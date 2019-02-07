Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
best of romance : Falling Into Bed with a Duke | Romance
1.
best of romance : Falling Into Bed with a
Duke | Romance
Listen to Falling Into Bed with a Duke and best of romance new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any best of
romance FREE during your Free Trial
LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
2.
best of romance : Falling Into Bed with a
Duke | Romance
In the first in a dazzling new series, New York Times bestselling author Lorraine Heath introduces the Hellions of
Havisham—three charismatic rogues destined to lose their hearts . . .
After six unsuccessful Seasons, Miss Minerva Dodger chooses spinsterhood over fortune-hungry suitors. But thanks
to the Nightingale Club, she can at least enjoy one night of pleasure. At that notorious establishment, ladies don
masks before choosing a lover. The sinfully handsome Duke of Ashebury is more than willing to satisfy the secretive
lady's desires—and draws Minerva into an exquisite, increasingly intimate affair.
A man of remarkable talents, Ashe soon deduces that his bedmate is the unconventional Miss Dodger. Intrigued by
her wit and daring, he sets out to woo her in earnest. Yet Minerva refuses to trust him. How to court a woman he has
already thoroughly seduced? And how to prove that the passion unleashed in darkness is only the beginning of a
lifetime's pleasure . . . ?
3.
best of romance : Falling Into Bed with a
Duke | Romance
Written By: Lorraine Heath.
Narrated By: Helen Lloyd, Rich Cope
Publisher: HarperAudio
Date: October 2015
Duration: 10 hours 6 minutes
4.
best of romance : Falling Into Bed with a
Duke | Romance
Download Full Version Falling
Into Bed with a Duke Audio
OR
Listen Books
Audio Now
Be the first to comment