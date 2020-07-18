Successfully reported this slideshow.
An overview of recent and ongoing JPEG standardisation activities Touradj Ebrahimi JPEG Convenor www.jpeg.org 1
The JPEG Universe Image Coding System Level Quality Evaluation 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 2
JPEG ecosystem revolutionized digital photography Source: KPCB Internet Trends 2016 (June 2016). 1995-96 Technology and En...
JPEG (ISO/IEC 10918) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 4
JPEG (ISO/IEC 10918) • Part 7: Reference Software 16 July 2020 Part Title WD CD DIS FDIS IS 7 JPEG Reference Software 18/0...
JPEG 2000 2015 Technology and Engineering Emmy award (JPEG 2000 interoperability) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 6
JPEG 2000 (ISO/IEC 15444) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 7
JPEG 2000 framework Part 1/13/15/17 Core Codec Part 2 Extensions Part 10 3D Extensions Part 9 JPIP Part 3 MJPEG 2000 Part ...
JPEG XR (ISO/IEC 29199) Complexity Performance JPEG JPEG 2000 JPEG XR 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 9
JPEG XR (ISO/IEC 29199) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 10
JPEG vs JPEG 2000 vs JPEG XR 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 11
JPEG XT backward compatible compression • Emphasis on backward computability with JPEG legacy 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 12
JPEG XT (ISO/IEC 18477) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 13
JPEG XT design principles • Two-layer coding, with base layer a legacy JPEG coded LDR and enhancement layer with additiona...
JPEG XT (ISO/IEC 18477) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 15
Compression game in the last 3 decades 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 16 Increase complexity Get better compression
Result of this compression game … 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 17 Increasingly complex systems … But we seem to be happy abou...
Result of this compression game … 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 18 Increasingly complex systems … But we seem to be happy abou...
JPEG XS Light weight / Low Latency Image Coding • Transparent quality • Low complexity • Low latency • Compression 16 July...
JPEG XS applications 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 20
JPEG XS Applications 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 21
JPEG XS (ISO/IEC 21122) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 22
Compression efficiency 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 23
Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Predictio...
Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Predictio...
Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Predictio...
Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Predictio...
JPEG XS Sensor compression 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 28
16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 29 30 35 40 45 50 55 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 RGB,1v RCTD,1v,linear RCTD,1v,quadratic Sta...
Advanced Image Coding (AIC) • Advanced Image Coding – Part 1: Guidelines for codec evaluation – Part 2: Evaluation procedu...
ICIP2016 GC subjective evaluation results 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 31
JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
sunset.jpg 6173 bytes sunset.jxl 3320 bytes sunset.jpg 6173 bytes reversible 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 35
JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) • Three coding modes: – Predictor/entropy coder for JPEG – Modular mode for lossless / synthetic –...
JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
Compression efficiency Original HEIF/HEICJPEG XL 0.75 bpp 38
Compression efficiency 1.4 bpp JPEG XL Original HEVC 39
Compression efficiency JPEG XL Original HEVC 1.4 bpp 40
Complexity (speed test) Codec Encode Mpel/s Decode Mpel/s JPEG XL cheetah (4 threads) 49.753 132.424 JPEG-libjpeg 9.013 11...
JPEG Pleno (ISO/IEC 21794) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 42 Standard framework that will facilitate capture, representation an...
JPEG Pleno (ISO/IEC 21794) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 43
JPEG Pleno Part 1 Generic File Format identifies the file as being part of the JPEG Pleno family of files file type, versi...
JPEG Pleno Part 1 Generic File Format 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 45
JPEG Pleno Part 2 Light Field Generic Light Field Coding Architecture 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 46
JPEG Pleno Light Field Generic Light Field Coding Architecture 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 47
JPEG Pleno Point Cloud Requirements • Key Identified Requirements • Support for coding and compression of both local and g...
JPEG Pleno Point Cloud Timeline 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 49 30/04/2020 Second Call for Evidence on JPEG Pleno Point Cloud...
