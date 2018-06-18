-
Be the first to like this
Published on
SUMMARY OF THE BOOK :
Emphasizing manual assembly, this book shows readers how to design, construct, and manage a world-class assembly process. It covers time and motion studies, waste reduction, standard work, 5S, line balancing, and quality at the source. It contains figures and illustrations, including workstation-specific pictures of the bike as it is built.
BOOK DETAIL :
-Author : Chris A. Ortiz
-Language : English
-Grade Level : 1-5
-Product Dimensions : 8.6 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
-Shipping Weight : 11.6 ounces
-Format : PDF
-Seller information : Chris A. Ortiz ( 8✮ )
-Link Download : https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0849371872
Do not hesitate !!!
(Reviewing the best customers, read this book for FREE GET IMMEDIATELY LINKS HERE https://kindlestore100.blogspot.com/?book=0849371872 )
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment