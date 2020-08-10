Successfully reported this slideshow.
Constitucion Política De la República De Panamá Título II Nacionalidad en sentido jurídico ARTICULO 9.- Son panameños por ...
Queda establecido en este artículo quienes son panameños y panameñas por nacimiento y se aplican los principios del Jus So...
En el segundo apartado, se establece la calidad de panameños por nacimiento a los nacidos fuera del territorio de la Repúb...
ARTICULO 10.- Pueden solicitar la nacionalidad panameña por naturalización: • 1) Los extranjeros con 5 años consecutivos d...
En análisis a este artículo transcrito, se observa que el interesado queda obligado a renunciar a su nacionalidad de orige...
Articulo 13 de la Constitución Nacional vigente “La nacionalidad panameña de origen o adquirida por el nacimiento no se pi...
Nacionalidad: sentido histórico sociológico En las civilizaciones antiguas, la nacionalidad se reducía al principio de las...
La nacionalidad es una condición natural y anterior a toda actividad política. Para la determinación de la misma se han ad...
• Identidad cultural Se ve reflejada en la identidad nacional mediante actividades culturales tan ricas como el carnaval, ...
Elementos esenciales de la nacionalidad • Idioma común: El idioma es el elemento esencial de la nacionalidad porque es el ...
p.p. 45--48

  Concepto de Nacionalidad p.P 45--48
  2. 2. Constitucion Política De la República De Panamá Título II Nacionalidad en sentido jurídico ARTICULO 9.- Son panameños por nacimientos: • 1) Los nacidos en el territorio nacional. • 2) Los hijos de padre o madre panameños por nacimiento nacidos fuera del territorio de la República, si aquéllos establecen su domicilio en el territorio nacional. • 3) Los hijos de padre o madre panameños por naturalización nacidos fuera del territorio nacional, si aquellos establecen su domicilio en la República de Panamá y manifiesten su voluntad de acogerse a la nacionalidad panameña a más tardar un año después de su mayoría de edad.
  3. 3. Queda establecido en este artículo quienes son panameños y panameñas por nacimiento y se aplican los principios del Jus Solis y Jus Sanguinis. En su primera parte, se determina la calidad de panameños por nacimiento, a los nacidos en el territorio nacional. Se aplica clara y precisamente el principio del Jus Solis, que vincula al individuo con el Estado por circunstancias materiales del nacimiento en el territorio, sin tener en consideración la patria de los padres.
  4. 4. En el segundo apartado, se establece la calidad de panameños por nacimiento a los nacidos fuera del territorio de la República de Panamá: si aquellos establecen su domicilio en el territorio nacional, se aplica el principio del Jus Sanguinis, pero se le da la debida importancia al establecimiento del domicilio en el país, que es una forma de vinculación efectiva a la patria de los padres Además, establece en el tercer punto, que son panameños los hijos de padres o madres panameños por naturalización, nacidos fuera del territorio nacional, si aquellos establecen su domicilio en Panamá y manifiestan su voluntad de acogerse a la nacionalidad panameña a mas tardar un año después de su mayoría de edad.
  5. 5. ARTICULO 10.- Pueden solicitar la nacionalidad panameña por naturalización: • 1) Los extranjeros con 5 años consecutivos de residencia en el territorio de la República si, después de haber alcanzado su mayoría de edad, declaran su voluntad de naturalizarse, renuncian expresamente a su nacionalidad de origen o a la que tengan y comprueban que poseen el idioma español y conocimientos básicos de geografía, historia y organización política panameña. • 2) Los extranjeros con tres años consecutivos de residencia en el territorio de la República que tengan hijos nacidos en ésta de padre o madre panameños o cónyuge de nacionalidad panameña, si hacen la declaración y presentan la comprobación de que trata el aparte anterior. • 3) Los nacionales por nacimiento, de España o de un Estado latinoamericano, si llenan los mismos requisitos que en su país de origen se exigen a los panameños para naturalizarse.
  6. 6. En análisis a este artículo transcrito, se observa que el interesado queda obligado a renunciar a su nacionalidad de origen o la que tenga y a comprobar que domina el idioma español y los conocimientos básicos de geografía e historia y organización política panameña. Según la Constitución vigente, la nacionalidad panameña, no se pierde, pero la renuncia expresa o tácita de la misma, ocasiona la suspensión de la ciudadanía, y es bien sabido que los derechos políticos suspendidos pueden ser recobrados en forma establecida por la ley.
  7. 7. Articulo 13 de la Constitución Nacional vigente “La nacionalidad panameña de origen o adquirida por el nacimiento no se pierde, pero la renuncia expresa o tácita de ella suspenderá la ciudadanía.” • La nacionalidad panameña derivada o adquirida por la naturalización se perderá por las mismas causas. • La renuncia expresa de la nacionalidad se produce cuando la persona manifiesta por escrito al ejecutivo su voluntad de abandonarla; y la tácita, cuando se adquiere otra nacionalidad o cuando se entra al servicio de un Estado enemigo.
  8. 8. Nacionalidad: sentido histórico sociológico En las civilizaciones antiguas, la nacionalidad se reducía al principio de las razas como base de la formación de las sociedades étnicas. Las diferencias llevaron a la guerra a los griegos contra los romanos; logrando con ello la caída del imperio Carolingio. En la Edad Media el problema perfila diferente porque el feudalismo provoca la formación de pequeños Estados, cuya extensión territorial no pasó de una ciudad o fortaleza, lo que no reflejaba la formación nacional del estado.
  9. 9. La nacionalidad es una condición natural y anterior a toda actividad política. Para la determinación de la misma se han adoptado, desde hace siglos, dos principios: el Jus Solis y el Jus Sanguinis. En el Jus Solis o derechos a la tierra, la nacionalidad se resuelve por las circunstancias naturales del nacimiento, en determinado lugar, sin considerar la patria de los padres. En el Jus Sangunis o derecho a la sangre, la nacionalidad se determina por los nexos de la sangre, es decir, por la nacionalidad de los hijos e hijas sigue a la de los padres.
  10. 10. • Identidad cultural Se ve reflejada en la identidad nacional mediante actividades culturales tan ricas como el carnaval, en el que se fusionan elementos de origen español, afrocolonial, afroantillano y las minorías étnicas como chinos, norteamericanos, etc…
  11. 11. Elementos esenciales de la nacionalidad • Idioma común: El idioma es el elemento esencial de la nacionalidad porque es el medio de comunicación entre todos los miembros de la sociedad. • Origen étnico: Los grupos que fueron integrándose a la población nativa latinoamericana en los diferentes periodos históricos, mantuvieron parte de su identidad cultural y asumieron elementos propios de otros grupos humanos, de esta forma se produjo un mestizaje cultural y racial, que ha enriquecido nuestras tradiciones sociales y culturales. • Habito sociales comunes: Son el resultado de un largo proceso histórico que permite que quienes pueblan una nación posean costumbres, valores, hábitos comunes y creencias similares. • Población: Esta formada por un conjunto de personas que habitan el Estado. Estas actúan se relacionan entre si en un territorio que es el espacio físico o geográfico en el que la población realiza sus actividades.