JPEG Pleno Holography Coding of holograms and quality assessment 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 50 Hologram Decoded Hologram Fl...
JPEG Pleno (ISO/IEC 21794) 16 July 2020 Part Title WD CD DIS FDIS IS 1 JPEG Pleno: Framework 18/01 19/03 19/07 20/01 20/07...
JPEG roadmap 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 52
JPEG AI 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 53
JPEG AI AhG • Exploration within JPEG standardization committee to assess performance of learning-based image compression ...
JPEG AI CfE timeline 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 55
JPEG AI CfE results (objective metrics) 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 ObjectiveQuality Birate (bpp) Average fo...
Team01 @ 0.25 bpp WomanOriginal Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 57
Team02 @ 0.28 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 58
Team05 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 59
Team06 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 60
Team07 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 61
Team08 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 62
JPEG DNA 16 July 2020 • DNA-based media storage implies storing data in the sequence of (artificial) DNA molecule units, t...
JPEG DNA 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 64
More information Prof. Touradj Ebrahimi JPEG Convenor École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) Touradj.Ebrahimi@epf...
Acknowledgements • Several materials have been adapted from those produced by JPEG experts active in their respective stan...
An overview of recent and ongoing JPEG standardisation activities

Slides of my talk at GdR ISIS, providing an overview of JPEG standardisation activities in past, present and near future.

An overview of recent and ongoing JPEG standardisation activities

  1. 1. An overview of recent and ongoing JPEG standardisation activities Touradj Ebrahimi JPEG Convenor www.jpeg.org 1
  2. 2. The JPEG Universe Image Coding System Level Quality Evaluation 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 2
  3. 3. JPEG ecosystem revolutionized digital photography Source: KPCB Internet Trends 2016 (June 2016). 1995-96 Technology and Engineering Emmy award (together with MPEG-2) 2019 Engineering Emmy award 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 3
  4. 4. JPEG (ISO/IEC 10918) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 4
  5. 5. JPEG (ISO/IEC 10918) • Part 7: Reference Software 16 July 2020 Part Title WD CD DIS FDIS IS 7 JPEG Reference Software 18/02 18/04 18/07 19/01 19/07 7 - 2nd edition - 20/04 20/10 - 21/04 www.jpeg.org 5
  6. 6. JPEG 2000 2015 Technology and Engineering Emmy award (JPEG 2000 interoperability) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 6
  7. 7. JPEG 2000 (ISO/IEC 15444) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 7
  8. 8. JPEG 2000 framework Part 1/13/15/17 Core Codec Part 2 Extensions Part 10 3D Extensions Part 9 JPIP Part 3 MJPEG 2000 Part 6 JPM Image Codec Tools File Format Part 8 JPSEC Part 11 JPWL Part 14 JPXML E2E Toolset Extra Functionality Codec Tools Part 4 Compliance Testing Part 5 Reference Software Part 12/16 ISO Base Media 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 8
  9. 9. JPEG XR (ISO/IEC 29199) Complexity Performance JPEG JPEG 2000 JPEG XR 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 9
  10. 10. JPEG XR (ISO/IEC 29199) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 10
  11. 11. JPEG vs JPEG 2000 vs JPEG XR 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 11
  12. 12. JPEG XT backward compatible compression • Emphasis on backward computability with JPEG legacy 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 12
  13. 13. JPEG XT (ISO/IEC 18477) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 13
  14. 14. JPEG XT design principles • Two-layer coding, with base layer a legacy JPEG coded LDR and enhancement layer with additional features put after an App marker – HDR coding – Lossless coding – Alpha channel coding • Enhancement layer uses as much as possible JPEG Legacy coding tools JPEG XT bitstream 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 14
  15. 15. JPEG XT (ISO/IEC 18477) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 15
