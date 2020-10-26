Agriculture class x pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Agriculture कृ िष Toran kumar Singh TGT SSt K V Budaun 20/08/20201
Type of Agriculture कृ िष के प्रकार Primitive Subsistence Farming प्रारिम्भक जीिवका िनवार्ह कृ िष Intensive Subsistence Fa...
Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Type of Agriculture It is a ‘slash and burn’ agriculture. Farmers clear a patch of la...
Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 कतर्न एवं दहन कृ िष के अन्य नाम Other name of Slash and Burn Farming
Primitive Subsistence Farming प्रारिम्भक जीिवका िनवार्ह कृ िष
Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Type of Agriculture This type of farming is practised in areas of high population pre...
This type of farming uses higher doses of modern inputs such as high yielding variety (HYV) seeds, chemical fertilisers, i...
Plantation is a type of commercial farming in which a single crop is grown on a large area. Plantations cover large tracts...
Cropping Pattern शस्य प्रारूप Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Table I- Three Crop Pattern in India भारत के प्रमुख तीन...
Major Food Crop Staple food of India India is the second largest producer of rice in the world after China. Scientiﬁc name...
Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Second staple food of India (north and north-western part of India) after rice Scient...
Millets मोटे अनाज Jowar, Bajra and Ragi are the important millets grown in India. ज्वार, बाजरा और रागी भारत में उगाए जाने ...
Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Table II- Three major Millets तीन प्रमुख मोटे अनाज Jowar ज्वार Bajra बाजरा Ragi रागी ...
Major Food Crop It is used both as food and fodder. Scientiﬁc name- zea mays Crop pattern- kharif crop Temperature- 21°C t...
Pulses India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses in the world. Pulses are the major source of protein in a vege...
Food Crops other than Grains Sugarcane It is a tropical as well as a subtropical crop. Scientiﬁc name- Saccharum oﬃcinarum...
Oil Seeds Diﬀerent oil seeds are grown covering approximately 12% of the total cropped area of India. Main oil-seeds produ...
Tea ☕ It is also an important beverage crop introduced by the British in India. The tea plant grows well in tropical and s...
Coffee The Arabica variety initially brought from Yemen is produced in the country. This variety is in great demand all ov...
Horticulture Crops India is a producer of tropical as well as temperate fruits. Some of the famous horticulture crops grow...
Non Food Crops Rubber It is an equatorial crop, but under special conditions, it is also grown in tropical and sub- tropic...
Fibre Crops Cotton, jute, hemp and natural silk are the four major ﬁbre crops grown in India. The ﬁrst three are derived f...
Cotton India is believed to be the original home of the cotton plant. Cotton is one of the main raw materials for cotton t...
Jute It is known as the golden ﬁbre. Jute grows well on well-drained fertile soils in the ﬂood plains where soils are rene...
Technical and Institutional Reforms collectivisation, consolidation of holdings, cooperation and abolition of zamindari, e...
Kissan Credit Card (KCC), Personal Accident Insurance Scheme (PAIS) are some other schemes introduced by the Government of...
Considering the importance of agriculture in India, the Government of India made concerted eﬀorts to modernise agriculture...
In ancient time spices were exported During British period cotton were major exporting commodity Despite being an importan...
Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020
Thank You! ✌🤘🙂
  1. 1. Agriculture कृ िष Toran kumar Singh TGT SSt K V Budaun 20/08/20201
  2. 2. Type of Agriculture कृ िष के प्रकार Primitive Subsistence Farming प्रारिम्भक जीिवका िनवार्ह कृ िष Intensive Subsistence Farming गहन जीिवका िनवार्ह कृ िष Commercial Farming वािणिज्यक कृ िष Plantation रोपण कृ िष
  3. 3. Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Type of Agriculture It is a ‘slash and burn’ agriculture. Farmers clear a patch of land and produce cereals and other food crops. When the soil fertility decreases, the farmers shift and clear a fresh patch of land for cultivation. It is known by diﬀerent names in diﬀerent parts of the country. Land productivity is low in this type of agriculture. This type of farming depends on monsoon. This farming is practised in a few parts of India. यह ‘कतर्न दहन प्रणाली’ (slash and burn) कृ िष है। िकसान जमीन के टुकड़े साफ़ करके उन पर अपने पिरवार के भरण-पोषण के िलए अनाज व अन्य खाद्य फ़सलें उगाते हैं। जब मृदा की उवर्रता कम हो जाती है तो िकसान उस भूिम के टुकड़े से स्थानांतिरत हो जाते हैं और कृ िष के िलए भूिम का दूसरा टुकड़ा साफ करते हैं। देश के िविभन्न भागों में इस प्रकार की कृ िष को िविभन्न नामों से जाना जाता है। इस प्रकार की कृ िष में भूिम की उत्पादकता कम होती है। िसं चाई के िलए मानसून पर िनभर्रता भारत के कु छ भागों में आज भी िकया जाता है कृ िष के प्रकार Primitive Subsistence Farming प्रारिम्भक जीिवका िनवार्ह कृ िष
  4. 4. Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 कतर्न एवं दहन कृ िष के अन्य नाम Other name of Slash and Burn Farming
  5. 5. Primitive Subsistence Farming प्रारिम्भक जीिवका िनवार्ह कृ िष
  6. 6. Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Type of Agriculture This type of farming is practised in areas of high population pressure on land. It is labour-intensive farming, where high doses of biochemical inputs and irrigation are used for higher production. इस प्रकार की कृ िष उन क्षेत्रों में की जाती है जहाँ भूिम पर जनसंख्या का दबाव अिधक होता है। यह श्रम-गहन खेती है जहाँ अिधक उत्पादन के िलए अिधक मात्रा में जैव- रासायिनक िनवेशों और िसं चाई का प्रयोग िकया जाता है। कृ िष के प्रकार Intensive Subsistence Farming गहन जीिवका िनवार्ह कृ िष
  7. 7. This type of farming uses higher doses of modern inputs such as high yielding variety (HYV) seeds, chemical fertilisers, insecticides and pesticides to obtain higher productivity. इस प्रकार की कृ िष के मुख्य लक्षण आधुिनक िनवेशों जैसे अिधक पैदावार देने वाले बीजों, रासायिनक उवर्रकोंऔर कीटनाशकों के प्रयोग से उच्च पैदावार प्राप्त करना है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Type of Agriculture कृ िष के प्रकार Commercial Farming वािणिज्यक कृ िष
  8. 8. Plantation is a type of commercial farming in which a single crop is grown on a large area. Plantations cover large tracts of land, using capital intensive inputs, with the help of migrant labourers. All the produce is used as a raw material in industries. Eg:Tea, Coffee, Rubber, Sugarcane, Banana. रोपण कृ िष भी एक प्रकार की वािणिज्यक खेती है िजसमें लंबे-चैड़े क्षेत्र में एकल फसल बोई जाती है। रोपण कृ िष व्यापक क्षेत्र में की जाती है जो अत्यिधक पूँजी और श्रिमकों की सहायता से की जाती है। इससे प्राप्त सारा उत्पादन उद्योगमें कच्चे माल के रूप में प्रयोग होता है। उदा. चाय, कॉफ़ी, रबड़, गन्ना, के ला इत्यािद Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Plantation Farming रोपण कृ िष Type of Agriculture कृ िष के प्रकार
