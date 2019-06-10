Overview^ Of Ebooks Titles A Practical Guide to Fetal Echocardiography: Normal and Abnormal Hearts

Language: English

Amazon Best Sellers Rank: #4 Paid in Kindle Store

Seller information : Alfred Z. Abuhamad (6)

Description : Lavishly illustrated and easy to use, this comprehensive guide covers every aspect of fetal heart examination and all major cardiac malformations. World-renowned experts in the field, Drs. Abuhamad and Chaoui, world-renowned experts in the field, have meticulously updated and expanded this third edition while maintaining its systematic and methodical approach. New chapters, 25% new images, and a practical, concise format make this reference indispensable for both physicians and sonographers in the detection of congenital heart disease.*Thoroughly illustrated ultrasound images in color are accompanied by clear, colorful schematic drawings that depict cardiac anomalies.*Numerous tables outline common and differentiating features of various cardiac malformations.* Disorders are discussed in terms of the ultrasound findings, with key points summarized at the end of each chapter.* The first half of the text covers the technical aspects of the cardiac exam and includes new chapters on risk factors for cardiac defects, national and international guidelines for fetal cardiac screening and fetal echocardiography, optimizing the cardiac examination, cardiac embryology, the three-vessel-trachea view, and the venous system.*The second half of the text features detailed discussions of fetal cardiac malformations, each presented in a practical, methodical format that includes the definition, spectrum of disease and incidence, the use of gray scale, color Doppler, 3D and early gestation ultrasound in diagnosis, followed by the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and outcome.Now with the print edition, enjoy the bundled interactive eBook edition, which can be downloaded to your tablet and smartphone or accessed online and includes features like:*Complete content with enhanced navigation *Powerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that pull results from content in the book, your notes, and even the web*Cross-linked pages, references, and more for easy navigation*Highli



