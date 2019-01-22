Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Listen to Lick and erotic suspense novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Andr...
erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Waking up in Vegas was never meant to be like this. ​ Evelyn Thomas's plans for ce...
erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Written By: Kylie Scott. Narrated By: Andi Arndt Publisher: Macmillan Audio Date: ...
erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Download Full Version Lick Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica

13 views

Published on

Listen to Lick and erotic suspense novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any erotic suspense novels FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica

  1. 1. erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Listen to Lick and erotic suspense novels new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any erotic suspense novels FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Waking up in Vegas was never meant to be like this. ​ Evelyn Thomas's plans for celebrating her twenty-first birthday in Las Vegas were big. Huge. But she sure never meant to wake up on the bathroom floor with a hangover to rival the black plague, a very attractive half-naked tattooed man in her room, and a diamond on her finger large enough to scare King Kong. Now if she could just remember how it all happened. ​ In Kylie Scott's Lick, one thing is certain: being married to one of the hottest rock stars on the planet is sure to be a wild ride. ​ This audiobook includes an excerpt from the first book in Kylie Scott's new Dive Bar series, Dirty.
  3. 3. erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Written By: Kylie Scott. Narrated By: Andi Arndt Publisher: Macmillan Audio Date: February 2014 Duration: 8 hours 34 minutes
  4. 4. erotic suspense novels : Lick | Erotica Download Full Version Lick Audio OR Download Now

×