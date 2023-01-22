Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 22, 2023
Disrupting or Prompting; how does this affect how you approach business by Tom Shay.pptx

Jan. 22, 2023
Your customer changed as a result of the pandemic. Have you changed the way you operate your business? Everything from the many options your customer has regarding how they pay you, to how they spend their personal time.

The small business that changes is the small business that is taking advantage of how your customer now wants to do business. In this educational session we are looking at those who stay; those that move; and the many changes that businesses have created.

Your customer changed as a result of the pandemic. Have you changed the way you operate your business? Everything from the many options your customer has regarding how they pay you, to how they spend their personal time.

The small business that changes is the small business that is taking advantage of how your customer now wants to do business. In this educational session we are looking at those who stay; those that move; and the many changes that businesses have created.

Small Business & Entrepreneurship
Disrupting or Prompting; how does this affect how you approach business by Tom Shay.pptx

  1. 1. www.profitsplus.org 1 Presented by Tom Shay of Profits Plus Solutions 727-823-7205 tomshay@profitsplus.org
  2. 2. We have experienced multiple times 500 year… Event of the century Like nothing we have ever seen Biggest drop in the history of… www.profitsplus.org 2
  3. 3. The purpose of the media today Not to provide news Captivate your attention Arouse your thought process Sell advertising www.profitsplus.org 3
  4. 4. Things that caused all people to rethink how they function 1950s Suburban strip centers 1960s Mass merchants 1960s Enclosed malls 1971 FedEx 1994 Internet 9/11/01 – attack on USA 2008 – the great recession 2020 – Covid-19 virus www.profitsplus.org 4
  5. 5. Those that ceased to exist Those that stagnated Those that grew Those that were just plain lucky www.profitsplus.org 5
  6. 6. www.profitsplus.org 6  Is the business growing?  Or just riding along with the economy?  When the pandemic becomes an endemic, what is the business going to do?  Increased revenue is not a sign of increased profits or increased management skills
  7. 7. “Second down” We aren’t playing by the same rules anymore Do they disrupt business or prompt businesses to do things differently? www.profitsplus.org 7
  8. 8. If everyone is doing it one way, there’s a good chance you can find your niche by going exactly in the opposite direction - Sam Walton Look at retail; where do you see unique within that format? How many look and act exactly alike? That could be why so many chains fold The US has more square footage per person than UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Japan combined www.profitsplus.org 8
  9. 9. www.profitsplus.org 9  Why should a business consider making changes?  If sales are challenging because of the business environment, it became a matter of survival  If business is good because of the business environment, why settle for what occurs naturally?  A business should consider change because the customer has changed and that provides opportunities for businesses
  10. 10. The cornerstones of any successful small business A written business plan; financial plan; business adaptability; all written and understood by the owner; revisited semi-annually Marketing and products/services are components but not cornerstones www.profitsplus.org 10
  11. 11. When written in Chinese, the word “crisis” is composed of two characters – one represents danger and the other represents opportunity. John F Kennedy What do your clients see? What do you see? www.profitsplus.org 11
  12. 12. www.profitsplus.org 12  In leadership the expression is:  “If there are five of us in the discussion and we all agree, there are four too many in the meeting”  In small business the expression is  “If all the businesses work alike or look alike, somebody isn’t thinking”
  13. 13. www.profitsplus.org 13  Two organizations, on a local basis, that could utilize your services  Individual decides to open a small business in a community  Is there a need?  Is there an opportunity  Is it someone that just wants to do what they know how to do
  14. 14. www.profitsplus.org 14  Observations of two businesses  One is experiencing tremendous growth  The other is experiencing reduced revenue  Greater concern is for the one with the tremendous growth because of the tendency to not closely watch margins and expenses  This free online calculator shows trends over three full years plus year to date; multi-year analysis
