Mokumoku contributes

もくもく会の概要
discordの使い方なども説明

完全に自分用

  1. 1. もくもく会の概要 discordの使い方や勉強の進め方
  2. 2. • discordはslackとzoomを合わせた機 能を持ち合わせています • zoomのように時間制限はなく、自 由に通話ができるappです • ボイスチャンネルに集中室を作って おきました。雑音がない所で集中し たいという場合に使用します • 画面共有ができます。左下の画面ボ タンから共有が可能 • もちろん、カメラを使って顔を出し たりもできます。左下の動画ボタン から可能になります • ガッツリ教える(画面共有する)場合 には、room1に移動して画面共有を してもらう可能性もあり discordについて
  3. 3. 時間 日にちは7/23 7/24の二日間 時間は 11:00 ~ 18:00を目安に考えています。 15:00 ~ 15:30は全体のおやつ休憩にします(談笑でもいいですね) 食べ物飲み物自由です。途中参加、途中退室もご自由に。 ~自分は13時ごろご飯食べながらやるつもりです~

