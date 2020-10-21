Highly Developed DO-178C Training Workshop

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop
  2. 2. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop DO-178 title: "Software considerations in certification of airborne systems and equipment". This document is a document of all commercial software-based aerospace systems approved by certification bodies such as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and Transport Canada.
  3. 3. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop DO-178C is the current universal standard following its predecessor DO-178B. DO-178C inherits the core documents, principles and processes of DO-178B, while adding support for advanced modeling, object-oriented programming and formal methods, and focuses on the two-way traceability from model to executable code.
  4. 4. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop DO-178C added supplements: • DO-330: Software Tool qualification • DO-331: Model-based Design & Verification • DO-332: Object Oriented Technology • DO-333: Formal method
  5. 5. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop DO-178C divides security into five levels: • Level A: Catastrophic • Level B: Hazardous • Level C: Major • Level D: Minor • Level E: No Safety Effect
  6. 6. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop Tonex Provides Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop Training covers all the functions of the DO-178C rule and its supplementary documents, including DO-330, DO-331, DO-332 and DO-333. You will understand the theory, logic and evolution path of DO-178C, and will learn the tools and techniques required to implement this certification in your organization.
  7. 7. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop DO-178C and its predecessor DO-178B both focus on the following: • Identifying system and hardware interfaces. • Define the critical level of the software. • Define software life cycle processes • Define the necessary documents for each level of the software. • Focus on the goals, the applicability of the software level and the necessary outputs to ensure quality expectations
  8. 8. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop Audience • Software engineers • Project managers • Systems engineers • Software quality engineers • Test engineers • Quality and process assurance personnel
  9. 9. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop Training Objectives • Understand all the parts of DO-178C • Eloquent the differences of DO-178B and DO-178C • Converse the background and evolution path of DO-178C • Understand the DO-178C software life cycle model • Clarify the constituent processes of DO-178C • Usual pitfalls and problems associated with DO-178C • Necessary methods to expand and apply DO-178C • Use the best practices suitable for their organization
  10. 10. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop Training Objectives • Conduct process planning • Elaborate environment considerations • Discuss the requirements and architecture • Perform the software verification process • Determine considerations (memory usage, Worst Case Execution Time, language semantics, etc.) • Understand and implement the DO-178C supplements • Apply tool qualification
  11. 11. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop The advanced DO-178C training workshop by Tonex is mainly dedicated to practical activities, including laboratories, group activities and hands-on seminars. Although this course agenda is designed to be comprehensive and cover all required materials, Tonex can still adjust it flexibly according to the needs of your organization.
  12. 12. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop Course Outline • Software Architecture and Design with DO-178C • Overview of DO-178C • Overview of Aviation Systems • DO-178C Certification Concerns • DO-178C Software Lifecycle Process • DO-178C Data Lifecycle • Additional Deliberations • DO-178C Software Levels • Software Planning Process
  13. 13. Advanced DO-178C Training Workshop Course Outline • Verification Process Development • Configuration Management Process (CMP) • DO-178C Supplements Standards • DO-330 Software Tool Qualification Considerations • DO-331 Model-Based Development & Verification Supplement • DO-332 Object-Oriented Technology (OOT) • DO-333 Formal Methods Supplement
  14. 14. For More Information: https://www.tonex.com/advanced-do-178c- training-workshop/