  9. 9. Cropping Pattern शस्य प्रारूप Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Table I- Three Crop Pattern in India भारत के प्रमुख तीन शस्य प्रारूप Rabi रबी Kharif ख़रीफ़ Zaid ज़ायद Sowing season बुआई का समय Winter from October to December अक्टूबर से िदसम्बर (शीत ऋतु) Beginning of the rainy season between April and May मई से अप्रैल (वषार् ऋतु का आगमन) In between the Rabi and the Kharif seasons, there is a short season during the summer months known as the Zaid season (in the months of March to July) रबी एवं ख़रीफ़ के बीच का मौसम (माचर् से जुलाई) Harvesting season कटाई का समय Summer from April to June अप्रैल से जून (ग्रीष्म ऋतु) September-October िसतम्बर से अक्टूबर Important Crops प्रमुख फसलें Wheat, Barley, Peas, Gram and Mustard. गेहूँ, जौ, मटर, चना एवं, सरसों Paddy, Maize, Jowar, Bajra, Tur (Arhar), Moong, Urad, Cotton, Jute, Groundnut and Soyabean धान, मक्का, ज्वार, बाजरा, अरहर, मूँग, उड़द, कपास, जूट, मूँगफली एवं सोयाबीन Watermelon, Muskmelon, Cucumber, Vegetables and Fodder crops तरबूज़, ख़रबूज़, खीरा, सिब्ज़याँ एवं चारे की फसल
  10. 10. Major Food Crop Staple food of India India is the second largest producer of rice in the world after China. Scientiﬁc name- Oryza sativa Crop pattern- kharif crop Temperature- above 25°C Rainfall- above 100 cm Area- plains of north and north-eastern India, coastal areas and the deltaic regions. भारत का प्रमुख खाद्य फसल चीन के बाद िवश्व में दूसरा सबसे बाद उत्पादक देश वैज्ञािनक नाम- ओराइज़ा सेिटवा शस्य प्रारूप- ख़रीफ़ फसल तापमान- 25°C से अिधक वषार्- 100 से मी से अिधक क्षेत्र- उत्तर एवं उत्तर पूवीर् मैदान, तटीय क्षेत्र एवं डेल्टाई क्षेत्र प्रमुख खाद्य फसलें Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Rice चावल
  11. 11. Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Second staple food of India (north and north-western part of India) after rice Scientiﬁc name- Triticum Crop pattern- rabi crop cool growing season and bright sunshine at the time of ripening. Rainfall- 50 to 75 cm Area- The Ganga-Satluj plains in the north- west and black soil region of the Deccan are two main wheat-growing zones in India. चावल के बाद भारत (उत्तर एवं उत्तर पिश्चमी भारत) का प्रमुख खाद्य फसल वैज्ञािनक नाम- ट्रीिटकम शस्य प्रारूप- रबी फसल उगाने के िलए शीत ऋतु और पकने के समय िखली धूप वषार्- 50 से 75 से मी क्षेत्र- उत्तर-पिश्चम में गंगा-सतलुज का मैदान और दक्कन का काली िमट्टी वाला प्रदेश। Wheat गेहूँ Major Food Crop प्रमुख खाद्य फसलें
  12. 12. Millets मोटे अनाज Jowar, Bajra and Ragi are the important millets grown in India. ज्वार, बाजरा और रागी भारत में उगाए जाने वाले मुख्य मोटे अनाज हैं। These are known as coarse grains and have very high nutritional value यद्यिप इन्हें मोटा अनाज कहा जाता है परंतु इनमें पोषक तत्त्वों की मात्रा अत्यिधक होती है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Major Food Crop प्रमुख खाद्य फसलें
  13. 13. Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Table II- Three major Millets तीन प्रमुख मोटे अनाज Jowar ज्वार Bajra बाजरा Ragi रागी 3rd most important food crop with respect to area and production. क्षेत्रफल और उत्पादन की दृिष्ट से ज्वार देश की तीसरी महत्त्वपूणर् खाद्यान्न फसल Grows well on sandy soils and shallow black soil. यह बलुआ और उथली काली िमट्टी पर उगाया जाता है It is a crop of dry regions. शुष्क प्रदेशों की फसल है It is a rain-fed crop mostly grown in the moist areas. यह फसल वषार् पर िनभर्र होती है, अिधकतर आद्रर् क्षेत्रों में उगाया जाता है Grows well on red, black, sandy, loamy and shallow black soils. यह लाल, काली, बलुआ,दोमट और उथली काली िमट्टी पर अच्छी तरह उगायी जाती है Mainly produced in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. महाराष्ट्र, कनार्टक, आंध्रप्रदेश और मध्य प्रदेश प्रमुख उत्पादक राज्य Major producing states are Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Haryana. राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात और हिरयाणा मुख्य उत्पादक राज्य Major producing states are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Jharkhand and Arunachal Pradesh. कनार्टक, िहमाचलप्रदेश, उत्तराखण्ड, िसिक्कम, झारखंड और अरुणाचलप्रदेश प्रमुख उत्पादक राज्य Major Food Crop प्रमुख खाद्य फसलें
