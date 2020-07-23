Successfully reported this slideshow.
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Enigol(エニゴル) HRサービスの提案資料 2020年7⽉23⽇
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.2 エニゴルHR サービス⼀覧 貴社の採⽤ニーズに合った２つのサービスを展開しております。今回は正社員⼈材紹介サービ スについてご提案させていただいております。 ...
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.3 エニゴルHRのソリューション • 正社員だけでなく副業として働く ⼈材を紹介することで、⼈材の確 保を⾏うことが容易になります。 • 採⽤コンサルトによる会社...
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.4 エニゴルHR ⼈材紹介サービス特徴 エニゴルキャリアはデジタル時代のハイキャリア層/IT⼈材に特化し、完全成功報酬型で経験 に基づいた⼈材紹介サービスを提供し...
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.5 正社員⼈材紹介サービス データベース⼈材例 IT⼈材 ハイキャ リア⼈材 ⼈材像 戦略コンサルティングファーム在籍 総合コンサルティングファーム在籍 第2新卒...
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.6 正社員⼈材紹介サービスの流れ 内定・決定〜ご⼊社 弊社コンサルタントが内定者へ⼊社意思を確認し、給与・待遇・⼊社⽇などを調整します。内定後は「採⽤ 内定通知書...
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.7 会社概要 Emerge Notice Innovate Grow Operate Lead 「出現」 「気づく」 「⾰新する」 「成⻑させる」 「運⽤する」 ...
(C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.8 メンバー Tomoki Yanagisawa CEO ⽴教⼤学理学部物理学科卒業 理論物理学研究室 【経歴】 学⽣時代にスマホアプリやWEBマーケティング領域...
  1. 1. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved. Enigol(エニゴル) HRサービスの提案資料 2020年7⽉23⽇
  2. 2. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.2 エニゴルHR サービス⼀覧 貴社の採⽤ニーズに合った２つのサービスを展開しております。今回は正社員⼈材紹介サービ スについてご提案させていただいております。 Enigol Career 正社員⼈材紹介サービス Enipro 業務委託マッチングサービス 専⾨家領域の⼈材不⾜の企業をマッチングします。 優秀なIT⼈材がなかなか採⽤できない。週５⽇も必 要ないが、⼈は⾜りないなどの企業課題に対して、 エンジニア、コンサルタントなどをマッチングいた します。 集客戦略 PMO 営業 プリセールス セールス エンジニア 個⼈と企業の マッチング 求⼈企 業様 有料職業紹介契約 雇⽤契約 求⼈依頼 ⼈材紹介 企業紹介 求職依頼 紹介料 給与 Enigolの⼈材紹介はハイキャリア層⼈材、ITビジネ ス⼈材の20代から30代を中⼼とした登録者の中か ら、最適な⼈材を正社員として紹介いたします。
  3. 3. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.3 エニゴルHRのソリューション • 正社員だけでなく副業として働く ⼈材を紹介することで、⼈材の確 保を⾏うことが容易になります。 • 採⽤コンサルトによる会社イメー ジ、採⽤戦略の相談 ITビジネス⼈材/エ ンジニア⼈材が不 ⾜して採⽤できな い… 応募者と求める⼈ 材が違った… ⼈材が紹介される か不安… ⼈材採⽤時の悩み • 外資や商社、⼤⼿IT会社を経験し たコンサルタントによるヒアリン グを⾏いどのような経験があるか を重視した採⽤/マッチングを⾏ うことでミスマッチングを防ぐこ とが可能 • AIによるマッチングの分析を⾏う • ⼤⼿⼈材データベースに加えリ ファーラル等独⾃のデータベース から紹介 • 完全成功報酬制度のため採⽤まで 初期費⽤不要 エニゴルＨＲのソリューション
