Rdurbanizacion torrresolano mayo 2019-revisada

RECEPCION DEFINITIVA

  1. 1. 1 ASOCIACION DE VECINOS "TORRRESOLANO" URBANIZACION TORRRESOLANO-NALDA PROPUESTA DE MEJORAS A INCLUIR EN EL PROYECTO DE RECEPCION DEFINITIVA A- MUROS DE CONTENCION 1º-ARREGLO DEL MURO DE CONTENCION PK 1+070 a PK 1+320, SITUADO EN EL VIAL ENTRE MONET Y TINTORETO. - El muro de contención sito entre la calle Tintoretto y Monet, se encuentra sin drenajes, lo que ha provocado el desplazamiento en la parte de la cabeza del muro hacia afuera cuya abertura alcanza ya los 16 cm, en algunas partes del mismo. La lluvia y la falta de drenaje, entre otros motivos, han originado que el muro de contención se haya desplazado y girado, dañando las viviendas situadas desde Monet 2 a Monet 44. La propuesta consiste en arreglar el muro de contención, sostenerlo adecuadamente y arreglar los daños que ha ocasionado en el jardín de las viviendas. Ya hay proyecto presupuestado de arreglo. 2-MURO VERDE ZONA PARCELAS MONET Nº PARES La situación es la siguiente: • Socavones y agujeros importantes en el muro verde situado despues del Muro de Contención que va desde Monet 2 a Monet 44 • Las parcelas tienen así mismo importantes socavones y falta de afianzamiento de su suelo debido al deterioro del muro verde. La propuesta pasaría por: • Afianzar el suelo de las parcelas • Corregir los defectos y reforzar el muro verde • Asegurar el correcto drenaje • Así mismo sería conveniente plantar elementos vegetales tapizantes para evitar el corrimiento de tierras en el periodo de lluvias y el crecimiento de malas hierbas.
  2. 2. 2 3º-MURO VERDE PLATAFORMA SUPERIOR COLINDANTE CON FINCA GREGORIO MARTINEZ La situación es la siguiente: Socavones importantes en la parte del muro superior sita en la finca de Gregorio Martínez origina que con las lluvias haya importantes filtraciones de agua que van erosionando el muro verde, inundando la calle Monet de agua y arena, originando filtraciones de agua en los jardines y bajos de algunos chalets de dicha calle · En la parte de las parcelas de Monet desprendimientos importantes de piedras y arena que inundan las parcelas y la calle · Gregorio Martínez ha realizado algunos arreglos provisionales sobre todo en la parte que linda con las edificaciones de Monet nº impares. · La zona limítrofe al depósito del gas tiene hundido el pavimento por efectos de las inundaciones producidas por las lluvias y desprendimientos de tierras provenientes de las viñas de Gregoria Martínez La propuesta pasa por: 1. Repasar los daños que las lluvias hay producido en el muro verde que linda con los chalets nº impares de la calle Monet 2. Arreglar la zona limítrofe al depósito de agua y de gas por donde el agua baja destrozado el firme y asegurar el muro en dicha zona que no tiene edificaciones. 3. Asegurar el muro en el muro situado después de las edificaciones de Monet nº impares, donde el agua baja sin ningún obstáculo a la calle Monet (zona caballerizas de Gregorio Martínez (zona anterior y posterior)
  3. 3. 3 4º-MURO VERDE DE CHALETS Nº PARES CALLE TINTORETTO · El muro de contención sito en la parte de los números pares de la calle Tintoretto, se encuentra sin drenajes lo que conlleva a la ruptura de los muros perimetrales de las parcelas. · Socavones importantes en el muro verde originados por las lluvias · Socavones en alguno de los jardines y garajes ocasionados por filtraciones de agua y corrimientos de las tierras · El muro verde sito en la parte de los números pares de la calle Tintoretto, hay que desbrozarlo y sanearlo al completo. · En una cuarta parte este muro, situado a la altura del nº 2 de Tintoretto, no tiene ningún elemento de contención ni de drenaje. · Así mismo sería conveniente plantar elementos vegetales tapizantes para evitar el corrimiento de tierras en el periodo de lluvias y el crecimiento de malas hierbas.
  4. 4. 4 B- ARQUETAS FECALES · La incorrecta construcción de las arquetas origina que periódicamente estas se atasquen y desborden teniendo que llamar a la cisterna desatascadora. Por tanto hay que revisar su construcción. · Las arquetas de fecales de las viviendas de los números pares de la calle Tintoretto, a pesar de ser individuales de casa y que cada vivienda tiene una arqueta en la parte privativa de cada parcela, desembocan todas en las arqueta privativa del número 2, que además, como está inacabada , se comporta como una fosa séptica y hay que desatascarla cada seis meses, pero al estar en la parte privativa de la parcela es el propietario del número 2 quién tiene que asumir dicha responsabilidad. Esto no es un problema privativo, es un defecto de construcción, o por lo menos de ejecución. Si tenemos en cuenta que los propietarios de las viviendas donde confluyen los fecales no pueden individualizar sus salidas de fecales porque tiene una obligación de servidumbre con las demás viviendas afectadas, la solución sería individualizar todas las arquetas de fecales o trasladar la arqueta colectora de todas las viviendas a una zona no privativa u otra salida que evite el problema. · Las arquetas de fecales de las viviendas adosadas de la calle Monet, se encuentran en la misma situación, cada bloque de seis casas envía los fecales a una sola vivienda y el propietario de la misma tiene que asumir las mismas responsabilidades que el propietario anteriormente citado. C-ALUMBRADO PUBLICO · Calle Donantes de Sangre hay 2 farolas que reparar o sustituir. · Además cuando llueve, el agua y barro que cae desde la parte de las viñas de Gregorio Martínez provoca que la red del alumbrado público de la urbanización se cortocircuite con el consiguiente corte del suministro eléctrico de las farolas. · Calle Tintoretto unos metros después de las viviendas hay 1 farola rota que hay que sustituir.
  5. 5. 5 D- VIALES PUBLICOS · Se necesita reparación y sustitución en algunas zonas de las aceras públicas así como de las calzadas de las tres calles. · La carretera de la calle Monet se ve inundada cada vez que llueve debido al desprendimiento de barro y agua que cae desde la parte de las viñas de Gregorio Martínez · Vial de entrada a los garajes de la Comunidad de Propietarios Monet 44-10 se ha levantado E- BASURAS · En la calle Monet y Donantes de Sangre hay 32 viviendas ocupadas. Para descongestionar el sistema de recogida pudiera analizarse colocar en la calle Monet, en la zona cercana al depósito o al final de la calle Monet (debajo de Gregorio Martínez) poner un recogedor de plástico, vidrio y materia orgánica. F- PARCELAS COMUNES · Calle Tintoretto esta parcela común debería sanearse y limpiarse en profundidad, además de dotarla de algún elemento vegetal que permitiese el disfrute de la comunidad. · Calle Monet esta parcela esta exactamente en las mismas condiciones de la anterior y hay que actuar de la misma manera que en la anterior. · Calle Donantes de Sangre esta parcela esta exactamente en las mismas condiciones de las anteriores y hay que actuar de la misma manera que en las anteriores. · Despues de Monet 44 y Monet 33 hay dos parcelas consideradas como zonas verdes.Habría que limpiarlas y sembrarlas
  6. 6. 6 G- ESTRUCTURA DE EDIFICIO SIN ACABAR EN TINTOREtTO · Se producen embalsamiento de aguas foco de mosquitos y otro tipo de fauna · Se producen filtraciones de agua que pasan por encima de la carretera y seguramente también por debajo. · Es una zona de alto riesgo para las personas, fundamentalmente niños · Esta estructura se debería acabar o demoler, así mismo, hasta que se ejecute la actuación, se debería vallar y cerrar para evitar accidentes y robos de material. H- ZONA CALLE ZURBARAN Y VIALES ANEXOS · En los viales cercanos a la calle Zurbarán hay agujeros y socavones que deben arreglarse pues son un riesgo para la integridad física de las personas (sobre todo los/as menores) y animales · Los viales que salen de esta calle hasta la carretera de Entrena debieran limpiarse y los pozos ciegos cerrarse de forma segura. I-ZONAS VERDES DE RECREO Y DE JUEGOS INFANTILES · Hay déficit importante de zonas verdes y de esparcimiento y la empresa constructora o empresa que se subrogue tiene la obligación de construir una zona deportiva privada, ya proyectada y presupuestada en el plan parcial Valle San Gregorio, lo cual se pudiera compensar con la cesión de terrenos y construcción de parques infantiles por parte de Solvia tanto en la zona Monet (al final de la zona construida) como en Tintoretto en la zona de la actual caseta de venta u otra zona. · Sería muy interesante la cesión de dos pequeñas parcelas por parte de Solvia, una en la calle Monet y otra en la calle Tintoretto para la construcción de dos parques infantiles, con unos bancos, juegos infantiles y algunos elementos vegetales. · A la entrada de la urbanización, hay una caseta de ventas, del anterior promotor, que lleva abandonada varios años, se debería desmontar dicha estructura, sanear y limpiar esa parcela que se podría usar como parque infantil, evitando así la cesión por parte de Solvia de la parcela de la calle Tintoretto.
  7. 7. 7 ZONA PRIVATIVA DE USO DEPORTIVO PRIVADO · Limpiarla y vallarla · Realizar las instalaciones previstas o compensar de algún otra forma a la urbanización En Nalda a 24 de Mayo de 2019 Justo Sáenz Iñiguez Pte. AV.Torresolano Esmeralda Vallejo Gil Secretaria

