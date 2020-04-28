Enseignement du français dans les écoles publiques de Bogota

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Convenio de Cooperación 2146 de 2019 Convenio de Cooperación
Presentación Impacto del Convenio 2146
Componente 1 Ambientes de Aprendizaje
Componente 1 – Ambientes de Aprendizaje – Nativos LO QUE LOGRAMOS (Todos!): • Explotación de material de la Mediateca en a...
Componente 1 – Ambientes de Aprendizaje - Nativos • 5058 alumnos beneficiados • 30 docentes impactados (16 focalizados + 7...
Componente 1 – Ambientes de Aprendizaje - Materiales • 590 juegos de libros • Edad: 4-6 años; 7-11 años; 12-14; 15 años y ...
Componente 2 Certificación, formación y acompañamiento
Componente 2 – Certificación • 15 docentes certificados total (+ Natalia G., B2) Impacto en la Certificación 7 docentes Ce...
Componente 2 – Formación LO QUE LOGRAMOS (Todos!):
Componente 2 –Formación y Acompañamiento Duración e impacto • 85 horas / 90 • Evolución: entre 10 y 30 años en metodología...
Componente 3 Plan de implementación
Componente 3 – Plan de Implementación Diseño del Plan • Formación Directivos • Plan por colegio y Plan global • Acompañami...
Bilan du programme d'appui à l'enseignement du français dans 4 établissements scolaires publics de Bogota, mené en partenariat avec la Mairie de la ville et l'Alliance français