  14. 14. Major Food Crop It is used both as food and fodder. Scientiﬁc name- zea mays Crop pattern- kharif crop Temperature- 21°C to 27°C Soil- old alluvial soil Area- Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. खाद्यान्न एवं चारे दोनों की फसल वैज्ञािनक नाम- ज़ी मेस शस्य प्रारूप- ख़रीफ़ फसल तापमान- 21°C से 27°C मृदा- पुरानी जलोढ़ मृदा क्षेत्र- कनार्टक, मध्यप्रदेश, उत्तर प्रदेश,िबहार, आंध्र प्रदेश और तेलंगाना प्रमुख खाद्य फसलें Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Maize मक्का
  15. 15. Pulses India is the largest producer and consumer of pulses in the world. Pulses are the major source of protein in a vegetarian diet. Major pulses grown in India are Tur (Arhar), Urad, Moong, Masur, Peas and Gram. Pulses need less moisture and survive even in dry conditions. Pulses are mostly grown in rotation with other crops so that the soil restores fertility. Major pulse producing states are Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. दालें भारत िवश्व में दालों का सबसे बड़ा उत्पादकतथा उपभोक्ता देश है। शाकाहारी खाने में दालें सबसे अिधक प्रोटीन दायक होती हैं। तुर (अरहर), उड़द, मूँग,मसूर, मटर और चना भारत की मुख्य दलहनी फसलें हैं। दालों को कम नमी की आवश्यकता होती है और इन्हें शुष्क पिरिस्थितयों में भी उगाया जा सकता है। दालें वायु से नाइट्रोजन लेकर भूिम की उवर्रता को बनाए रखती हैं। अतः इन फसलों को आमतौर पर अन्य फसलों के आवतर्न (rotation) में बोया जाता है। भारत में मध्य प्रदेश, राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र, उत्तर प्रदेश, और कनार्टक दाल के मुख्य उत्पादक राज्य हैं। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Major Food Crop प्रमुख खाद्य फसलें
  16. 16. Food Crops other than Grains Sugarcane It is a tropical as well as a subtropical crop. Scientiﬁc name- Saccharum oﬃcinarum Temperature- 21°C to 27°C Rainfall- 75cm to 100cm. It can be grown on a variety of soils. Needs manual labour from sowing to harvesting. India is the second largest producer of sugarcane only after Brazil. Sugarcane is the main source of Sugar, Gur (Jaggery), Khandsari and molasses. The major sugarcane-producing states are Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Punjab and Haryana. गन्ना यह उष्ण एवं उपोष्ण फसल है। तापमान- 21°C to 27°C वषार्- 75 सेमी. से 100 सेमी. इसे अनेक िमिट्टयों में उगाया जा सकता है बुआई से लेकर कटाई तक काफी शारीिरक श्रम की आवश्यकता होती है। ब्राजील के बाद भारत गन्ने का दूसरा सबसे बड़ा उत्पादक देश है। यह चीनी, गुड़, खांडसारी और शीरा बनाने के काम आता है। उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, कनार्टक, तिमलनाडु, आंध्रप्रदेश, तेलंगाणा, िबहार, पंजाब और हिरयाणा गन्ना के मुख्य उत्पादक राज्य हैं। अनाज के अलावा अन्य खाद्य फसलें Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020
  17. 17. Oil Seeds Diﬀerent oil seeds are grown covering approximately 12% of the total cropped area of India. Main oil-seeds produced in India are: Groundnut: is a Kharif crop and accounts for half of the major oilseeds produced in India. Gujarat is the largest producer of groundnuts. Mustard: is a rabi crop. Sesamum (til): is a Kharif crop in the north and rabi crop in south India. Castor seeds: It is grown as both Rabi and Kharif crop. Linseed: is a rabi crop. Coconut, Soya bean, Cotton seeds and Sunﬂower are other oil seeds. ितलहन देश में कु ल बोए गए क्षेत्र के 12 प्रितशत भाग पर कई ितलहन की फसलें उगाई जाती हैं। मूँगफली खरीफ की फसल है तथा देश में मुख्य ितलहनों के कु ल उत्पादन का आधा भाग इसी फसल से प्राप्त होता है। गुजरात मुख्य उत्पादक राज्य हैं। सरसों रबी की फसल हैं। ितल उत्तरी भारत में खरीफ की फसल है और दिक्षणी भारत में रबी की। अरंडी, खरीफ और रबी दोनों ही फसल ऋतुओं में बोया जाता है। अलसी रबी की फसल है। इसके अलावा नािरयल, सोयाबीन, कपिसया एवं सूरजमुखी प्रमुख ितलहन फसल है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Food Crops other than Grains अनाज के अलावा अन्य खाद्य फसलें
