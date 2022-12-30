Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
I am a physiotherapist in Japan. I used to work in a conditioning gym and since I got my physiotherapy licence I have been working in an orthopaedic clinic.
The postural and movement assessment as a concept for therapeutic intervention is summarised in this slide.
I am a physiotherapist in Japan. I used to work in a conditioning gym and since I got my physiotherapy licence I have been working in an orthopaedic clinic.
The postural and movement assessment as a concept for therapeutic intervention is summarised in this slide.