Strategic planning and management training furnishes you with the ideas and ways of thinking behind strategic planning, just as the strategies, procedures, and devices required to create and execute an effective strategic arrangement.



Strategic planning and management training shows you a mix of strategies and new dreams and methods of reasoning from different scope of existing strategic reasoning. You will get differing perspectives of management style, which encourages you build up your exceptional style of management.



Why Choose TONEX for Strategic Planning and Management Training?



Our teachers are knowledgeable about both scholarly world and industry

Our training is joined of talks and hands-on activities

Hands-on activities incorporate practical activities, singular/group activities, and hands-on workshops



Audience



Strategic planning and management training is a 3-day course intended for:

Chiefs and senior heads

Strategic pioneers

Individuals from sheets

Quality chiefs

Senior and mid-level chiefs

Program chiefs

Chiefs

Group pioneers

Budgetary officers

Head supervisors



Training Objectives



Upon the fulfillment of Strategic planning and management training, the participants can:

Decide strategic planning issues

Build up a serious strategic arrangement

Understand the commercial center

Recognize fundamental expository and hypothetical techniques related with strategic planning

Align their company with their planning objectives by joining system, objectives, measurements, and execution

Decide creating strategic models and produce thoughts on how they can be utilized to their company



Course Outline



Outline of Strategic Planning and Management

Strategic Planning

Standards of Strategic Planning

Breaking down the Environment

Strategic Concerns in Competitive Environment

Executing the Strategic Plan

Strategic Planning Association with Other Management Systems

Who is Involved In The Strategic Planning Process?

Strategic Plan Elements

Timetabling

TONEX Group Activities Sample: Act of 1993 Submission