  16. 16. Compression game in the last 3 decades 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 16 Increase complexity Get better compression
  17. 17. Result of this compression game … 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 17 Increasingly complex systems … But we seem to be happy about it and continue on this trend exclusively! Henrique Edouardo Vittorio Carlos (265 pounds)
  18. 18. Result of this compression game … 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 18 Increasingly complex systems … But we seem to be happy about it and continue on this trend exclusively! Henrique Edouardo Vittorio Carlos (265 pounds)
  19. 19. JPEG XS Light weight / Low Latency Image Coding • Transparent quality • Low complexity • Low latency • Compression 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 19 XS
  20. 20. JPEG XS applications 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 20
  21. 21. JPEG XS Applications 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 21
  22. 22. JPEG XS (ISO/IEC 21122) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 22
  23. 23. Compression efficiency 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 23
  24. 24. Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Prediction (DPCM) Sign coding Data coding Precinct Entropy Coding QNT Qt Quantizer Header Slice t Rate Prediction t RCT Component decorrelation transformation Image Codestream 24 JPEG XS coding architecture COMPONENT DECORRELATION: Reversible Color Transform (RCT), same as in JPEG 2000 5-3 LeGall integer transform  5 horizontal decomp.  Only 1 or 2 vertical decomposition to constrain latency & memory WAVELET TRANSFORM:
  25. 25. Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Prediction (DPCM) Sign coding Data coding Precinct Entropy Coding QNT Qt Quantizer Header Slice t Rate Prediction t RCT Component decorrelation transformation Image Codestream 25 QUANTIZATION Quantization ensures encoder meets target bitrate 2 different quantizers: Deadzone quantizer Uniform quantizer JPEG XS coding architecture
  26. 26. Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Prediction (DPCM) Sign coding Data coding Precinct Entropy Coding QNT Qt Quantizer Header Slice t Rate Prediction t RCT Component decorrelation transformation Image Codestream 26 Quantized wavelet coefficients are then encoded as 3 separate quantities: 1. MSB position (index of highest significant bitplane within a group of 4 horizontal consecutive coeff.), entropy-coded. 2. Sign bit, included « as is » if non-zero coefficient. 3. Data (coefficient value), included « as is » if non-zero coefficient. JPEG XS coding architecture ENTROPY CODING
  27. 27. Upscale DC Level Shift DWT Down- scale QNT Qt Rate Control Signifi- cance coding MSB Position coding Run- coding Prediction (DPCM) Sign coding Data coding Precinct Entropy Coding QNT Qt Quantizer Header Slice t Rate Prediction t RCT Component decorrelation transformation Image Codestream 27 MSB positions are entropy-coded through 2 different mechanisms: 1. Zero-runs signaling, using either a) Significance coding b) Run-coding 2. Predictive coding (DPCM) a) Horizontal or vertical prediction b) Then, unary coding of predictions JPEG XS coding architecture ENTROPY CODING
  28. 28. JPEG XS Sensor compression 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 28
  29. 29. 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 29 30 35 40 45 50 55 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 4.5 5 5.5 6 RGB,1v RCTD,1v,linear RCTD,1v,quadratic StarTrx,1v,quadratic StarTrx,1v,eNLT YCgCoD,1v,eLNT StarTrx,1v,eNLT,skipdelta StarTrx,1v,eNLT,skipdelta,WB StarTrx,2v,eNLT,skipdelta,WB JPEG XS Sensor compression
  30. 30. Advanced Image Coding (AIC) • Advanced Image Coding – Part 1: Guidelines for codec evaluation – Part 2: Evaluation procedure for assessing visually lossless coding – Part 2 AMD1: Evaluation of high dynamic range content – Part 2 AMD2: Evaluation of image sequences • Call for information issued in February 2015 to receive information on next generation still image compression with superior compression efficiency, as well as other useful features needed in future multimedia applications • PCS 2015 Feature Event - Evaluation of current and future image compression technologies • ICIP 2016 Image Compression Grand Challenge - Evaluation of innovative ideas for image compression technologies when compared to existing standards. 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 30
  31. 31. ICIP2016 GC subjective evaluation results 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 31
  32. 32. JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
  33. 33. JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
  34. 34. JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
  35. 35. sunset.jpg 6173 bytes sunset.jxl 3320 bytes sunset.jpg 6173 bytes reversible 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 35
  36. 36. JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) • Three coding modes: – Predictor/entropy coder for JPEG – Modular mode for lossless / synthetic – Main mode optimized for human perception
  37. 37. JPEG XL (ISO/IEC 18181) 15 July 2020 www.jpeg.org
  38. 38. Compression efficiency Original HEIF/HEICJPEG XL 0.75 bpp 38
  39. 39. Compression efficiency 1.4 bpp JPEG XL Original HEVC 39
  40. 40. Compression efficiency JPEG XL Original HEVC 1.4 bpp 40
  41. 41. Complexity (speed test) Codec Encode Mpel/s Decode Mpel/s JPEG XL cheetah (4 threads) 49.753 132.424 JPEG-libjpeg 9.013 11.133 JPEG-libjpeg-turbo 48.811 107.981 HEVC-HM-YUV444 0.014 5.257 HEVC-x265-YUV444 1.031 14.037 HEVC-x265-YUV444 (4 threads) 3.691 14.100 CPU: Xeon E5-2690 v4 CPU @ 2.60GHz 41
  42. 42. JPEG Pleno (ISO/IEC 21794) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 42 Standard framework that will facilitate capture, representation and exchange of light field, point cloud and holographic data, by providing – tools for improved compression – advanced functionalities at system level – Support for data and metadata manipulation, editing, scalability, random access and interaction, protection of privacy and ownership rights as well as other security mechanisms
  43. 43. JPEG Pleno (ISO/IEC 21794) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 43
  44. 44. JPEG Pleno Part 1 Generic File Format identifies the file as being part of the JPEG Pleno family of files file type, version and compatibility information catalog of JPEG Pleno file contains number of boxes that allow the signaling of a thumbnail image that represents the carried plenoptic content, the size of the image and other related fields contains the encoded light field, its parameterization and associated metadata contains the encoded point could, its parameterization and associated metadata contains the encoded hologram, its parameterization and associated metadata additional metadata 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 44
  45. 45. JPEG Pleno Part 1 Generic File Format 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 45
  46. 46. JPEG Pleno Part 2 Light Field Generic Light Field Coding Architecture 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 46
  47. 47. JPEG Pleno Light Field Generic Light Field Coding Architecture 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 47
  48. 48. JPEG Pleno Point Cloud Requirements • Key Identified Requirements • Support for coding and compression of both local and global attributes as well as geometric information • Tuneable quality • Scalability of geometry and attributes • Different degrees of precision, resolution and range • Random access – selective decoding of a portion of the point cloud independently of the rest 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 48 The image is a LIDAR scan of Buckingham Palace, UK and is courtesy of Environmental Agency (https://www.flickr.com/photos/environment-agency/27489358013) [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)]
  49. 49. JPEG Pleno Point Cloud Timeline 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 49 30/04/2020 Second Call for Evidence on JPEG Pleno Point Cloud Coding. 10/07/2020 Final Call for Evidence on JPEG Pleno Point Cloud Coding. 30/09/2020 Deadline for registration for participation. 1/12/2020 Deadline for submission of responses to this Call for Evidence. JPEG Committee begins subjective evaluation of submissions. 16/01/2021 Start of the 90th JPEG Meeting; Presentation of submissions, together with review of subjective evaluation results from experiments performed by the JPEG Committee. Decision on future actions regarding point cloud coding standardization in JPEG.