  18. 18. Tea ☕ It is also an important beverage crop introduced by the British in India. The tea plant grows well in tropical and sub-tropical climates with deep and fertile well-drained soil, rich in humus and organic matter. Tea bushes require warm and moist frost-free climate all through the year. Tea is a labour-intensive industry. Major tea producing states are Assam, hills of Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. चाय यह एक महत्त्वपूणर् पेय पदाथर् की फसल है िजसे शुरुआत में अंग्रेज़ भारत में लाए थे। चाय का पौधा उष्ण और उपोष्ण किटबंधीय जलवायु, ह्यूमस और जीवांश युक्त गहरी िमट्टी तथा सुगम जल िनकास वाले ढलवाँ क्षेत्रों में भली भाँित उगाया जाता है। चाय की झािड़योंको उगाने के िलए वषर् भर कोष्ण, नम और पाला रिहतजलवायु की आवश्यकता होती है। चाय एक श्रम-सघन उद्योग है। चाय के मुख्य उत्पादक क्षेत्रों में असम, पिश्चमी बंगाल में दािजर् िलं ग और जलपाईगुड़ी िजलों की पहािड़याँ, तिमलनाडु और के रल हैं। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Food Crops other than Grains अनाज के अलावा अन्य खाद्य फसलें
  19. 19. Coffee The Arabica variety initially brought from Yemen is produced in the country. This variety is in great demand all over the world. Initially its cultivation was introduced on the Baba Budan Hills and even today its cultivation is conﬁned to the Nilgiri in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. कॉफ़ी हमारे देश में अरेिबका िकस्म की कॉफ़ी पैदा की जाती है जो आरम्भ में यमन से लाई गई थी। इस िकस्म की कॉफ़ी की िवश्व भर में अिधक माँग है। इसकी कृ िष की शुरुआत बाबा बूदन पहािड़यों से हुई और आज भी इसकी खेती नीलिगिर की पहािड़यों के आस पास कनार्टक, के रल और तिमलनाडु में की जाती है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Food Crops other than Grains अनाज के अलावा अन्य खाद्य फसलें
  20. 20. Horticulture Crops India is a producer of tropical as well as temperate fruits. Some of the famous horticulture crops grown in India are: Mangoes 🥭 of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal Oranges 🍊 of Nagpur and Cherrapunjee (Meghalaya) Bananas of Kerala, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Litchi and Guava of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Pineapples of Meghalaya Grapes 🍇 of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra Apples 🍎 pears 🍐 apricots and walnuts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh Major crops produced are pea, cauliﬂower, onion 🧅 cabbage 🥬 tomato 🍅 brinjal and potato 🥔 . बाग़वानी फसलें भारत उष्ण और शीतोष्ण किटबंधीय दोनों ही प्रकार के फलों का उत्पादक है। भारत में उगाए जाने वाले प्रमुख फल: महाराष्ट्र, आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाणा, उत्तर प्रदेश और पिश्चमी बंगाल के आम नागपुर और चेरापूँजी (मेघालय) के संतरे के रल, िमजोरम, महाराष्ट्र, और तिमलनाडु के के ले उत्तर प्रदेश और िबहार की लीची मेघालय के अनन्नास आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाणा और महाराष्ट्र के अंगूर एवं िहमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू व कश्मीर के सेब, नाशपाती,खूबानी और अखरोट इसके अितिरक्त भारत का मटर, फू लगोभी, प्याज, बंदगोभी, टमाटर, बैंगन और आलू उत्पादन में प्रमुख स्थान है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Food Crops other than Grains अनाज के अलावा अन्य खाद्य फसलें
  21. 21. Non Food Crops Rubber It is an equatorial crop, but under special conditions, it is also grown in tropical and sub- tropical areas. Rainfall- more than 200 cm Temperature- above 25°C (moist and humid climate) Rubber is an important industrial raw material. It is mainly grown in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar islands and Garo hills of Meghalaya. रबड़ रबड़ भूमध्यरेखीय क्षेत्र की फसल है परंतु िवशेष पिरिस्थितयों में उष्ण और उपोष्ण क्षेत्रों में भी उगाई जाती है। वषार्- 200 सेमी. से अिधक तापमान- 25° C से अिधक तापमान वाली (नम और आद्रर् जलवायु) रबड़ एक महत्त्वपूणर् कच्चा माल है जो उद्योगों में प्रयुक्त होता है। इसे मुख्य रूप से के रल, तिमलनाडु,कनार्टक, अंडमान िनकोबार द्वीप समूह और मेघालय में गारो पहािड़यों में उगाया जाता है। अखाद्य फसलें Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020
