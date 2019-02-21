Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
sci fi romance novels : Falling for Rachel | Romance
1.
sci fi romance novels : Falling for Rachel |
Romance
Listen to Falling for Rachel and sci fi romance novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any sci fi romance
novels FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
sci fi romance novels : Falling for Rachel |
Romance
Landlocked in Manhattan, rugged seaman Zack Muldoon needed a tough, no-nonsense lawyer to save his kid
brother''s delinquent hide. Public defender Rachel Stanislaski was not what he had in mind-until he discovered there
was a lot more to the beautiful, cool-headed attorney than met the eye...and found himself falling for her, hook, line,
and sinker.
3.
sci fi romance novels : Falling for Rachel |
Romance
Written By: Nora Roberts.
Narrated By: Christina Traister
Publisher: Brilliance Audio
Date: June 2015
Duration: 6 hours 47 minutes
4.
sci fi romance novels : Falling for Rachel |
Romance
Download Full Version Falling for
Rachel Audio
OR
Download Now
Be the first to comment