  50. 50. JPEG Pleno Holography Coding of holograms and quality assessment 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 50 Hologram Decoded Hologram Floating-point to integer mapping Encoder under test Decoder under test Integer to floating- point mapping optional Hologram plane coding chain Anchor encoder Anchor decoder Propagation to object plane Back-propagation to hologram plane Integer to floating- point mapping Floating-point to integer mapping Object plane coding chain No subjective testing in hologram plane ! Objective or subjective quality assessment in object or hologram plane Visual quality Extraction of quantitative parameters Extraction of quantitative parameters Objective quality assessment Quantitative quality
  51. 51. JPEG Pleno (ISO/IEC 21794) 16 July 2020 Part Title WD CD DIS FDIS IS 1 JPEG Pleno: Framework 18/01 19/03 19/07 20/01 20/07 2 JPEG Pleno: Light Field Coding 18/04 19/01 19/07 20/04 20/10 3 JPEG Pleno: Conformance Testing 19/11 20/07 20/10 - 21/04 4 JPEG Pleno: Reference Software 19/11 20/07 20/10 - 21/04 Part- AMD Title WD CDAM DAM FDAM AMD 2-AMD1 JPEG Pleno: Profiles and levels for JPEG Pleno Light Field Coding system 20/04 20/07 20/10 - 21/04 Final Call for Evidence for JPEG Pleno Point Cloud Draft Call for Proposals for JPEG Pleno Holography www.jpeg.org 51
  52. 52. JPEG roadmap 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 52
  53. 53. JPEG AI 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 53
  54. 54. JPEG AI AhG • Exploration within JPEG standardization committee to assess performance of learning-based image compression in view of standardization • Call for Evidence combined with MMSP Workshop Grand Challenge – 6 codecs submitted (out of 8 registered) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 54
  55. 55. JPEG AI CfE timeline 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 55
  56. 56. JPEG AI CfE results (objective metrics) 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 ObjectiveQuality Birate (bpp) Average for all images (LOG scale) Team01 Team02 Team05 Team06 Team07 Team08 HEVC JPEG J2K_MSE J2K_VIS 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 3 3.5 4 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 ObjectiveQuality Birate (bpp) Average for all images (LOG scale) Team01 Team02 Team05 Team06 Team07 Team08 HEVC JPEG J2K_MSE J2K_VIS 0 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.4 0.5 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.9 1 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 ObjectiveQuality Bitrate (bpp) Average for all images Team01 Team02 Team05 Team06 Team07 Team08 HEVC JPEG J2K_MSE J2K_VIS 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 0 0.5 1 1.5 2 2.5 ObjectiveQuality Bitrate (bpp) Average for all images Team01 Team02 Team05 Team06 Team07 Team08 HEVC JPEG J2K_MSE J2K_VIS MS-SSIM FSIM VIFp VMAF 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 56
  57. 57. Team01 @ 0.25 bpp WomanOriginal Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 57
  58. 58. Team02 @ 0.28 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 58
  59. 59. Team05 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 59
  60. 60. Team06 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 60
  61. 61. Team07 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 61
  62. 62. Team08 @ 0.25 bpp Woman 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 62
  63. 63. JPEG DNA 16 July 2020 • DNA-based media storage implies storing data in the sequence of (artificial) DNA molecule units, the nucleotides. • There are four different DNA bases: Adenine (A) and Guanine (G), the larger purines and Cytosine (C) and Thymine (T), the smaller pyrimidines • DNA-based media storage is interesting because: – Potential high storage capacity – High duration – Low energy consumption www.jpeg.org 63
  64. 64. JPEG DNA 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 64
  65. 65. More information Prof. Touradj Ebrahimi JPEG Convenor École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) Touradj.Ebrahimi@epfl.ch 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 65
  66. 66. Acknowledgements • Several materials have been adapted from those produced by JPEG experts active in their respective standardization projects. In particular: – Joao Asceso (IT), Deepayan Bhowmik (U. Stirling), Antonin Descampe (IntoPIX), Andy Kuzma (Intel), Fernando Pereira (IT), Stuart Perry (UTS), Antonio Pinheiro (UBI), Gael Rouvroy (IntoPIX), Peter Schelkens (imec/VUB), Jon Sneyer (Cloudinary), Frederik Temmermans (imec/VUB), Jan Wassenberg (Google) 16 July 2020 www.jpeg.org 66