  4. 4. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.4 エニゴルHR ⼈材紹介サービス特徴 エニゴルキャリアはデジタル時代のハイキャリア層/IT⼈材に特化し、完全成功報酬型で経験 に基づいた⼈材紹介サービスを提供し御社の⼈材不⾜を解決いたします。 優秀な⼈材 完全成功報酬 経験にフォーカスし たカウンセリング – 他⼤⼿サイトからの流⼊、リクルートや外資系IT、総合商社出⾝の経営陣 によるリファラル登録、独⾃メディア等の独⾃のハイキャリア⼈材が登録 – 外資系就職特化メディア・データベースを通じたヘッドハンティングによ るご紹介 – スタートアップ界隈の優秀な⼈材、オラクル、Google、リクルートな⼈材 などの⼈材が登録 • どのような経験をしてきたか/どのような経験がしたいかに焦点をあてる – 外資⼤⼿IT会社ビジネス職や総合商社を経験した⼈材がキャリアコンサル タントとして丁寧なヒアリングを実施 – 候補者のスキル、経験から募集ポジションへのフィット感、適正を判断し、 ミスマッチを防ぐ – AIによるマッチングの分析を実⾏ • 採⽤決定まで（業務委託の場合は業務委託開始までは）は費⽤が発⽣しません。 – 採⽤決定時に費⽤発⽣します。
  5. 5. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.5 正社員⼈材紹介サービス データベース⼈材例 IT⼈材 ハイキャ リア⼈材 ⼈材像 戦略コンサルティングファーム在籍 総合コンサルティングファーム在籍 第2新卒 投資銀⾏/FAS在籍 ITコンサルティングファーム/ITベン ダー在籍者 銀⾏、商社等（第⼆新卒のため幅広 い企業に在籍） 社会⼈経験3年未満のポテンシャルある優秀層 会計⼠ 総合商社等の事業会社、⾦融機関で の経営企画、事業企画、営業企画等 在籍 メガベンチャー在籍者 McK,BCG,Bain,ATK等での戦略コンサルティン グ経験 SCM等のオペレーション改⾰等のPJ経験 現年収 600~1,500 万円 年齢 20~35歳 学歴 国⽴⼤学/早 慶/March 経験スキル を重視し学 歴にこだわ らずアプ ローチ 国⽴⼤学/早 慶/March スタートアッ プ等年収にば らつきがあり 300-800万円 外資系IT企業/国内IT企業 スタートアップ在籍 GS/MS等での投資銀⾏業務、FASでのM&A関 連業務経験 エンジニア *但し最先端 テクノロジー に知⾒のある エンジニア等 特に採⽤難易 度が⾼く 弊社は⾮エン ジニアのITビ ジネス⼈材を 得意としてお ります 起業経験 0→1でのプロダクト開発 グロース経験 海外の事業投資、新規事業の経験 経営企画等のコーポレート部⾨経験 メガバンクでの提案営業経験 監査経験/CFO経験/経理責任者経験 メーカR&D、Engineering メーカでのR&D、Engineering・⽣産オペレー ション等の技術経験 具体的経験/企業 Oracle/SAP/東芝などので の提案営業の経験、 アクセンチュア/IBM等で のITシステムのPM経験 Web関連の新規事業 Webマーケティング経験 IT領域の営業経験 Google、リクルート・ DeNA等での新規事業 セールス領域で国内企業か ら外資系企業にわたり表彰 を経験
  6. 6. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.6 正社員⼈材紹介サービスの流れ 内定・決定〜ご⼊社 弊社コンサルタントが内定者へ⼊社意思を確認し、給与・待遇・⼊社⽇などを調整します。内定後は「採⽤ 内定通知書」を発⾏いただき、当社にも控えをご提出いただきます。内定者の⼊社を確認後に⼈材紹介⼿数 料をご請求いたします。 Step1 Step2 Step3 Step4 Step5 求⼈要件のヒアリング 求める⼈材像や採⽤条件、採⽤背景など詳しい求⼈内容を、 弊社コンサルタントへお聞かせください。 ⼈材紹介契約の締結 有料職業紹介サービスのための契約書の締結を⾏います。⼈材紹介⼿数料（成功報酬）や個⼈情報の取り扱 いなどご契約内容をご確認ください。 ⼈材のサーチ・ご紹介 求⼈要件をもとに⼈材サーチを⾏い、弊社コンサルタントが候補者と⾯談を⾏い、紹介させていただきます。 候補者のご紹介・書類選考 履歴書、職務経歴書等ご指定の書類をご提出し書類選考いただき、⾯接を希望される候補者の⾯接を⾏って いただきます。
