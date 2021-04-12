Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
((Read_[PDF])) Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan, #1) [Free Ebook] A billionaire who wants a perfect wife... At thirty-...
this last?
Book Details Author : Anna Zaires Publisher : Mozaika Publications ISBN : Publication Date : 2019-11-21 Language : eng Pag...
Continue to the next page
if you want to download or read Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan, #1), click button below
((Read_[PDF])) Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan, #1) [Free Ebook]
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
4 views
Apr. 12, 2021

((Read_[PDF])) Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan #1) [Free Ebook]

Link Read, Download, and more info :
http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=B07X1M1BTB

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

((Read_[PDF])) Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan #1) [Free Ebook]

  1. 1. ((Read_[PDF])) Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan, #1) [Free Ebook] A billionaire who wants a perfect wife... At thirty-five, Marcus Carelli has it all: wealth, power, and the kind of looks that leave women breathless. A self-made billionaire, he heads one of the largest hedge funds on Wall Street and can take down major corporations with a single word. The only thing heâ€™s missing? A wife whoâ€™d be as big of an achievement as the billions in his bank account. A cat lady who needs a dateâ€¦ Twenty-six-year-old bookstore clerk Emma Walsh has it on good authority that sheâ€™s a cat lady. She doesnâ€™t necessarily agree with that assessment, but itâ€™s hard to argue with the facts. Raggedy clothes covered with cat hair? Check. Last professional haircut? Over a year ago. Oh, and three cats in a tiny Brooklyn studio? Yep, sheâ€™s got those. And yes, fine, she hasnâ€™t had a date sinceâ€¦ well, she canâ€™t recall. But that part is fixable. Isnâ€™t that what the dating sites are for? A case of mistaken identityâ€¦ One high-end matchmaker, one dating app, one mix- up that changes everything... Opposites may attract, but can
  2. 2. this last?
  3. 3. Book Details Author : Anna Zaires Publisher : Mozaika Publications ISBN : Publication Date : 2019-11-21 Language : eng Pages : 362
  4. 4. Continue to the next page
  5. 5. if you want to download or read Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan, #1), click button below
  6. 6. ((Read_[PDF])) Wall Street Titan (Wall Street Titan, #1) [Free Ebook]

×