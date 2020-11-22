Successfully reported this slideshow.
For More Information: iOS Mobile App Development Crash Course https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/ios- mobile-app-development-crash-course/
Comprehensive Training on iOS Mobile App Development Crash Course
Comprehensive Training on iOS Mobile App Development Crash Course

Learn More:

https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/ios-mobile-app-development-crash-course/

Published in: Technology
Comprehensive Training on iOS Mobile App Development Crash Course

  1. 1. Gain your knowledge about smart phones, tablets and mobile computers that working with iOS. Improve your mobile device programming skills. Understand the basics of Swift programming and start to develop iOS applications through Swift.
  2. 2. As a leader in the teaching and consulting industry for more than 15 years, TONEX has now announced the launch of an iOS mobile application development crash course, which can help you develop applications for iOS in Swift programming.
  3. 3. TONEX provides high-quality conferences, seminars, workshops and specially designed courses for the industry and academia in the field of systems engineering, and is happy to introduce professionals to the latest comprehensive training of the iOS mobile application development crash course.
  4. 4. Know about: • iOS app development introduction • review of Xcode and Objective-C • introduction to Swift programming language for iOS • iOS application development basics • iOS views and view controls • iOS User Interface (UI) design • iOS mobile application development.
  5. 5. Know about: • Main concept of iOS app development • Emulators, Simulators, • Developer portals, Delegate pattern • Auto layout, UI elements. • Difference between software engineering and computer engineering • Architecture of iOS including processor, firmware and hardware
  6. 6. From this course you learn about UI design for iOS, StoryBoards, segues, universal app design for iOS, controlling objects in UI, application of Swift to creat UIs, model view controller (MVC), and animation design for UIs.
  7. 7. The iOS Mobile Application Development Crash Course will introduce a set of experiments, seminars and group activities on actual iOS application design to prepare you for actual application development challenges and be able to deal with all relevant iOS mobile application development challenge.
  8. 8. Learn About: • Basics of Swift programming • Application of Xcode for Swift • Defining data types in Swift • Different classes, objects, and enumerations in swift. • iOS generic views, View controllers • Pickers, switchers, sliders, and view transitions. • Text views, web views, map view, scroll view and split view
  9. 9. Training Objectives: • Develop iOS mobile apps from scratch up with Swift programming • Learn the main structure of an iOS mobile app • Understand the basics of Swift programming and start developing iOS apps by Swift • Differentiate Swift with Objective-C and be able to use both programming language concurrently • Explain main elements of UI and design UIs for iOS phones
  10. 10. Training Objectives: • Resolve debugging challenges related to iOS mobile apps • Develop advanced programs for iOS based phones • Combine Objective-C and Swift in order to optimize the iOS app for mobile systems
  11. 11. This crash course distinguishes the Objective-C programming language from the recently designed Swift programming, but since all Objective-C libraries are included in Swift, you will not miss anything in your application design.
  12. 12. Audience: • Mobile app developers and software engineers • Project managers and business analysts working with mobile application development • Team members or stakeholders involved in mobile application design and development • Business analysts, functional managers, project managers, developers and testers • System administrators, engineers who want to learn mobile app development • Vendors who will develop mobile apps
  13. 13. Course Outline: • Introduction to iOS App Development • A Brief Review of Xcode and Objective-C • Introduction to Swift Programming Language for iOS • iOS Application Development Basics • iOS Views and View Controllers • iOS User Interface (UI) Design • iOS Mobile Application Development • Hands On, Workshops, and Group Activities • Sample Workshops and Labs for iOS Mobile App Development Crash Course
  14. 14. For More Information: iOS Mobile App Development Crash Course https://www.tonex.com/training-courses/ios- mobile-app-development-crash-course/