  22. 22. Fibre Crops Cotton, jute, hemp and natural silk are the four major ﬁbre crops grown in India. The ﬁrst three are derived from the crops grown in the soil, the latter is obtained from cocoons of the silkworms fed on green leaves specially mulberry. Rearing of silk worms for the production of silk ﬁbre is known as sericulture. रेशेदार फ़सलें कपास, जूट, सन और प्राकृ ितक रेशम भारत में उगाई जाने वाली चार मुख्य रेशेदार फ़सलें हैं। इनमें से पहली तीन िमट्टी में फ़सल उगाने से प्राप्त होती हैं और चौथा रेशम के कीड़े के कोकू न से प्राप्त होता है जो मलबरी पेड़ की हरी पित्तयों पर पलता है। रेशम उत्पादन के िलए रेशम के कीड़ों का पालन ‘रेशम उत्पादन’ (sericulture) कहलाता है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Non Food Crops अखाद्य फसलें
  23. 23. Cotton India is believed to be the original home of the cotton plant. Cotton is one of the main raw materials for cotton textile industry. Crop pattern Soil- black cotton soil Temperature- 20° C to 28° C (210 frost-free days and bright sun-shine) Rainfall- 55 to 100 cm Area- Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. कपास भारत को कपास के पौधे का मूल स्थान माना जाता है। सूती कपड़ा उद्योग में कपास एक मुख्य कच्चा माल है। शस्य प्रारूप- ख़रीफ़ िमट्टी- काली मृदा तापमान- 20° C से 28° C (210 पाला रिहत िदन और िखली धूप) वषार्- 55 से 100 से मी क्षेत्र- महाराष्ट्र,गुजरात, मध्य प्रदेश, कनार्टक, आंध्र प्रदेश, तेलंगाणा,तिमलनाडु, पंजाब, हिरयाणा और उत्तर प्रदेश कपास के मुख्य उत्पादक राज्य हैं। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Non Food Crops अखाद्य फसलें
  24. 24. Jute It is known as the golden ﬁbre. Jute grows well on well-drained fertile soils in the ﬂood plains where soils are renewed every year. High temperature is required during the time of growth. West Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha and Meghalaya are the major jute producing states. It is used in making gunny bags, mats, ropes, yarn, carpets and other artefacts. Due to its high cost, it is losing market to synthetic ﬁbres and packing materials, particularly the nylon. जूट जूट को सुनहरा रेशा कहा जाता है। जूट की फ़सल बाढ़ के मैदानों में जल िनकास वाली उवर्रक िमट्टी में उगाई जाती है जहाँ हर वषर् बाढ़ से आई नई िमट्टी जमा होती रहती है। इसके बढ़ने के समय उच्च तापमानकी आवश्यकता होती है। पिश्चम बंगाल, िबहार, असम और ओिडशा तथा मेघालय जूट के मुख्य उत्पादक राज्य हैं। इसका प्रयोग बोिरयाँ, चटाई, रस्सी, तंतु व धागे,गलीचे और दूसरी दस्तकारी की वस्तुएँ बनाने में िकया जाता है। इसकी उच्च लागत के कारण और कृ ित्रम रेशों और पैिकं ग सामग्री, िवशेषकर नाइलोन की कीमत कम होने के कारण, बाज़ार में इसकी माँग कम हो रही है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Non Food Crops अखाद्य फसलें
  25. 25. Technical and Institutional Reforms collectivisation, consolidation of holdings, cooperation and abolition of zamindari, etc. were given priority to bring about institutional reforms in the country after Independence The Green Revolution based on the use of package technology and the White Revolution (Operation Flood) were some of the strategies initiated to improve the lot of Indian agriculture Provision for crop insurance against drought, ﬂood, cyclone, ﬁre and disease, establishment of Grameen banks, cooperative societies and banks for providing loan facilities to the farmers at lower rates of interest were some important steps in this direction स्वतंत्रता के पश्चात देश में संस्थागत सुधार करने के िलए जोतों की चकबंदी, सहकािरता तथा जमींदारी आिद समाप्त करने को प्राथिमकता दी गयी पैके ज टेक्नोलाॅजी पर आधािरत हिरत क्रांित तथा श्वेत क्रांित (ऑपरेशन फ़्लड) जैसी कृ िष सुधार के िलए कु छ रणनीितयाँ आरंभ की गई (1960-70) सूखा, बाढ़, चक्रवात, आग तथा बीमारी के िलए फ़सल बीमा के प्रावधान और िकसानों को कम दर पर ऋण सुिवधाएँ प्रदान करने के िलए ग्रामीण बैंकों, सहकारी सिमितयों और बैंकों की स्थापना (1980-90) प्रौधोिगकीय एवं संस्थागत सुधार Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020
