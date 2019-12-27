Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android Danza! Audiobook free | Danza! Audiobook download | Danza! A...
Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android As a child, Amalia always thought she would grow up to be a ...
Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android Written By: Duncan Tonatiuh. Narrated By: Adriana Sananes Pu...
Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android Download Full Version Danza! Audio OR Download
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android

2 views

Published on

Danza! Audiobook free | Danza! Audiobook download | Danza! Audiobook for android

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android

  1. 1. Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android Danza! Audiobook free | Danza! Audiobook download | Danza! Audiobook for android LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android As a child, Amalia always thought she would grow up to be a teacher-that is, until she saw dancers perform in her town square. She was fascinated by the way they twirled and swayed, and she knew that someday she would be a dancer, too. When she began to study dance, she studied many different types, including ballet and modern, under some of the best teachers in the world. But she didn't stop there. She also traveled throughout Mexico to learn its regional dances. Soon, she founded her own dance company, El Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, where she integrated her knowledge of ballet and modern dance with folkloric dances. Her company then began performing all over the country- and soon all over the world-and became an international sensation that still tours today.
  3. 3. Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android Written By: Duncan Tonatiuh. Narrated By: Adriana Sananes Publisher: Dreamscape Media, LLC Date: October 2017 Duration: 0 hours 22 minutes
  4. 4. Danza! Audiobook free download | Danza! Audiobook for android Download Full Version Danza! Audio OR Download

×