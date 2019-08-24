Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! AUTHOR J B O'Neil BONUS - Includes FREE "Dragon Farts" Audiobook Inside!That's right...For...
q q q q q q Details Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! Author : J B O'Neil Pages : 68 pages Publisher : Createspace Independe...
Summary About Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! BONUS - Includes FREE "Dragon Farts" Audiobook Inside!That's right...For a l...
PAGE VIEW
If you want to download this book, please click button , to visit my original website. OR READ Dragon Farts: Fire in the H...
PRIVACY POLICY DISCLAIMER - Booktorrent.org - Download Books and Magazines is a meta-search engine. This means we just sea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Re.ad e-Books Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! ( By J B O'Neil )

5 views

Published on

Kindle ~ Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! ~

by J B O'Neil
Rating 4.56

BONUS - Includes FREE "Dragon Farts" Audiobook Inside!That's right...For a limited time you can download a FREE audiobook version of my fart-tastic new book, "Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole!" You and your kids will laugh out loud at funny sound effects from this latest addition to the #1 bestselling "Fart Books" series. Twice the farting fun! Join the Knights of the Round Butthole On Their Epic Quest!When the mysterious sickly wizard Hurlin vomits his way into Milo's life, Milo suddenly finds himself transported back to the Middle Ages, where loyal knights never take baths, burping is a compliment, and dragons fart flames of fear! In this strange new world, Milo must use all of his grossest skills to slay the Dragon of Arm's Pit, and save the land of Smellsalot!You and your kids will be in stiches with laughter as Milo and the Knights of the Round Butthole: * Compete in a loogie-spitting competition...FOR THEIR LIVES!* Discover the cursed "Sword of Losers" Excalipoor!* Match wits .
______________________________________________________________________
Read : https://ctrlipub.blogspot.de/?book=1495298302
Reading is better together! Add friends to see what they're reading.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Re.ad e-Books Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! ( By J B O'Neil )

  1. 1. Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! AUTHOR J B O'Neil BONUS - Includes FREE "Dragon Farts" Audiobook Inside!That's right...For a limited time you can download a FREE audiobook version of my fart-tastic new book, "Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole!" You and your kids will laugh out loud at funny sound effects from this latest addition to the #1 bestselling "Fart Books" series. Twice the farting fun! Join the Knights of the Round Butthole On Their Epic Quest!When the mysterious sickly wizard Hurlin vomits his way into Milo's life, Milo suddenly finds himself transported back to the Middle Ages, where loyal knights never take baths, burping is a compliment, and dragons fart flames of fear! In this strange new world, Milo must use all of his grossest skills to slay the Dragon of Arm's Pit, and save the land of Smellsalot!You and your kids will be in stiches with laughter as Milo and the Knights of the Round Butthole: * Compete in a loogie-spitting competition...FOR THEIR LIVES!* Discover the cursed "Sword of Losers" Excalipoor!* Match wits
  2. 2. q q q q q q Details Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! Author : J B O'Neil Pages : 68 pages Publisher : Createspace Independent Publishing Platform Language : ISBN-10 : 1495298302 ISBN-13 : 9781495298301
  3. 3. Summary About Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! BONUS - Includes FREE "Dragon Farts" Audiobook Inside!That's right...For a limited time you can download a FREE audiobook version of my fart-tastic new book, "Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole!" You and your kids will laugh out loud at funny sound effects from this latest addition to the #1 bestselling "Fart Books" series. Twice the farting fun! Join the Knights of the Round Butthole On Their Epic Quest!When the mysterious sickly wizard Hurlin vomits his way into Milo's life, Milo suddenly finds himself transported back to the Middle Ages, where loyal knights never take baths, burping is a compliment, and dragons fart flames of fear! In this strange new world, Milo must use all of his grossest skills to slay the Dragon of Arm's Pit, and save the land of Smellsalot!You and your kids will be in stiches with laughter as Milo and the Knights of the Round Butthole: * Compete in a loogie-spitting competition...FOR THEIR LIVES!* Discover the cursed "Sword of Losers" Excalipoor!* Match wits
  4. 4. PAGE VIEW
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, please click button , to visit my original website. OR READ Dragon Farts: Fire in the Hole! FULL ONLINE
  6. 6. PRIVACY POLICY DISCLAIMER - Booktorrent.org - Download Books and Magazines is a meta-search engine. This means we just search other search engines. - Booktorrent.org - Download Books and Magazines links to other independent search engines that might host mp3 files. We have absolutely no control over those domains. - Indexing process is completely automated. - We do not host any of the songs displayed on this site, we only link to them. - You Play / Download MP3 files from another server/host service, not from our server. - Our Script is similar to Google. Google might sometimes link directly to a mp3 file - we do not. - All the rights on the songs are the property of their respective owners. - By using this site you agree to have read and understood our Terms Of Service. PRIVACY POLICY - We do not follow what you do online, therefore no log is kept of your activites. - We use your IP address to help diagnose and fix problems with our server, and to administer our Web site. - We will not disclose, rent or sell your email address to anyone. COOKIES When you use the Site, we may collect tracking information such as your browser type, the type of operating system you use, the domain name of your Internet service provider, and pages visited on the site. None of this information identifies you personally; we collect it for aggregate reporting on site activity. For example, we may want to know how long the average user spends on the Site, or which pages or features get the most attention. We use this information to make our sites more useful to you. Most aggregate information is collected via cookies or other technical methods. We use cookies, Web beacons, and other technologies for analysis.

×