Problemas equipo4 investigacion_maedep_g2_toluca

UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORANEA DE LAS AMERICAS ¨PAZ, RAZÓN, CULTURA Y VERDAD¨ ZITACUARO, MICHOACAN MAESTRIA EN CULTURA FÍSICA, ...
INDICE Introducción .........................................................................................................
4 UNICLA Plantel Toluca INTRODUCCIÓN. En esta investigación encontraremos algunas concepciones que se tienen sobre la inno...
5 UNICLA Plantel Toluca OBJETIVOS Que los alumnos identifiquen los diferentes conceptos durante esta investigación para po...
6 UNICLA Plantel Toluca CONCEPTOS DE INNOVACIÓN La innovación es una acción de cambio que supone una novedad. Esta palabra...
7 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Innovación radical: supone en un cambio significativo del cual se tenga resultados rápidamente y d...
8 UNICLA Plantel Toluca CONCEPTOS DE DESARROLLO La palabra desarrollo se deriva del verbo “desarrollar”, que se compone de...
9 UNICLA Plantel Toluca alcanzar mejoras en términos de salud, producción industrial, telecomunicaciones, transporte, come...
10 UNICLA Plantel Toluca En 1916 la vida cotidiana se reactivó y el desarrollo público de las actividades deportivas en su...
11 UNICLA Plantel Toluca simultánea de atletas civiles y militares, así como la exhibición de símbolos patrios durante las...
12 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Se plantea que el derecho fundamental a la cultura física y a la práctica del deporte es complejo...
13 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Por lo tanto, el derecho al deporte no había sido asumido en el texto constitucional de manera ex...
14 UNICLA Plantel Toluca LEY GENERAL DE CULTURA FÍSICA Y DEPORTE EN MÉXICO La Cultura Física en México, es un término rela...
15 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Los Juegos Tradicionales y Autóctonos y la Charrería serán considerados como parte del patrimonio...
16 UNICLA Plantel Toluca aplicados a un sector de la población de alcances mínimos que difícilmente se puede tomar como cr...
17 UNICLA Plantel Toluca como se ha podido ver o inferir. Autores como Onofre y otros afirman lo siguiente. “Dada la ampli...
18 UNICLA Plantel Toluca este concepto, innovar no es más que el proceso de desarrollar algo nuevo o que no se conoce a pa...
19 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Por su parte la innovación no solo consiste en la incorporación de una tecnología, sino que busca...
20 UNICLA Plantel Toluca DIAGRAMA DEL TEMA
INVESTIGACIÓN

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORANEA DE LAS AMERICAS ¨PAZ, RAZÓN, CULTURA Y VERDAD¨ ZITACUARO, MICHOACAN MAESTRIA EN CULTURA FÍSICA, RECREACIÓN Y DEPORTE ASIGNATURA PROBLEMAS SOCIALES DE LA CIENCIA Y LA TECNOLOGIA ASESOR: DR. MARCO ANTONIO ALANÍS MARTINEZ NOMBRE DEL ALUMNO: JUAN ANTONIO MORENO RIVERA TOLUCA, ESTADO DE MÉXICO. 7 DE NOVIEMBRE DEL 2020 TITULO: ¨REPORTE DE LECTURA E INVESTIGACIÓN¨
  2. 2. INDICE Introducción ....................................................................................................................III Objetivos ........................................................................................................................IV Conceptos de Innovación...................................................................................................5 Tipos de Innovación ..........................................................................................................5 Clasificación de la Innovación ..........................................................................................6 Conceptos de Desarrollo ....................................................................................................7 Investigación y Desarrollo en Cultura Física y Deporte....................................................8 Desarrollo Histórico de la Cultura física y el Deporte en México (Constitución Política de los Estados Unidos Mexicano ………………..……………. 10 Ley General de Cultura Física Y Deporte en México……......…………………………13 Investigación y desarrollo en Cultura Física y Deporte en América Latina…….....…….......15 Innovación para la Competitividad. ……………………………………………………16 Diagrama del Tema…………………………………………………………………….. 19 Bibliografía……………………………………………….……………………..………20
  3. 3. 4 UNICLA Plantel Toluca INTRODUCCIÓN. En esta investigación encontraremos algunas concepciones que se tienen sobre la innovación, así como también los tipos de innovación que existen yque nos pueden ayudar en los diferentes ámbitos laborales en donde nos podemos desempeñar. Importante también es conocer el desarrollo que se le puede ir dando paso a paso uniendo la innovación al deporte, el cual nos va a ayudar a fomentar mejores seres humanos, personas, atletas y futuros profesionistas. En donde cabe señalar que la motivación es parte fundamental de todo este procedimiento. Importante también conocer algunos de los hechos históricos del deporte en México y en América Latina para poder tener un referente histórico que nos oriente a tener un mejor conocimiento de todo lo que ha tenido que pasar el ámbito deportivo para poder llegar a formar instituciones, clubes y centro de formación deportiva.
  4. 4. 5 UNICLA Plantel Toluca OBJETIVOS Que los alumnos identifiquen los diferentes conceptos durante esta investigación para poder formar un concepto global que pueda ayudar a identificar de lo que están hablando dentro de estos temas. Así como también crear un tema de discusión sano en donde den sus puntos de vista y lleguen a acuerdos comunes y se tenga una buena riqueza de conocimientos para su formación dentro de esta Maestría.
  5. 5. 6 UNICLA Plantel Toluca CONCEPTOS DE INNOVACIÓN La innovación es una acción de cambio que supone una novedad. Esta palabra procede de latín innovatio – onis que a su vez se deriva del termino innovo – are “hacer nuevo”, “renovar” que se forma con in- “hacia dentro” y novus “nuevo”. La innovación se acostumbra asociar con la idea de progreso y búsqueda de nuevos métodos, partiendo de los conocimientos que le anteceden, a fin de mejorar algo que ya existe, dar solución a un problema o facilitar una actividad. Es toda aquella transformación donde se introduce originalidad y novedad, consiste en utilizar conocimientos para construir un nuevo camino que lleve a una determinada meta, y que se asocie al progreso de la sociedad. Es una técnica que puede solucionar problemas o carencias que puede realizarse a través del mejoramiento y no solo de la creación de algo novedoso. La innovación es creatividad con tiempos de ejecución y el uso de la tecnología es claramente la nueva tendencia en el sector del deporte”. Irsan Widarto, profesor de innovación y emprendedora de Johan Cruyff Institute. TIPOS DE INNOVACIÓN Innovación de producto: refiere a las características del material con el que es fabricado algún producto, nuevas funciones o la incorporación de algún software. Innovación de proceso: se lleva a cabo durante el proceso de fabricación o distribución de mercancía, tiene como objetivo las eficiencias en las tareas desarrolladas dentro de la organización. Innovación organizacional: se llevan a cabo dentro de la estructura de alguna empresa, como la gestión de la calidad, recursos humanos, o en cultura de la compañía. Con esta busca incentivar al personal a que expresen opiniones y propuesta, Innovación de marketing: nuevas formas de promocionar el bien o servicio que se ofrece.
  6. 6. 7 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Innovación radical: supone en un cambio significativo del cual se tenga resultados rápidamente y de alto impacto. Innovación incremental: refiere a crear algo nuevo dentro de algo que ya existe agregando mejoras. Es algo parecido a la innovación de producto Innovación tecnológica: Es aquella que corresponde a un avance de índole técnico o científico. Innovación social: Es aquella que no tienen ánimo de lucro, sino que busca un beneficio para toda la sociedad. Innovación ambiental: Es aquella que busca aportar a la conservación del ecosistema, como el desarrollo de una nueva fuente de energía renovable. Innovación Educativa: es la incorporación sistemática y planificada de prácticas transformadoras, orientadas a mejorar los procesos de enseñanza y aprendizaje. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LA INNOVACIÓN Innovación cerrada (Closed Innovation), donde los innovadores se encuentran solamente dentro de una organización Innovación abierta (Open Innovation), donde las organizaciones de un mundo crecientemente diversificado con el conocimiento internacionalmente disperso ya no pueden quedarse solamente con su propia fuerza innovadora, sino que están cada vez más supeditados a la integración y utilización de informaciones y competencias externas). Es importante mencionar que también se puede clasificar de acuerdo a su grado de novedad. Aquí se considera la combinación entre el propósito del objeto o producto y los medios con los que se alcanza ese propósito. Si una innovación alcanza valores altos en ambas dimensiones, se habla entonces de una innovación radical, disruptiva o revolucionaria.
  7. 7. 8 UNICLA Plantel Toluca CONCEPTOS DE DESARROLLO La palabra desarrollo se deriva del verbo “desarrollar”, que se compone del prefijo “des”, que denota negación o inversión de la acción, y “arrollar”, del latín rotulare, derivado de rotŭlus, que traduce ‘rodillo’. En este sentido, desarrollar es una derivación de desenrollar, y puede significar desenvolver, extender o ampliar Es expandir y dar extensión a lo que está arrollado o comprimido y acrecentarlo o que sea susceptible de crecer y tratar de incrementar, agrandar, extender, ampliar o aumentar alguna característica de algo físico (concreto) o intelectual (abstracto). Nos enfoca que la palabra desarrollo es un proceso de cambio y crecimiento relacionado con alguna situación, individuo u objetivo determinado. Cuando se habla de desarrollo se pueden mencionar a diferentes aspectos como lo son: el desarrollo humano, el desarrollo económico o desarrollo sostenible. En las ciencias sociales, se habla de desarrollo para referirse al cambio en las condiciones productivas de una sociedad, que trae aparejado una mejoría en las condiciones de vida para los ciudadanos. Cuando se habla de desarrollo social, se hace alusión al mejoramiento de las condiciones del capital humano y el capital social de una sociedad determinada, es decir, el aumento en su bienestar y en sus condiciones de producción y de vida. Una sociedad con mayor índice de desarrollo social contará con individuos de mayor potencialidad en asuntos laborales, con mayores capacidades de consumo de bienes y servicios, así como de satisfacción de sus necesidades puntuales, de modo que este concepto está vinculado también al desarrollo económico de dicha sociedad. Sin embargo, lo que distingue al desarrollo social del meramente económico tiene que ver con los aspectos políticos, sociales y tecnológicos de una sociedad, los cuales suelen estar tan interrelacionados que resulta complejo estudiarlos por separado. Así, la inversión en la educación, en el acceso a las tecnologías y en la estabilidad política y el acceso a la participación y la organización social, son elementos fundamentales para garantizar a una población su desarrollo social. De aquí que surja el desarrollo tecnológico que consiste en el progreso que han experimentado las herramientas y tecnologías fabricadas por los humanos con el fin de
  8. 8. 9 UNICLA Plantel Toluca alcanzar mejoras en términos de salud, producción industrial, telecomunicaciones, transporte, comercio, educación, industria militar y cualquier actividad relacionada con la vida del hombre. INVESTIGACIÓN Y DESARROLLO EN CULTURA FÍSICA Y DEPORTE William Beckley quien fuera uno de los primero historiadores del deporte en este país, establece que las primeras actividades deportivas fueron introducidas durante el Porfiriato (1876-1911). Todo esto gracias a la migración de extranjeros al país quienes comenzaron a practicar deportes como el béisbol, futbol, boxeo y atletismo. Otros estudiosos como Gabriel Angelotti afirman que los deportes en el Porfiriato eran pasatiempos que se practicaban en espacios privados, sin elementos competitivos de por medio. No obstante, estudios recientes como el de Miguel Ángel Esparza dan cuenta de que en ese periodo los deportes eran practicados en público, por individuos de todas las clases y en un ambiente altamente competitivo; organizado por particulares, en su mayoría extranjeros, sin vínculos con el gobierno ni autoridades educativas. Se estableció una dinámica de competencias que permitió organizar equipos, clubes, asociaciones y ligas que fueran las bases del deporte dentro de México, las cuales se extenderían por otras regiones del país. El periodo Revolucionario es importante para entender el desarrollo de los deportes en México. Esparza denomina “Transición deportiva” en el cual el control y la administración de los deportes paso a manos de los mexicanos, quienes lograron mantener vigentes las competencias y las prácticas deportivas a pesar de los conflictos propios del movimiento revolucionario. Pero la Revolución afecto la dinámica y la organización de las competencias deportivas, debido a la caída del régimen porfirista lo cual provoco que los extranjeros se retiraron de la escena pública, y con ellos, el dinero que se invertía en estos eventos. El claro ejemplo lo podríamos poner hoy en día donde difícilmente en el futbol algunos de los dueños son personas si bien educadas aquí en México, pero con raíces en otros países, también clubes de otro país comienzan a invertir en los deportistas mexicanos o en clubes mexicanos donde ayuda a su desarrollo económico principalmente y después el desarrollo social.
