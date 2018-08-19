[Ebook PDF] SuperSpeed Device Design By Example Read Book

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SuperSpeed Device Design By Example
This is a "How-To" book which explains, with hands-on examples, how to design and implement a SuperSpeed USB peripheral th...
com/fx3book. The software examples are written for the Windows operating system and the CPLD examples are written in Veril...
Book Detail Paperback: 300 pages Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform; 1 edition (September 1, 2014) Lan...
A good intro to RTOSes, USB3, and the Cypress FX3 chip in particular. However, doesn't go into interfacing the FX3 with ot...
  1. 1. SuperSpeed Device Design By Example
  3. 3. This is a "How-To" book which explains, with hands-on examples, how to design and implement a SuperSpeed USB peripheral that can interface to your hardware using a 32-bit 100MHz bus with standard or custom protocols. The book is based on the Cypress FX3 SuperSpeed Device and the firmware examples are written around a low-cost SuperSpeed Explorer board and a companion CPLD board which are available from www.cypress.
  4. 4. com/fx3book. The software examples are written for the Windows operating system and the CPLD examples are written in Verilog. The source code for all of the examples is downloadable from the book web site.
  7. 7. Book Detail Paperback: 300 pages Publisher: CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform; 1 edition (September 1, 2014) Language: English ISBN-10: 1500588059 ISBN-13: 978-1500588052 Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 0.7 x 9.2 inches
  9. 9. A good intro to RTOSes, USB3, and the Cypress FX3 chip in particular. However, doesn't go into interfacing the FX3 with other chipsets (MPU, etc.), and although you could easily come up with something yourself after reading this, I wish it had given some insights into that area.
