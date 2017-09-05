20170905 dev rellt_public

技術文章の翻訳に 「Google翻訳」は使えるのか 2017年9月5日 シックス・アパート株式会社 長内 毅志
自己紹介 •長内毅志 –2011年～ Movable Typeプロダクトマネージャー –2014年～ ディベロッパーリレーションマネージャー エバンジェリスト –趣味 ダンス (ストリート、ジャズ) ジョギング (サブフォー) 英語の勉強 (T...
通常のルーチン 元の文章 (日本語) 粗英訳 校正 English Native Staffわたし
Google 翻訳を試してみた 元文章 (日本語) 粗英訳 最終校正 Google 翻訳 校正 English Native Staff わたし
例：ほぼ完璧に行けるケース(短文) •記事の公開日時を 指定して自動投稿 できます。 •You can post automatically by specifying the publication date and time of the ...
•これはそのままいけるんじゃね？ => そのまま使う •Nativeチェック結果 => 直しなし(OK)
Google 翻訳だとあやしい日本語 •以下のような文章はおかしくなりがち –2つ以上の文章をまとめたような長文 –主語がはっきり読み取れない日本語 –修飾語が多い日本語
例：unnatural なケース(2つの文章をつなげたようなもの) • 人材採用のことを考えると、 スマートフォン対応のサイト が必須だと考えたが、制作 費がかかる点を思案してい た。 • Considering recruitment of ...
こうしてみました •Considering recruitment, a smartphone compatible site is essential. However, Example industries worried about th...
David のチェック •Considering recruitment, a smartphone compatible site is essential. However, Example Industries worried about...
Awkward な例 長文&修飾が多い • 共有プレビュー機能で記事を公開前に下書き状態のまま、社内の 人や関係者に共有できます。個別ページのプレビューだけでなく、 実際のサイト上で反映された状態を確認することができる(*)ため、 記事公開後に...
Google翻訳を使うと • With the shared preview feature, you can share articles with people and stakeholders in the company while k...
自分から見て「あれ？」と思った箇所 • With the shared preview feature, you can share articles with people and stakeholders in the company wh...
修正した文章 • With the Shared Preview function, you can share articles with stakeholders while keeping the draft status. In add...
Native チェック後 • With the Shared Preview function, you can share articles with stakeholders while keeping them in draft stat...
•Google 翻訳は、主語と述語がはっきりしている短文 については、ほぼ問題ない –マニュアル等には十分使える •長文や修飾語が多い文章の翻訳は、まだ不自然
機械翻訳をドキュメント作成に利用した際の問題点 •元の日本語(英語) が重要 •日本語がおかしい場合、翻訳もおかしい –行間を読めない •機械翻訳の結果に誤りがあった場合、両言語および 内容がわかる人間がいないと、永遠に修正できない
まとめ •単純な文章はGoogle翻訳でけっこういける •複雑な文章は、両言語を理解している人間の補足が 必要 •技術文章やマニュアル、情緒的な文章はその傾向が 顕著 –主語が変わると、文脈が大きく変わる –技術文章として役に立たないケースが頻...
ありがとうございました。
2017年9月5日 DevRel Meetup #23 のLT用資料です

    ×