  9. 9. 10 UNICLA Plantel Toluca En 1916 la vida cotidiana se reactivó y el desarrollo público de las actividades deportivas en su forma más organizada se retomó, pero esta vez de la mano de especialistas: deportistas, entrenadores, clubes, periodistas, empresarios y aficionados nacionales. La política educativa desarrollada por José Vasconcelos al frente de la Secretaría de Educación Pública (SEP) tuvo un espacio de acción bastante amplio en el ámbito deportivo. Mediante la institución de la Dirección de Cultura Física, dependiente del Departamento de Educación Física, se inició la construcción de gimnasios y la formación de profesores especializados en materia deportiva. Además, en 1923 se creó la Escuela Elemental de Educación Física, cuyo objetivo principal era ser la institución doctrinaria en la que se promoviera la unificación de los métodos de enseñanza. Sin embargo, ésta desapareció en 1927, por lo que egresó una sola generación. El enfoque utilizado por Vasconcelos en lo que se podría llamar la primera política pública deportiva en México, se remonta a su “proyecto de hombre y sociedad”, inspirado en la figura del Ulises, y que tenía el fin de desarrollar la personalidad práctica, ética y estética de los ciudadanos, y de ese modo, una identidad nacional mexicana. Posteriormente, se propondría a la Universidad Nacional de México la creación de una Escuela de Educación Física a nivel superior, la cual funcionó en sus instalaciones hasta 1935. En 1923 se creó el Comité Olímpico Mexicano (COM). Para 1932 existían 924 asociaciones deportivas en las que se agrupaban 138754 deportistas. Ese mismo año, el presidente sustituto Abelardo Rodríguez decretó la creación del Consejo Nacional de Cultura Física, con el fin de unificar los mandos deportivos y extender la práctica. Para 1933, como parte de esa misma iniciativa, se creó la Confederación Deportiva Mexicana (CODEME), la cual fungiría como el “organismo privado en el que podrán congregarse todos los deportistas aficionados del país” y con delegaciones en todos los estados de la República. Su labor sería distribuir las reglas aprobadas para los deportes y juegos, formular los calendarios deportivos, fomentar la educación física en todas las clases sociales, y organizar las competencias locales, estatales, regionales y nacionales. El enfoque del gobierno cardenista, como parte de su proyecto de educación socialista, priorizó la disciplina, el vigor físico y la técnica deportiva. Los eventos deportivos se caracterizaron por el empleo de marchas multitudinarias, bandas sonoras, presencia
  10. 10. 11 UNICLA Plantel Toluca simultánea de atletas civiles y militares, así como la exhibición de símbolos patrios durante las competiciones. Son representativos los desfiles deportivos del 20 de noviembre en conmemoración de la Revolución mexicana, organizados por el mismo Departamento de Educación Física. Al mismo tiempo, el Departamento fundó una nueva Escuela de Educación Física, la cual posteriormente pasaría a ser Normal con su adhesión a la SEP en 1947, y dos años después, se establecería como la Escuela Nacional de Educación Física. Además, existía una clara vocación por extender la actividad física a las clases populares con la construcción de varios centros deportivos y complejos urbanos como el Deportivo Plan Sexenal. Lo que algunos autores llaman la “militarización de la educación física”, de corte patriótico y más cercano a la cultura física soviética, se contrapuso a la corriente higienista-nacionalista fundada por Vasconcelos. DESARROLLO HISTORICO DE LA CULTURA FÍSICA Y EL DEPORTE EN MÉXICO (CONSTITUCIÓN POLITICA DE LOS ESTADOS UNIDOS MEXICANOS) Iniciaremos comentando que México, reconocen en cierta forma el derecho al deporte y a las actividades recreativas este derecho ha sido regulado por instrumentos soft law, como la Carta Internacional Revisada de la Educación Física, la Actividad Física y el Deporte, documento adoptado por los Estados miembros de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (UNESCO), que declara la práctica de la educación física, la actividad física y el deporte como un derecho fundamental para todos. Si bien es un instrumento no vinculante, es decir, que no implica formalmente una obligación internacional de acatamiento, busca tener una fuerza persuasiva al pretender que sujetos públicos y privados se adhieran a ella y difundan sus principios, a fin de pasar de la intención política a su implementación y que pueda convertirse en una realidad para todos los seres humanos. Por lo tanto, la positivización del derecho a la cultura física y a la práctica del deporte en la Constitución Mexicana conlleva la necesidad de contar para su implementación y protección con cierto grado de certidumbre respecto de los estándares exigibles.
