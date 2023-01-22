Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Your customer changed as a result of the pandemic. Have you changed the way you operate your business? Everything from the many options your customer has regarding how they pay you, to how they spend their personal time.
The small business that changes is the small business that is taking advantage of how your customer now wants to do business. In this educational session we are looking at those who stay; those that move; and the many changes that businesses have created.
