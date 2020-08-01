Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 1 Business Value from Artificial Intelligence - The Research Results Tom...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 2 Over time – the business ‘Hype Cycle’ evolved
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 3
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 4
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 5 AI Coverage Hierarchy AI Cognitive Process Automation Capture Realtime...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 6 BUT AS WE ALL KNOW…….SO WHAT! Where is the ROI? What is the Business V...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 7 The Research • Sent a survey out to 1000s of people across the US • Ac...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 8 The responses – industry and org size Industry Pctg Insurance 27% Manu...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 9 Q1: What is the priority in your organization at this time? Transforma...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 10 POLL QUESTION What are the priorities for your organization?
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 11 Q2: Is the topic of 'artificial intelligence' (A.I.) a priority in yo...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 12 Q3: Do you feel your organization has a handle on the definition of A...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 13 Q4: What do you think A.I. means to your organization? (click all tha...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 14 Q5: What are all the ways the outside world communications with your ...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 15 Q6: How well automated and managed are all these channels? 21% 33%
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 16 Q7: Do you think your organization does a good job at managing docume...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 17 Q8: Can people in your organization today easily find what they need ...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 18 Q9: If you consider the below "clerical moment", do you have people l...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 19 Q9: If you consider the below "clerical moment", do you have people l...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 20 POLL QUESTION If you consider the "clerical moment“ described, do you...
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 21 Q10: Do you feel the business value of A.I. is hard to define?
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 22 Q11: Your favorite A.I.-centric movie • I, Robot • Lucy • Westworld
OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 23 Key Takeaways • Even through COVID – TRANSFORMATION is the priority o...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Business Value from Artificial Intelligence - The Research

70 views

Published on

Through July 2020 1000s of business and IT people were asked to complete a 12 question research survey by Tom Rieger. The presentation is the results of that survey.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Business Value from Artificial Intelligence - The Research

  1. 1. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 1 Business Value from Artificial Intelligence - The Research Results Tom Rieger | trieger@opentext.com Jesse Freeman | jfreeman@opentext.com
  2. 2. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 2 Over time – the business ‘Hype Cycle’ evolved
  3. 3. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 3
  4. 4. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 4
  5. 5. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 5 AI Coverage Hierarchy AI Cognitive Process Automation Capture Realtime Bots Adaptive Case Management RPA IOT Predictive Analytics Computer Vision Object Identification Face Recognition Document Identification OCR & ICR Image Classification Video Indexing Knowledge Visualization Data Acquisition Knowledge Representation Logical Graph Business Intelligence Self Service Integration Machine Learning Automatic Learning Assisted Learning Deep Learning Ethics ETL ML Tools NLP Sentiment Analysis Entity Recognition Assisted Learning Translation Services Speech Recognition Summarization & Semantic Navigation
  6. 6. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 6 BUT AS WE ALL KNOW…….SO WHAT! Where is the ROI? What is the Business Value?
  7. 7. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 7 The Research • Sent a survey out to 1000s of people across the US • Across all industries • 12 questions that start with fundamentals – like current priorities in the business. • Drill into what we see as a primary use case for AI.
  8. 8. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 8 The responses – industry and org size Industry Pctg Insurance 27% Manufacturing 19% Business Services 13% State/Local/Education 8% Financial Services 6% Hospitals / Health Care 6% Wholesale 6% Computer Software 5% Misc 4% Retail 4% Energy / Utilities 2% Revenues Pctg <$1B 26% $1B - $4.9B 24% $5B - $19.9B 24% $20B - $100B 14% >$100B 13% Fortune #500 = $5.6B Fortune #1000 = $1.99B
  9. 9. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 9 Q1: What is the priority in your organization at this time? Transformation – developing and moving to a better tomorrow Maintaining – we are keeping the lights on Cost Cutting – focused on reduction of spend in both IT and across the organization Not really defined Not Sure 74% Over $100B orgs are 100% focused on ‘transformation’ VS 61% under $1B 87% of all banks and insurance are ‘transforming’ VS 52% in manufacturing
  10. 10. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 10 POLL QUESTION What are the priorities for your organization?
  11. 11. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 11 Q2: Is the topic of 'artificial intelligence' (A.I.) a priority in your organization? 49%
  12. 12. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 12 Q3: Do you feel your organization has a handle on the definition of A.I.? 26% 8% 22% 15%
  13. 13. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 13 Q4: What do you think A.I. means to your organization? (click all that apply) Insights – discovers new information from unstructured and structured data Evolution of analytics – moving what we do with analytics today to a new level Automation – remove human decisions and work from a process Better Customer Experience – make our customers feel better serviced through AI Compliance and Privacy – drives better personal identifiable information discovery and enforcement Not Sure at this time – still trying to define what AI is
  14. 14. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 14 Q5: What are all the ways the outside world communications with your organization (click all that apply) 97% 92% 79% 75% 69% 56% 48% 39% • Mobile App • Portal • In-person • Surveys Average = 5.6 Checked 7 or more = 36%
  15. 15. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 15 Q6: How well automated and managed are all these channels? 21% 33%
  16. 16. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 16 Q7: Do you think your organization does a good job at managing documents and unstructured information? Not really – people cannot easily find what they need Yes – for some – but not all Not at all – it is a mess
  17. 17. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 17 Q8: Can people in your organization today easily find what they need across all data types and sources?
  18. 18. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 18 Q9: If you consider the below "clerical moment", do you have people like this in your organization?
  19. 19. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 19 Q9: If you consider the below "clerical moment", do you have people like this in your organization? YES – more than you will ever know 68% Greatest propensity is in government, insurance and manufacturing
  20. 20. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 20 POLL QUESTION If you consider the "clerical moment“ described, do you have people like this in your organization?
  21. 21. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 21 Q10: Do you feel the business value of A.I. is hard to define?
  22. 22. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 22 Q11: Your favorite A.I.-centric movie • I, Robot • Lucy • Westworld
  23. 23. OpenText Confidential. ©2020 All Rights Reserved. 23 Key Takeaways • Even through COVID – TRANSFORMATION is the priority of the day • The idea of A.I. is taking hold – though it is still being defined • A.I. is not just 1 thing = thought the top picks are driving insights, analytics and automation • And NOT compliance-and-privacy identification • We have a lot of ‘moments’ of human integration and effort that could be automated.

×