  11. 11. 12 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Se plantea que el derecho fundamental a la cultura física y a la práctica del deporte es complejo debido al carácter abierto del sistema deportivo, que abarca elementos de distinta naturaleza y diversa estructura, y por la falta de posiciones concretas sobre la actuación del Estado para garantizarlo. El reconocimiento constitucional del derecho al deporte en México no fue tarea fácil; si bien la Constitución promulgada en 1917 plasmó las principales demandas sociales, económicas y políticas de la Revolución, el derecho al deporte no figuró en el máximo texto normativo. En 1976 se plantea la idea de elevarlo a rango constitucional y empezar a legislar en materia deportiva; en este año, bajo la gestión de José López Portillo, se creó el Instituto Nacional del Deporte (Inde). El 2 de diciembre de 1997, el diputado Salomón Elías Jauli y Dávila presentó una iniciativa de adición al artículo 4o. constitucional, en la que se establecía lo siguiente: “Toda persona tiene derecho a practicar el deporte para lograr su formación integral. La Ley determinará la forma en que concurrirán los sectores públicos, social y privado para alcanzar este objetivo”. Sin embargo y dado el ambiente político imperante, la propuesta no prosperó. El 28 de junio de 1999, por primera vez, se reconoce la facultad del Congreso de la Unión de legislar en materia deportiva a través de la adición del inciso J a la fracción XXIX del artículo 73 de la Constitución Política, estableciendo las bases generales de concurrencia entre la Federación, el Distrito Federal, los estados y los municipios, y la participación de los sectores social y privado. Ese mismo año, el senador Mario Saucedo Pérez propuso en el Senado una iniciativa de decreto, en la cual se intentaba adicionar un párrafo al artículo 4o. de la carta magna, que quedaría redactado de la siguiente manera: “Toda persona tiene derecho a la práctica del deporte. Le corresponde al Estado fomentar su práctica y difusión. La ley definirá las bases y modalidades para el ejercicio de este derecho conforme a lo dispuesto en la fracción 29 J del artículo 73 de la Constitución”. No obstante, dicha iniciativa tampoco prosperó.
