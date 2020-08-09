-
Strategic planning and management training furnishes you with the ideas and ways of thinking behind strategic planning, just as the strategies, procedures, and devices required to create and execute an effective strategic arrangement.
Strategic planning and management training shows you a mix of strategies and new dreams and methods of reasoning from different scope of existing strategic reasoning. You will get differing perspectives of management style, which encourages you build up your exceptional style of management.
Why Choose TONEX for Strategic Planning and Management Training?
Our teachers are knowledgeable about both scholarly world and industry
Our training is joined of talks and hands-on activities
Hands-on activities incorporate practical activities, singular/group activities, and hands-on workshops
Audience
Strategic planning and management training is a 3-day course intended for:
Chiefs and senior heads
Strategic pioneers
Individuals from sheets
Quality chiefs
Senior and mid-level chiefs
Program chiefs
Chiefs
Group pioneers
Budgetary officers
Head supervisors
Training Objectives
Upon the fulfillment of Strategic planning and management training, the participants can:
Decide strategic planning issues
Build up a serious strategic arrangement
Understand the commercial center
Recognize fundamental expository and hypothetical techniques related with strategic planning
Align their company with their planning objectives by joining system, objectives, measurements, and execution
Decide creating strategic models and produce thoughts on how they can be utilized to their company
Course Outline
Outline of Strategic Planning and Management
Strategic Planning
Standards of Strategic Planning
Breaking down the Environment
Strategic Concerns in Competitive Environment
Executing the Strategic Plan
Strategic Planning Association with Other Management Systems
Who is Involved In The Strategic Planning Process?
Strategic Plan Elements
Timetabling
TONEX Group Activities Sample: Act of 1993 Submission
