Phased approach of Connecting from posture and movement assessment(1).pdf

Dec. 30, 2022
Phased approach of Connecting from posture and movement assessment(1).pdf

Dec. 30, 2022
Health & Medicine

I am a physiotherapist in Japan. I used to work in a conditioning gym and since I got my physiotherapy licence I have been working in an orthopaedic clinic.

The postural and movement assessment as a concept for therapeutic intervention is summarised in this slide.

I am a physiotherapist in Japan. I used to work in a conditioning gym and since I got my physiotherapy licence I have been working in an orthopaedic clinic.

The postural and movement assessment as a concept for therapeutic intervention is summarised in this slide.

Health & Medicine
Phased approach of Connecting from posture and movement assessment(1).pdf

  1. 1. Phased approach of Connecting from posture and movement assessment. XPERT is an online service for medical and sports coaches in Japan. ※
  2. 2. Benefits of reading this slide. 01 02 03 Learn about the concept of posture and movement assessment. Learn about posture and movement assessment. Learn about the concept and approach to therapeutic intervention.
  3. 3. 01 Understand the need for postural and movement assessment. 02 Learn about consistent assessment procedures. 03 Understand the differences between traditional musculoskeletal rehabilitation and postural and movement assessment approaches. 04 Understand appropriate interventions for functional impairment. 05 Understand exercise therapy variations and provide appropriate exercise prescriptions for patients. Objectives. This slide gives you an insight into the following：
  4. 4. Profile physiotherapist（in Japan） ／NASM-PES FMS Level1,2 ／SFMA Level1 completion (of a course) published book Stretching and Exercise Connecting from Posture and Movement Assessment ( Yodosha, 2022). Tomohiro Sawatari certification
  5. 5. Published books in Japan.
  6. 6. "As to methods there may be a million and then some, but principles are few. The man who grasps principles can successfully select his own methods. The man who tries methods, ignoring principles, is sure to have trouble" （Harrington Emerson）
  7. 7. Treatment Prevention MEDICAL FITNESS/GYM Get to improves pain and injury Get to diet and body make and health Posture & movement are common languages. Why is it necessary to carry out a postural and movement assessment?
  8. 8. MSK rehabilitation prevents chronic pain. On the other hand, fitness prevents injuries. progress medical exam injury treat ment preve ntion Prevent chronic pain Prevent injury Posture & Movement assessment Pain and symptoms. Good health and good condition Pain Medical Exam Rehabilitation Conditioning Resistance Training Performance Why is it necessary to carry out a postural and movement assessment?
  9. 9. 01 Concept of posture and movement assessment.
  10. 10. Analysis of new patient injuries • The causes of injury at the first visit of new patients at the clinic were tabulated (n=405). • The most common cause was functional disorders such as neck, shoulder and back pain, accounting for 38.3% of all injuries. • This was followed by sports injuries (29.4%) and non-sports injuries (e.g. falls and falls) (28.4%), with these 3 categories accounting for 96.1% of the total. ● Trauma (sports and fitness) ● Trauma (sprains and falls, etc.) ● Dysfunction （Neck pain and shoulder pain and low back pain etc.） ● Other （Trauma from traffic accidents etc.） n=408 38.3% 28.4% 29.4%
  11. 11. 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Rehabilitation intervention analysis by part. • The sites of patients in their 10s〜80s were analysed (n=1064). • The most common part of onset for all age groups was the neck and lower back (26%), followed by the knee joint (16%), shoulder (14%) and lower leg and foot (8%). 26% 14% 26% 16% 8% Neck Shoulder Lower back Knee Ankle/ Foot Hip Elbow Hand n=1064
  12. 12. • The prevalence of chronic musculoskeletal pain was 15.4%. Patients were most likely to be in their 30s-50s and reported that the disease site occurred most frequently in the neck, shoulders, hips and knees. • Treatment was generally prolonged, with 70% of patients treated reporting a treatment duration of more than one year. • Despite receiving treatment, 49% changed to a different facility during treatment, and when patients' satisfaction with treatment was assessed, only 36% reported it to be satisfactory.
  13. 13. The medical examination procedure by the doctor. Red Flags This does not include assessment of Posture and Movement ! Medical history Observation /Palpation Examinations Imaging Medical diagnosis
