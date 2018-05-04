read for Applied Logistic Regression (Wiley Series in Probability and Statistics) Full version by David W. Hosmer Jr.

This new edition provides a focused introduction to the LR model and its use in methods for modeling the relationship between a dichotomous outcome variable and a set of covariables. It presents expanded coverage on random effects models, estimation in the presence of interaction, and fractional polynomials; offers discussions on Bayesian logistic regression, likelihood based confidence interval estimates, tests for non-nested models, and multivariable fractional polynomials; includes R language and updated SAS, STATA, and BUGS computer code for analyzing data sets; and more.

Download Click This Link https://rudytonakexbloow.blogspot.com/?book=0470582472

