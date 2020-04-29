Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TAKE THIS COURSE Since 1993, Tonex has specialized in providing industry-leading training, courses, seminars, workshops, a...
Since 1993, Tonex has specialized in providing industry-leading training, courses, seminars, workshops, and consulting ser...
TONEX TRAINING DO-178C Training | Workshop Call Us Today: +1-972-665-9786 TAKE THIS COURSE DO-178C Training | Workshop htt...
DO-178C was gone before by Document 178B (DO-178B). The update got fundamental after concerns created over the significanc...
As ahead of schedule as 1980 there were contemplations in aviation on the most proficient method to create programming sec...
TONEX TRAINING DO-178C Training | Workshop Call Us Today: +1-972-665-9786 TAKE THIS COURSE DO-178C Training | Workshop htt...
Today, DO-178C assists with making flying more secure. DO-178C arranges security in five levels. Each level compares to th...
DO-178C Training Course by Tonex DO-178C Training, by Tonex covers all parts of Software Considerations in Airborne System...
TONEX TRAINING DO-178C Training | Workshop Call Us Today: +1-972-665-9786 TAKE THIS COURSE DO-178C Training | Workshop htt...
Who Should Attend DO-178C preparing is intended for Avionics Project and Program Managers, Software Engineers, Testing Pro...
Course Agenda • Presentation Do-178C • Software Life Cycle Processes • Programming Development Processes • Programming Ver...
Since 1993, Tonex has specialized in providing industry-leading training, courses, seminars, workshops, and consulting ser...
Contact Tonex Training Expert Dallas, TX: 1400 Preston Rd., Suite 400 Plano, Texas 75093 Tel: +1-972-665-9786 Washington, ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Do 178c training workshop

36 views

Published on

Do 178c training workshop

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Do 178c training workshop

  1. 1. TAKE THIS COURSE Since 1993, Tonex has specialized in providing industry-leading training, courses, seminars, workshops, and consulting services. Fortune 500 companies certified. Aerospace & defense engineering DO-178C Training DO-178C Training | Workshop
  2. 2. Since 1993, Tonex has specialized in providing industry-leading training, courses, seminars, workshops, and consulting services. Why Tonex ? --Presenting highly customized learning solutions is what we do. For over 30 years TONEX has worked with organizations in improving their understanding and capabilities in topics often with new development, design, optimization, regulations and compliances that, frankly, can be difficult to comprehend. --Ratings tabulated from student feedback post-course evaluations show an amazing 98 percent satisfaction score. --Reasonably priced classes taught by the best trainers is the reason all kinds of organizations from Fortune 500 companies to government’s most important agencies return for updates in courses and hands-on workshops
  3. 3. TONEX TRAINING DO-178C Training | Workshop Call Us Today: +1-972-665-9786 TAKE THIS COURSE DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  4. 4. DO-178C was gone before by Document 178B (DO-178B). The update got fundamental after concerns created over the significance of check in a model-based improvement worldview and contemplations for supplanting a few or all product testing exercises with model reenactment or formal strategies. DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  5. 5. As ahead of schedule as 1980 there were contemplations in aviation on the most proficient method to create programming securely and as precisely as could reasonably be expected. These contemplations prompted the improvement of the DO-178C standard in 2012 that is generally regarded a long ways past programming. DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  6. 6. TONEX TRAINING DO-178C Training | Workshop Call Us Today: +1-972-665-9786 TAKE THIS COURSE DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  7. 7. Today, DO-178C assists with making flying more secure. DO-178C arranges security in five levels. Each level compares to the outcome if the product falls flat. Level A: Catastrophic Level B: Hazardous Level C: Major Level D: Minor Level E: No Safety Effect DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  8. 8. DO-178C Training Course by Tonex DO-178C Training, by Tonex covers all parts of Software Considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification. This is the essential standard for business flying programming advancement bolstered by FAA and EASA, ED-12C. DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  9. 9. TONEX TRAINING DO-178C Training | Workshop Call Us Today: +1-972-665-9786 TAKE THIS COURSE DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  10. 10. Who Should Attend DO-178C preparing is intended for Avionics Project and Program Managers, Software Engineers, Testing Professional who need to comprehend the prerequisites, destinations and practices of utilizing DO- 178C in programming improvement. DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  11. 11. Course Agenda • Presentation Do-178C • Software Life Cycle Processes • Programming Development Processes • Programming Verification Processes • Programming Configuration Management (CM) Processes • Programming Quality Assurance • DO-330 Tool Qualification • New Templates: DO-178C Supplements DO-178C Training | Workshop https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/do-178c-training/
  12. 12. Since 1993, Tonex has specialized in providing industry-leading training, courses, seminars, workshops, and consulting services. Fortune 500 companies certified. Aerospace & defense engineering DO-178C Training DO-178C Training | Workshop TAKE THIS COURSE
  13. 13. Contact Tonex Training Expert Dallas, TX: 1400 Preston Rd., Suite 400 Plano, Texas 75093 Tel: +1-972-665-9786 Washington, DC: 1025 Connecticut Ave, NW Suite 1000 Washington, DC 20036 Tel: +1-202-327-5404 International: +1-214-762-6673 Fax: +1-972-692-7492 Visit Tonex website https://www.tonex.com/

×