  12. 12. 13 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Por lo tanto, el derecho al deporte no había sido asumido en el texto constitucional de manera expresa, sino que solamente se encontraba de manera tácita en el artículo 3o. al establecer que “…La educación que imparta el Estado tenderá a desarrollar armónicamente todas las facultades del ser humano”; estas facultades son las mentales, las físicas, las intelectuales, las de solidaridad humana y las de conciencia existencial. Sin embargo, esta referencia únicamente corresponde a una de las manifestaciones de la cultura física a: la educación física, dejando fuera de reconocimiento constitucional las otras manifestaciones del deporte contemporáneo. Años más tarde, derivado de la reforma constitucional en materia de derechos humanos, se publica en el Diario Oficial de la Federación, el 12 de octubre de 2011, el Decreto por el que se adiciona un párrafo décimo al artículo 4o. y se reforma la fracción XXIX-J del artículo 73 de la Constitución, para finalmente reconocer el derecho que toda persona tiene a la cultura física y a la práctica del deporte, estableciendo que le corresponde al Estado su promoción, fomento y estímulo conforme a las leyes en la materia. La iniciativa de esta reforma advertía que la constitucionalizarían del deporte no era un acontecimiento espontáneo, sino que venía a responder a una evolución de los derechos y deberes públicos frente a la sociedad. Efectivamente, la Constitución es el documento que refleja las aspiraciones del pueblo y permite a éste trazar su propio destino La consagración del derecho al deporte en los textos constitucionales constituye una manifestación inequívoca del reconocimiento social que ha alcanzado el deporte como consecuencia de la idea imperecedera de mejoramiento de la calidad de vida y de las relaciones humanas, por ello México optó por reconocer constitucionalmente el derecho no sólo a la práctica del deporte, como originalmente se pretendió en las primeras iniciativas, sino que reconoce, en primer término, el derecho a la cultura física, es decir, un concepto más amplio y complejo.
  13. 13. 14 UNICLA Plantel Toluca LEY GENERAL DE CULTURA FÍSICA Y DEPORTE EN MÉXICO La Cultura Física en México, es un término relativamente novedoso, ya que a partir de febrero de 2003 es que se regula normativamente mediante la Ley General de Cultura Física y Deporte, que viene a suplir a la Ley General de Deporte creada en 1994. El 07 de julio de junio de 2013 se publicó una nueva Ley en el diario oficial de la federación que tiene como antecedente las anteriores; pero a partir de esto ha sido modificada de acuerdo a las necesidades meramente deportivas y de cultura física en el país, actualmente su última reforma fue el 11 de diciembre de 2019. En el apartado TITULO QUINTO DE LA CULTURA FÍSICA Y DEPORTE Artículo 88. La cultura física deberá ser promovida, fomentada y estimulada en todos los niveles y grados de educación y enseñanza del país como factor fundamental del desarrollo armónico e integral del ser humano. La Federación, las entidades federativas, los Municipios y las demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de México, se coordinarán, en el ámbito de sus respectivas competencias, involucrando la participación de los sectores social y privado, para realizar las acciones generales siguientes: I. Difundir programas y actividades que den a conocer los contenidos y valores de la cultura física y deportiva; II. Promover, fomentar y estimular las actividades de cultura física con motivo de la celebración de competiciones o eventos deportivos; III. Promover, fomentar y estimular las investigaciones sobre la cultura física y los resultados correspondientes; IV. Promover, fomentar y estimular el desarrollo de una cultura deportiva nacional que haga del deporte un bien social y un hábito de vida; V. Difundir el patrimonio cultural deportivo; VI. Promover certámenes, concursos o competiciones de naturaleza cultural deportiva, VII. Las demás que dispongan otras leyes u ordenamientos aplicables.