  15. 15. www.profitsplus.org 15
  16. 16. www.profitsplus.org 16  Another free online calculator to help show what will happen when expenses decrease; increase margin; improve A/R collections; dead inventory removed and improved inventory turn  Notice what each does to improve the net profit and Return on Investment
  17. 17. www.profitsplus.org 17
  18. 18. www.profitsplus.org 18  Chris Zane  Reinventing the Wheel  Sells more Trek bikes than any dealer in the world  Originals  Best Practices are Stupid  Crazy is a compliment  Seth Godin – The Big Moo - “They say I’m extreme”
  19. 19. www.profitsplus.org 19  Changes in consumerism since March 2020  Many goods are in short supply  Shortages prop up prices  Many employees not returning to work; change; incentivize – not pay  Grocery stores and drug stores immediately eliminated their off pricing
  20. 20. www.profitsplus.org 20 As Gary Larson of Far Side cartoon said when the fishing buddies saw the mushroom clouds in the distance: Know what this means? No size restrictions! Screw the limit!
  21. 21. www.profitsplus.org 21 We have seen three groups of businesses First group (homers) Shut down This disrupts our business model Let’s see what happens An opportune time to call it quits
  22. 22. www.profitsplus.org 22 Second group (plow hands): Keep doing what we have always done Business grew; why change? Item and price advertising continues to be our mainstay We are OK
  23. 23. www.profitsplus.org 23 Third group (hold my beer): The world has shifted because of this This is an opportune prompt for our business to disrupt our industry People will shop differently People will spend money differently; both necessity and discretionary Recreation time will be different
  24. 24. March 2020 - Local hotel promotes Hotel rooms Meeting room Breakfast buffet March 2021 – Converting rooms to offices for those who struggle to work from home www.profitsplus.org 24
  25. 25. Asking for a faucet in a high-end cabinet business What do they ask for that a business sends them elsewhere to get? What else could be sold? www.profitsplus.org 25
  26. 26. Blue Ocean Strategy & Blue Ocean Shift Competition becomes irrelevant because they do not allow the current “rules” to apply to their business Most unique concepts are created within an existing concept He who becomes a commodity last is the winner www.profitsplus.org 26
  27. 27. 108 companies studied 86% of launches were simply extensions and changes 14% of launches were “blue” The “blue” produced 38% of the company’s revenue and 61% of the profits Wal-Mart and groceries; customer frequency; open in pandemic www.profitsplus.org 27
  28. 28. Many small businesses need a crisis to become creative or learn management skills Restaurants added consumables Appliance dealers put products on parking lots Drive thru hair cuts www.profitsplus.org 28
  29. 29.  Businesses that have changed Batteries Plus (Bulbs) Boston Market (Chicken) Dunkin (Donuts) Domino’s (Pizza) Netflix Dyson ventilators (Vacuums and hand dryers) – pandemic prompted Some grew with item expansion; others grew with technology usage www.profitsplus.org 29
  30. 30. Businesses that make it easy to do business with can expand their offerings Selling who and not what; these are outdoor people; disc golf, bikes, hiking; power equipment; grills This business could add lawn tools and pool chemicals www.profitsplus.org 30
  31. 31. Key factors: Innovation alone is often too futuristic; however Covid-19 has brought lots of “future” quickly Value alone is too often price driven “We can offer more and sell for less” Offer more and sell for less is an indicator of a lack of business knowledge and/or lack of confidence in the business plan www.profitsplus.org 31
  32. 32. www.profitsplus.org 32  When new categories or areas of business are added…  Suggest changing the income statement to reflect the income and expenses of each addition so client can know what amount of profit it is producing  Calculate the cost of additions; can the business afford a failure of the addition?
  33. 33. People have many new and different aspects to their lives Are your clients taking advantage of the differences? Disrupting or prompting; Does this affect how you approach business? www.profitsplus.org 33
  34. 34. Even if you are on the right track, you’ll get run over if you just stand there. - Will Rogers www.profitsplus.org 34
  35. 35. Help yourself to all the free tools and information on the profitsplus.org website Tom Shay tomshay@profitsplus.org 727-823-7205 888-529-5907 www.profitsplus.org 35

