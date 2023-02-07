Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Master Data Director JOIL INDIA

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Smart Oil Director.pdf
Smart Oil Director.pdf
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Single Mast Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellor...
Bala Krishnan
5 unique business ideas in 2023.pdf
EngineerHacks
Web Development.pdf
Honey Monsoon
Wizard Consultancy.pptx
wizardconsultancy
Some Facts About Sealcoating That Illustrate Cost Savings and Benefits for As...
CanandianAsphalt
Heavy Duty Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
PROFORMA.ppt
IMURFANS
Cabin Type Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
1 of 1 Ad

Master Data Director JOIL INDIA

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Master Data Director India

Master Data Director India

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Smart Oil Director.pdf
topichand1998
0 views
1 slide
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
20.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307.4k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
24.1k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.9k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
3.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
7 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Single Mast Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellor...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 unique business ideas in 2023.pdf
EngineerHacks
0 views
Web Development.pdf
Honey Monsoon
0 views
Wizard Consultancy.pptx
wizardconsultancy
0 views
Some Facts About Sealcoating That Illustrate Cost Savings and Benefits for As...
CanandianAsphalt
0 views
Heavy Duty Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
PROFORMA.ppt
IMURFANS
0 views
Cabin Type Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Investment On Properties.pdf
BharatInvestment
0 views
Climate Impact Report
Chris Skinner
0 views
BOOSTRIX PROJECT IC CODE SUMMARY.pptx
asmidar10
0 views
I&E Lecture 4 Ppt - Upload.pptx
VivekK245340
0 views
QMS-Course-001 Induction Rev 13.pptx
ClaireCampbell61
0 views
Pest Control Services in Waco TX
Hero Pest Control
0 views
ahli-annual-report-2021-En-Spread-1.pdf
OsamaKhrais1
0 views
G_24_Cyprus1.pptx
SurajKumarDas11
0 views
Rural Marketing GROUP.pptx
Pronit1
0 views
Rim Repair Machine
WheelRepairWorld
0 views
IIMA Casebook 2021-22.pdf
VivekK245340
0 views
Hydraulic Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore,...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Single Mast Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellor...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 slides
5 unique business ideas in 2023.pdf
EngineerHacks
0 views
4 slides
Web Development.pdf
Honey Monsoon
0 views
11 slides
Wizard Consultancy.pptx
wizardconsultancy
0 views
7 slides
Some Facts About Sealcoating That Illustrate Cost Savings and Benefits for As...
CanandianAsphalt
0 views
11 slides
Heavy Duty Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 slides

Featured (20)

Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.6k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.6k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Advertisement

Master Data Director JOIL INDIA

  1. 1. 12/21/22, 5:49 PM Company Master Data https://www.mca.gov.in/mcafoportal/companyLLPMasterData.do 1/1 Company Master Data CIN U01403PN2009FTC137246 Company Name JOIL INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED ROC Code RoC-Pune Registration Number 137246 Company Category Company limited by Shares Company SubCategory Subsidiary of Foreign Company Class of Company Private Authorised Capital(Rs) 210000000 Paid up Capital(Rs) 178446780 Number of Members(Applicable in case of company without Share Capital) 0 Date of Incorporation 15/10/2009 Registered Address Office No 7, Kunal Puram Commercial Complex Opposite Atlas Copco, Dapodi, Mumbai Pune Road PUNE Pune MH 411012 IN Address other than R/o where all or any books of account and papers are maintained - Email Id yogendra@joil.co.in Whether Listed or not Unlisted ACTIVE compliance ACTIVE compliant Suspended at stock exchange - Date of last AGM 29/09/2022 Date of Balance Sheet 31/03/2022 Company Status(for efiling) Active Charges Charge Id Assets under charge Charge Amount Date of Creation Date of Modification Status No Charges Exists for Company/LLP Directors/Signatory Details DIN/PAN Name Begin date End date Surrendered DIN 08531605 MUKUL DIXIT 21/11/2022 - 08563627 NARAYANASWAMI VASANTH SUBRAMANIAN 13/10/2019 - 09550593 YOGENDRA KUMAR TRIPATHI 29/03/2022 - AOKPC8612C Anuradha Chaki 08/11/2021 -

×