Appendix 今日の参加者のリモートワーク歴は？
2020-05-01 Fri
トレノケ雲の会 mod.8 リモート環境ジマンの会 (これが私のリモートノウハウ)
  1. 1. フルリモート2ヶ月 やって編み出した コミュニケーションのコツ 2020-05-01 Fri トレノケ雲の会 mod.8 リモート環境ジマンの会(これが私のリモートノウハウ) 杉田知至
  2. 2. 株式会社 XSHELL（エクシェル） https://xshell.io 知的好奇心にあふれる毎日をつくりだす ことを目的にした技術オタク集団
  3. 3. 杉田知至 Tomoyuki SUGITA 著書：エンジニアのためのWordPress開発入門(2017) 大学在学中に起業 →クックビズ株式会社でグロースハック担当(2012) →WordCamp Kansai2014登壇 →クックビズ上場(2017) →2018年よりXSHELLにてAI・IoTをはじめとした 先端技術についてのエンジニア育成サービスの開発に従事。 勉強会にて数多くの講師をこなす。
  4. 4. •前職：リモートワークできなかった •XSHELL：たまにリモートワーク •2月17日からフルリモート •月に2〜3回出勤 私のリモートワーク経歴
  5. 5. 色んな言い方がある ・リモートワーク → 主にIT企業が使う ・テレワーク → 主に行政・大企業が使う 他の言い方 ・在宅勤務 ・WFH（Work From Home）
  6. 6. コミュニケーションのコツ
  7. 7. コミュニケーションのコツ 直接話せないことで発生するコミュニケーション トラブルを防ぐ工夫が必要！！ 1. コミュニケーションの使い分け • 同期 vs 非同期 • パブリック vs プライベート 2. 文字コミュニケーションで感情を伝える • 絵文字 3. 雑談の時間を作る
  8. 8. 1. コミュニケーションの使い分け 同期 vs 非同期 パブリック vs プライベート
  9. 9. Jamboard (GSuite) 同期コミュニケーションの強い味方
  10. 10. timesチャネル (社内Twitter)
  11. 11. 2. 文字コミュニケーションで感情 を伝える 😆 💢 😢 🤪
  12. 12. 3. 雑談の時間を作る めっちゃ大事
  13. 13. YouTubeも見てね！ youtu.be/vaZdF vYkWWI チャンネル登録・高評価 お願いします！
  14. 14. Appendix 今日の参加者のリモートワーク歴は？