  14. 14. 15 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Los Juegos Tradicionales y Autóctonos y la Charrería serán considerados como parte del patrimonio cultural deportivo del país y la Federación, las entidades federativas, los Municipios y las demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de México en el ámbito de sus respectivas competencias deberán preservarlos, apoyarlos, promoverlos, fomentarlos y estimularlos, celebrando convenios de coordinación y colaboración entre ellos y con las Asociaciones Deportivas Nacionales y Asociaciones Deportivas de las entidades federativas, los Municipios y las demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de México correspondientes. Artículo 89. La CONADE en coordinación con la SEP, las entidades federativas, los Municipios y las demarcaciones territoriales de la Ciudad de México planificará y promocionará el uso óptimo de las instalaciones deportivas de carácter público, para promover y fomentar entre la población en general la práctica de actividades físicas y deportivas. Los titulares de las dependencias de la Administración Pública Federal, tendrán la obligación de promover y fomentar la práctica de actividades físicas o deportivas entre sus trabajadores, con objeto de contribuir al control del sobrepeso y la obesidad, el mejoramiento de su estado físico y mental, y facilitar su plena integración en el desarrollo social y cultural. Para cumplir con esta responsabilidad podrán celebrar acuerdos de colaboración con la CONADE. Asimismo, impulsarán la adopción de disposiciones y acuerdos tendientes a facilitar las condiciones de empleo compatibles con la activación física su entrenamiento y participación en competiciones oficiales. (LEY GENERAL DE CULTURA FÍSICA Y DEPORTE, 2019) Es importante mencionar que a pesar de los avances que ha tenido México en cuestión de cultura fisca y deporte parece que solo se han quedado en meros papeles pues a diferencia de otros países, los alcances y aportes mostrados en las investigaciones mexicanas relacionadas con la Cultura Física y Deporte son poco relevantes, ya que los diseños investigativos son descriptivos y no llegan a transformar realidades y cubrir necesidades. Por otra parte, el reducido número de investigaciones experimentales, son diseños
  15. 15. 16 UNICLA Plantel Toluca aplicados a un sector de la población de alcances mínimos que difícilmente se puede tomar como criterio universal, por lo tanto, el aspecto característico deseable en las investigaciones de ser innovadoras, distan mucho en nuestro país. Lamentablemente aún no existen programas que propicien la investigación científica y tecnológica aplicada al deporte. Son pocos los centros de investigación vinculados al deporte, y los que existen no cuentan con la infraestructura necesaria ni el equipamiento adecuado para la investigación. Sin embargo, el verdadero problema lo encontramos en la propia Ley General de Cultura Física y Deporte ya que no tiene bien definido las pretensiones de investigación en la cultura física y menos aún el desarrollo de la ciencia y tecnología como un aspecto relevante para cualquier sociedad. El escaso capital humano que cubre el perfil para desarrollar investigación, es otra situación que se debe atender, a través del apoyo decidido para la formación de licenciados, maestros y doctores en las Ciencias de la Cultura Física, solo así dejaremos de comprar tecnología para poder investigar y desarrollaremos investigación para poder crear y resolver nuestras deficiencias y problemáticas. De toda la oferta educativa relacionada con la cultura física del país, no se encontraron antecedentes que señalen un trabajo coordinado interinstitucional, lo que provoca que existan planes y programas académicos por cada institución divorciados entre sí, por tanto, las líneas de investigación son diversas, la formación de egresados es diversa, las políticas y competencias profesionales en cada caso, son diversas. Y ninguna de las instituciones se vincula directamente con el deporte nacional, ni con la cultura física, ya sea mediante la activación, recreación, rehabilitación, educación deportiva, etc. INVESTIGACIÓN Y DESARROLLO EN CULTURA FÍSICA Y DEPORTE EN AMERICA LATINA. Hasta hace unos pocos años, todos los textos dedicados al análisis a la cultura física y deporte en la perspectiva de las ciencias sociales en América Latina comenzaban con la misma y reiterada frase: “poco o nada se ha estudiado sobre el tema en nuestro continente”. Aunque manejen (y permanecerán) condenados a la periferia de la legitimidad académica, estos trabajos han crecido en cantidad, visibilidad, solidez y rigor. En Latinoamérica, la cultura física es un concepto poco utilizado dentro del marco social y cultural; pero no es un concepto aliado como se pudiera pensar o talvez integrado a otros
