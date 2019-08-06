Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
[New Release] ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete ...
[New Release] ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon ~ Author : Diane Ahlquist Pa...
q q q q q q DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : Diane Ahlquist Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Adams Media Language : ISBN-10 : 1507205...
Book Image View Books By Diane Ahlquist
1. 2. 3. 4. If You want to have this book, please click button download in below.... Your benefits at a glance: Enjoy your...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

[New Release] ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon ~

3 views

Published on

[Download] ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon ~
From the author of Moon Spells comes a beginner?s book about the moon?s energy and how you can harness that lunar power in your everyday life.From new moons and eclipses to blue moons and the super moon, there are ample opportunities for the moon to influence our emotions and thoughts. Many believe our emotional potency is heightened during a super moon, while a new moon can bring change and new perspectives. Knowing when and how to use that power is key.In Moon Magic, you?ll learn how the lunar phases influence our emotions and well-being differently and how to harness that power for healing, emotional strength, and physical and mental wellness. Third-generation intuitive Diane Ahlquist helps guide those new to the power of the moon through lunar recipes and simple exercises, such as intention setting and moon meditation to help you capitalize on the moon?s inherent power and channel the moon?s energy whenever you need it most.
Our library can be accessed from certain countries only, Please see if you are eligible to read or download by creating an account!

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

[New Release] ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon ~

  1. 1. [New Release] ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon From the author of Moon Spells comes a beginner?s book about the moon?s energy and how you can harness that lunar power in your everyday life.From new moons and eclipses to blue moons and the super moon, there are ample opportunities for the moon to influence our emotions and thoughts. Many believe our emotional potency is heightened during a super moon, while a new moon can bring change and new perspectives. Knowing when and how to use that power is key.In Moon Magic, you?ll learn how the lunar phases influence our emotions and well-being differently and how to harness that power for healing, emotional strength, and physical and mental wellness. Third-generation intuitive Diane Ahlquist helps guide those new to the power of the moon through lunar recipes and simple exercises, such as intention setting and moon meditation to help you capitalize on the moon?s inherent power and channel the moon?s energy whenever you need it most.
  2. 2. [New Release] ~ Moon Magic: Your Complete Guide to Harnessing the Mystical Energy of the Moon ~ Author : Diane Ahlquist Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Adams Media Language : ISBN-10 : 1507205015 ISBN- 13 : 9781507205013
  3. 3. q q q q q q DETAIL OF BOOKS Author : Diane Ahlquist Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Adams Media Language : ISBN-10 : 1507205015 ISBN-13 : 9781507205013
  4. 4. Book Image View Books By Diane Ahlquist
  5. 5. 1. 2. 3. 4. If You want to have this book, please click button download in below.... Your benefits at a glance: Enjoy your content the way it was meant to be experienced: without interruptions, without ads! New titles added every day! We like to keep things fresh! More than 10 million titles spanning every genre imaginable, at your fingertips! Unlimited Books, AudioBooks, Magazines and more wherever you are: directly in your browser on your PC or tablet!

×