  26. 26. Kissan Credit Card (KCC), Personal Accident Insurance Scheme (PAIS) are some other schemes introduced by the Government of India for the beneﬁt of the farmers Special weather bulletins and agricultural programmes for farmers were introduced on the radio and television. The government also announces minimum support price, remunerative and procurement prices for important crops to check the exploitation of farmers by speculators and middlemen. िकसानों के लाभ के िलए भारत सरकार ने ‘िकसान क्रे िडट काडर्’ और व्यिक्तगत दुघर्टना बीमा योजना (पी ए आई एस) भी शुरू की है। आकाशवाणी और दूरदशर्न पर िकसानों के िलए मौसम की जानकारी के बुलेिटन और कृ िष कायर्क्रम प्रसािरत िकए जाते हैं। िकसानों को िबचौिलयों और दलालों के शोषण से बचाने के िलए न्यूनतम सहायता मूल्य और कु छ महत्त्वपूणर् फसलों के लाभदायक खरीद मूल्यों की सरकार घोषणा करती है। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Technical and Institutional Reforms प्रौधोिगकीय एवं संस्थागत सुधार
  27. 27. Considering the importance of agriculture in India, the Government of India made concerted eﬀorts to modernise agriculture. Establishment of Indian Council ofAgricultural Research (ICAR), agricultural universities, veterinary services and animal breeding centres, horticulture development, research and development in the ﬁeld of meteorology and weather forecast, etc. were given priority for improving Indian agriculture. भारतीय कृ िष में सुधार के िलए भारतीय कृ िष अनुसंधान पिरषद व कृ िष िवश्विवद्यालयों की स्थापना, पशु िचिकत्सासेवाएँ और पशु प्रजनन कें द्र की स्थापना, बागवानी िवकास, मौसम िवज्ञान और मौसम के पूवार्नुमान के क्षेत्रामें अनुसंधान और िवकास को वरीयता दी गई। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Technical and Institutional Reforms कृ िष की राष्ट्रीय अथर्व्यवस्था, रोजगार और उत्पादन में योगदान Table 4.1: India: Growth Rate of GDP and Major Sectors (in%) भारत: सकल घरेलूउत्पाद मेंवृिद्ध (परितशत में) Sector 2013-14 2014-15 2015-16 Agriculture कृ िष 4.2 -0.2 1.1 Industry उद्योग 5.0 5.9 9.2 Services सेवा 7.8 10.3 9.2 GDP सकल घरेलू उत्पाद 6.6 7.2 7.6 Source: Economic Survey 2015-16 आिर्थक सवेर्क्षण 2015-16
  28. 28. In ancient time spices were exported During British period cotton were major exporting commodity Despite being an important producer of rice, cotton, rubber, tea, coﬀee, jute and spices our agricultural products are not able to compete with the developed countries because of the highly subsidised agriculture in those countries. Indian farmers should diversify their cropping pattern from cereals to high- value crops. This will increase incomes and reduce environmental degradation simultaneously. प्राचीन समय में मसालों का िनयार्त िब्रिटश काल में कपास का िनयार्त चावल, कपास, रबड़, चाय, कॉफ़ी, जूट और मसालों का मुख्य उत्पादक होने के बावजूद भारतीय कृ िष िवश्व के िवकिसत देशों से स्पधार् करने में असमथर् है क्योंिक उन देशों में कृ िष को अत्यिधक सहाियकी दी जाती है। भारतीय िकसानों को शस्यावतर्न करना चािहए और खाद्यान्नों के स्थान पर कीमती फसलें उगानी चािहए। इससे आमदनी अिधक होगी और इसके साथ पयार्वरण िनम्नीकरण में कमी आएगी। Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020 Impact of Globalisation on Agriculture वैश्वीकरण का कृ िष पर प्रभाव
  29. 29. Toran Kumar Singh TGT SSt 20/08/2020
  30. 30. Thank You! ✌🤘🙂

