Re.ad e-Books Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! ( By J B O'Neil )

Kindle ~ Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! ~



by J B O'Neil

Rating 4.56



BONUS - Includes FREE "Dragon Farts" Audiobook Inside!That's right...For a limited time you can download a FREE audiobook version of my fart-tastic new book, "Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole!" You and your kids will laugh out loud at funny sound effects from this latest addition to the #1 bestselling "Fart Books" series. Twice the farting fun! Join the Knights of the Round Butthole On Their Epic Quest!When the mysterious sickly wizard Hurlin vomits his way into Milo's life, Milo suddenly finds himself transported back to the Middle Ages, where loyal knights never take baths, burping is a compliment, and dragons fart flames of fear! In this strange new world, Milo must use all of his grossest skills to slay the Dragon of Arm's Pit, and save the land of Smellsalot!You and your kids will be in stiches with laughter as Milo and the Knights of the Round Butthole: * Compete in a loogie-spitting competition...FOR THEIR LIVES!* Discover the cursed "Sword of Losers" Excalipoor!* Match wits .