  16. 16. 17 UNICLA Plantel Toluca como se ha podido ver o inferir. Autores como Onofre y otros afirman lo siguiente. “Dada la amplitud con que se ha venido definiendo el concepto de cultura no parece fácil hacer una distinción entre cultura en general y cultura física, y mucho menos querríamos dar la impresión de distinguir entre una cultura intelectualista y una cultura física o corporal, reforzando así un dualismo que no tiene razón de ser alguna, pues es bastante notorio que las producciones culturales lo son de las personas y no de sus cuerpos o de su intelecto por separado. Sin embargo, queremos resaltar aquella cultura que integrando la de tipo general está referida a aquellas manifestaciones humanas constituidas esencialmente por la motricidad de la misma naturaleza”. Otros autores que abordan el concepto de cultura física son Vicente y Brozas, quienes la definen como el “conjunto de saberes, creencias, valores, leyes, reglas, hábitos, prácticas, usos, actitudes, esquemas perceptivos y representativos, sensibilidades, utensilios, aparatos, etc. adquiridos o construidos por el hombre que están directamente determinados por acciones corporales y que, a la vez, son determinantes del comportamiento corporal (de las actividades físicas); muy especialmente todo aquello que contribuye a configurar su cuerpo: su morfología física y su morfología simbólica o representativa”. Así, conformarían la cultura física las formas de vestido, higiene, hábitos alimenticios, formas de comunicación no verbal, prácticas de recreación, estilos de vida, representaciones del pudor e idea de belleza y fealdad, entre otros. En países latinoamericanos se han planteado, el deporte, la actividad física y la recreación como parte esencial en el desarrollo social, los cuales se integran al sistema de protección social y logran que estos se conciban como derechos sociales. Sin embargo, no se toma en cuenta un agente integrador de estas estructuras, que reaparece en nuestra cultura física y el deporte: fenómenos sociales que pretende transformar la realidad social gracias a sus diferentes áreas disciplinares y a los procesos con los cuales se busca una construcción permanente de alternativas que generen bienestar y mejor calidad de vida. INNOVACIÓN PARA LA COMPETITIVIDAD Innovación: Según Escorsa (1997) la innovación es "el proceso en el cual a partir de una idea, invención o reconocimiento de una necesidad se desarrolla un producto, técnica o servicio útil hasta que sea comercialmente aceptado" (Escorsa, 1997). De acuerdo a
  17. 17. 18 UNICLA Plantel Toluca este concepto, innovar no es más que el proceso de desarrollar algo nuevo o que no se conoce a partir del estudio metódico de una necesidad, ya sea personal, grupal u organizacional Es la puesta en marcha Competitividad. Es la capacidad de una persona u organización para desarrollar ventajas competitivas con respecto a sus competidores. Obteniendo así una posición destacada en su entorno. Figura 1. Esquema de niveles de competitividad. Escenarios y retos No es difícil entender que para llegar a la cúspide de la pirámide hay que comenzar por la base. La competitividad individual representa el mayor reto para llegar a alcanzar una competitividad nacional. Es necesario que cada individuo se comprometa a una actividad donde pueda desarrollarse cómodamente, respecto a sus habilidades y competencias. Pero, ¿cómo puede llegarse a establecer en que sé es hábil o competente? No es fácil enterarse cuál es nuestra mejor habilidad o en qué escenario nos desenvolvemos mejor, para esto pueden utilizarse herramientas como la autoevaluación, pruebas psicológicas, pero ninguna de estas herramientas será efectiva si no se tiene claro cuál es el propósito de definir cuáles son nuestras habilidades.
  18. 18. 19 UNICLA Plantel Toluca Por su parte la innovación no solo consiste en la incorporación de una tecnología, sino que busca nuevas cosas, realizar actividades las cuales jamás se habían hecho, buscar una necesidad en el ambiente donde se ponga a prueba para ofrecer un mejor proceso, y servicio de calidad. Nos encontramos viviendo en la era de la innovación, por esto la palabra innovación tiene muchos sinónimos, como progreso, desarrollo tecnológico, de creación de empleo y una mejora de condiciones de vida Uno de los objetivos de la innovación para la competitividad es tener la capacidad para responder a la velocidad de los cambios, seguir creciendo y no desaparecer o desertar. A través de la innovación se crea valor e impacto, cuyo resultado siempre será productivo (sea bueno o malo), gracias a la implementación de nuevas prácticas y estrategias en post de lograr el objetivo Luego entonces las innovaciones competitivas es trabajar desde la base, somos los individuos los que debemos adquirir los compromisos y los retos para cambiar y mejorar; la innovación competitiva quizá es la herramienta más efectiva para conquistar nuevos mercados, pero a la vez la que presenta más riesgo porque es una aventura a lo desconocido y un juego de azar de si los cambios serán aceptados.
  19. 19. 20 UNICLA Plantel Toluca DIAGRAMA DEL TEMA