  14. 14. Symptoms Imaging Examinations Tenderness Posture & Movement Symptoms Cause and source are not always in the same area. Imaging Structural problems can be identify, but are also present asymptomatically. Dysfunction cannot be identified. Examinations The source of pain can be identify, but cannot the biomechanical load causing the pain and symptoms. Tenderness Muscle stiffness and joint mobility can be checked, but not for motor control. Importance of postural and movement assessment. Postural and movement assessment is the only way to biomechanical loading! Medical diagnosis
  15. 15. Culvenor AG, Ferraz Pazzinatto and M, Heerey JJ. Infographic. When is abnormal normal? Reframing MRI abnormalities as a normal part of ageing. Br J Sports Med. 2021 What do see︖ MRI findings are common in asymptomatic people >40 years
  16. 16. The prevalence of abnormal imaging findings in asymptomatic individuals. Nakashima H et al （2015） Study of 1,211 men and women in their 20s to 70s. Reported that asymptomatic patients also showed disc elevation (87.6%). Frequency and severity increased significantly with age. Tempelhof S et al （1999） 411 asymptomatic volunteers were divided into age groups for ultrasound examination. They reported that rotator cuff tears were found in 23% of the total. The percentage increased with increasing age. Brinjikji W et al （2015） Literature reporting imaging findings in 3,110 asymptomatic individuals was surveyed. The prevalence of disc degeneration in asymptomatic individuals was reported to increase with age from 20 years (37%) to 80 years (96%). Shoulder Lower Back Neck
  17. 17. Register B et al （2012） 45 volunteers (mean age 38.5 years) with no history of hip pain, symptoms, injury or surgery underwent MRI. The results revealed that 69% of asymptomatic patients were found to have a hip labral injury, according to the report. Culvenor AG et al （2019） Study reports on the prevalence of MRI osteoarthritis in asymptomatic knees, ranging from 4% to 14% in adults under 40 years of age and from 19% to 43% in adults over 40 years of age. OʼNeil J et al （2017） A study reported that 118 (37%) of 320 (median age 51 years) MRIs of 203 women (63%) and 117 men (37%) showed pathological findings of ATFL. Knee Ankle /Foot Hip The prevalence of abnormal imaging findings in asymptomatic individuals.
  18. 18. Structural Approach Functional Approach Classification Explanation Structural abnormalities can affect function. The accumulation of poor posture and movement errors leads to structural abnormalities. Feature Symptoms match the area. Cause and source are not in the same area. Management Risk management and prognostication. Management and forecasting tools. Structural vs. Functional approach
  19. 19. Phase 05 No Pain（not during movement pain） Phase 04 No Pain（Chronic shoulders and Low back pain） Phase 03 Pain（non-reproducible ※／No neurological） Phase 02 Pain（reproducible ※／No neurological） Phase 01 Pain（inflammation／neurological） Adaptations to postural and movement assessment ※ Reproducibility indicates whether there is consistent pain. Rehabilitation FITNESS Adaptations to postural and movement assessment
  20. 20. General rehabilitation Injury/surgery Posture & Movement Approach Reduced inflammation. Mobility Strength Load training Fundamental movement Posture & movement assessment Movement Screening Mobility Stability Motor control Integrated movement Return to sport. Differences from general rehabilitation Based on progress （Timeline） Based on improvement （Landmark） Reference：Liebenson, Craig. Rehabilitation of the Spine: A Patient-Centered Approach.2019 Wolters Kluwer Health:p2204-2205
  21. 21. • While there are many different taxonomies and treatment intervention approaches in musculoskeletal disorders, the common denominator is to improve symptoms. • The first step in musculoskeletal disorders is to identify the cause of pain and symptoms. • However, the pathogenetic generally shows a low correlation between imaging findings and symptoms in the absence of trauma or lesions. • Therefore, the functional model (dysfunction-based approach) should be used to reduce symptoms and improve function!
  22. 22. It is not about prescribing the right exercises, it is about prescribing exercises to improve and relieve symptoms! Posture and movement assessment considerations Back pain in people with and without lumbar kyphosis between those with and without back pain. （Robert A et al. 2016）z There were no differences in posture or movement between those with and without shoulder pain. （Hillary A. Plummer et al. 2017） Effects of FMS by high school baseball players. Scores improved predominantly, but scores decreased without continued corrective exercise. （Kenta Suzuki. et al. 2021） A deviation from normality is not always associated with pain and symptoms!