  7. 7. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.7 会社概要 Emerge Notice Innovate Grow Operate Lead 「出現」 「気づく」 「⾰新する」 「成⻑させる」 「運⽤する」 「導く」 Enigol”エニゴル“とは新しい価値や課題の「出現」に 「気づき」、課題を解決するために世の中を「⾰新」 させて「成⻑」させる事業を⽣み出し、安定的に「運 ⽤」することで、世の中を良い⽅向に「リード」し社 会に貢献する意味で“Enigol”と⾔います。 会社名 株式会社Enigol / Enigol inc. 所在地 東京都渋⾕区渋⾕三丁⽬５番１ー１２０５号室 代表者 代表取締役社⻑CEO 柳沢智紀 設⽴ 2018年8⽉8⽇ 資本⾦ 5,200,000円 (2019年3⽉) 事業内容 AI事業 ⼈材業務⽀援事業 有料職業紹介事業 許可番号 １３ーユー３１０３５９ ◆会社紹介 ◆採択プログラム ◯AI. Accelerator ⽇本初「⼈⼯知能スタートアップ特化型」アクセラレータープログ ラムの７期⽣として採択 https://www.dip-net.co.jp/news/press- release/2018/12/aiaiaccelerator78-201938.html ◆トップメッセージ エニゴルはデジタル時代の⼈材不⾜ を解決いたします︕
  8. 8. (C) Enigol Co., Ltd. All rights reserved.8 メンバー Tomoki Yanagisawa CEO ⽴教⼤学理学部物理学科卒業 理論物理学研究室 【経歴】 学⽣時代にスマホアプリやWEBマーケティング領域で起業。株式会社リクルートホールディングスにIT⼈材として新卒⼊社し、 集客戦略やマーケティング業務を経験後、業務⽀援サービス(レジシステム、予約・受付システム、カード・交通・モバイル決 済領域)の新規事業開発チームに異動し、Go to Market戦略および、⼤企業向けのプリセールスや提携業務から新規事業企画ま でを担当。その後、PayPal にてStrategic Growth Managerとして新規事業や提携業務を担当。 Kazuhiro Tsujita COO/CFO 東京⼤学経済学部卒業 公認会計⼠ 【経歴】 丸紅株式会社に⼊社後、経理部にて事業投資案件の会計⾯での検討、⽀援を⾏う。また⼦会社の内部統制の構築、IFRS導⼊プ ロジェクト、全社連結会計システム導⼊プロジェクトに従事。その後、アジア・オセアニア地域での発電資産、再⽣エネルギー プロジェクト等の事業投資、アセットマネージメントを担当、案件再⽣、新規開発、M&A、既存案件の売却等に携わる。 So Miyahara CAO(Chief Analytics Officer) 筑波⼤学⼤学院 システム情報⼯学研究科卒業 ソフトコンピューティング基礎研究室 【経歴】 学⽣時代はデータマイニング分野の研究に従事し、国内外で論⽂を執筆・投稿。独⽴⾏政法⼈国⽴環境研究所で気象データを活 ⽤したWEBサービスを開発や、⼤⼿インターネット企業にてカスタマー育成のためのステップメールのアルゴリズム開発に注 ⼒。⼤学院卒業後、株式社リクルートホールディングスにIT⼈材として新卒⼊社し、サービス横断のデータ分析チームに所属し、 データを活⽤した施策の⽴案から、アルゴリズムの提案および実装までを広く担当し、新⼈特別賞を受賞。その後、美容領域の 戦略企画グループに異動、営業⽣産性改善プロジェクトにて事業データを活⽤した営業ツール開発の企画推進や、カスタマー獲 得のプロジェクトリーダーとして、中⻑期戦略⽴案やSNSを活⽤した集客企画を担当。 Ryo Nakanishi ⼤阪⼤学経済学部卒業 【経歴】 学⽣時代学内の懸賞論⽂制度にて優秀賞に選出。⽶国証券アナリスト主催の企業分析コンテストにて⽇本代表としてアジア太平 洋地区⼤会に出場。 新卒にて野村アセットマネジメントにて債券、デリバティブのリスク分析システムの開発、マルチアセットのファンドマネー ジャーとして、マクロ経済調査、投資業務に従事。 BlackRock Japanにて国内の運⽤会社向けに証券化資産のリスク分析、 マルチアセットポートフォリオ構築プロセスの効率化、 企業合併を⾒越した業務統合整理等、リスク分析及び投資プロセスのアドバイザリー業務に従事。

