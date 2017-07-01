Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Cultural para la educación Superior Universidad Yacambu Vicerrecto...
Todos los seres humanos tienen la capacidad de crear, la creación intelectual es, en algunos casos innata y en otros adqui...
En si los derecho de autor son normas juridicas sobre los derechos de los creadores sobre sus obras literarias y artística...
Se vinculaba el avance de la sociedad a la creación y búsqueda de conocimiento de ciertos autores y se les reconocía el de...
Se firmó el Convenio de Berna para la protección de obras literarias y artísticas constituyéndose en la fuente internacion...
Es irrenunciable e inalienable Son los herederos los que tienen / deben defender la obra y protegerla Son derechos no econ...
a) Derecho de Divulgación: Facultad del autor de decidir si publica (divulga) su obra (recurso) o no, y en qué forma lo ha...
Los Derechos Patrimoniales o de Explotación representan el derecho del autor de beneficiarse económicamente de su producci...
a) Derecho de Reproducción: El autor puede obtener beneficio económico de las reproducciones o copias que se realicen de s...
Etapas del proceso editorial Los originales que se envíen para su publicación serán sometidos a un proceso editorial que s...
Es toda creación intelectual original de naturaleza artística, literaria o científica, susceptible de ser divulgada o repr...
La protección del derecho de autor abarca únicamente la expresión de un contenido, pero no las ideas. Son obj de protecció...
Derecho Autor y Proceso Editorial

  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Cultural para la educación Superior Universidad Yacambu Vicerrectorado de Estudios a Distancia Profesora: Participante Cecilia del Carmen Gil Sanchez Tomas Peña
  2. 2. Todos los seres humanos tienen la capacidad de crear, la creación intelectual es, en algunos casos innata y en otros adquirida. Todo creador de una obra intelectual, sea ésta artística, pintura, escultura, danza, arquitectónica, literaria, musical o de cómputo, es un autor. Para protegerlo a él y a su obra respecto del reconocimiento de su calidad autoral y la facultad de oponerse a cualquier modificación explotación por terceros de su creación sin su consentimiento, existe un conjunto de normas denominado DERECHO DE AUTOR.
  3. 3. En si los derecho de autor son normas juridicas sobre los derechos de los creadores sobre sus obras literarias y artísticas. Las obras que se prestan a la protección por derecho de autor van desde los libros, la música, la pintura, la escultura y las películas hasta los programas informáticos, las bases de datos, los anuncios publicitarios, los mapas y los dibujos técnicos.
  4. 4. Se vinculaba el avance de la sociedad a la creación y búsqueda de conocimiento de ciertos autores y se les reconocía el derecho moral sobre su obra, sobre todo literaria Primera protección formal al derecho de autor a través del Estatuto de la Reina Ana de Inglaterra Primera ley data en España Se suprimieran los privilegios de los impresores y surgiera el derecho de autor en favor de los creadores
  5. 5. Se firmó el Convenio de Berna para la protección de obras literarias y artísticas constituyéndose en la fuente internacional de protección del derecho de autor. Existe un organismo especializado de las Naciones Unidas (ONU), que apoya y agrupa a más de cien países, y cuya misión es la salvaguarda del que hacer intelectual, su nombre es Organización Mundial de la Propiedad Intelectual (OMPI) y su sede se encuentra en Ginebra, Suiza.
  6. 6. Es irrenunciable e inalienable Son los herederos los que tienen / deben defender la obra y protegerla Son derechos no económicos, personales, sobre el recurso.
  7. 7. a) Derecho de Divulgación: Facultad del autor de decidir si publica (divulga) su obra (recurso) o no, y en qué forma lo hará. b) Derecho de Paternidad: Derecho de exigir la paternidad, reconocimiento como autor del recurso. c) Derecho de Revelación y Ocultación: El autor puede decidir divulgar una obra con su nombre, con un seudónimo (nick) o signo, o de forma anónima. Esto no quiere decir que renuncie a la autoría de la obra. d) Derecho de Integridad: Facultad de impedir cualquier deformación de la obra que pueda perjudicar el honor y reputación del autor. En un entorno como la Web, este derecho cobra especial importancia, debido a la facilidad con la que se pueden manipular y deformar los recursos electrónicos. e) Derecho de Arrepentimiento y Modificación: le permite a un autor retirar su obra una vez publicada ya sea por razones intelectuales o morales; con la condición de indemnizar a los editores titulares. Y si se quiere volver a editar esa obra, tendrán preferencia las editoriales titulares.. Aquí nombramos algunas de ellas
  8. 8. Los Derechos Patrimoniales o de Explotación representan el derecho del autor de beneficiarse económicamente de su producción intelectual Estas actividades no pueden realizarse sin el consentimiento del autor. Para el editor, la obra se hace un contrato donde se paga por lo derechos de explotación.
  9. 9. a) Derecho de Reproducción: El autor puede obtener beneficio económico de las reproducciones o copias que se realicen de su obra o recurso. Reproducir o copiar un recurso sin consentimiento del autor es ilegal. b) Derecho de Distribución: Puesta a disposición del público del original o copias de la obra mediante su venta, alquiler, préstamo, o de cualquier otra forma. c) Derecho de Comunicación Pública: La comunicación pública es todo un acto por el que una pluralidad de personas puede tener acceso a la obra sin previa distribución de ejemplares a cada una de ellas. La discusión en este sentido sería, ¿puede considerarse la publicación web como Comunicación Pública?. d) Derecho de Transformación: Derecho del autor para autorizar y obtener una remuneración por las transformaciones que se hagan sobre la obra, como por ejemplo las traducciones.
  10. 10. Etapas del proceso editorial Los originales que se envíen para su publicación serán sometidos a un proceso editorial que se desarrollará en varias fases hasta convertirse en una obra publicada 1. SOLICITUD DE EDICIÓN Los autores que deseen publicar en la EUG deberán cumplimentar debidamente la solicitud de edición que figura en nuestra web y acompañarla de una copia de su manuscrito terminado. Cuando éstas sean recibidas en la editorial se enviará al autor un correo electrónico en concepto de acuse de recibo. 2. EVALUACIÓN PRELIMINAR El manuscrito será objeto de una evaluación preliminar por parte de la Dirección de la EUG, el Director Técnico y, en su caso, el Director/a de la colección, quienes podrán solicitar asesoramiento del Consejo Editorial. Se comprobará que se respetan las normas de estilo y determinarán si su contenido encaja en las temáticas de la Editorial Universidad de Granada y, en su caso, de la colección. 3. REVISIÓN POR PARES: SISTEMA DOBLE CIEGO Una vez establecido que el contenido del manuscrito cumple con los requisitos formales y temáticos, será enviado a un mínimo de dos expertos, quienes, ateniéndose a lo especificado en la Guía para evaluadores, emitirán un informe rellenando el formulario de evaluacion 4. COMUNICACIÓN DE RESULTADOS AL AUTOR Una vez estudiados los informes por la Dirección de la EUG, el Director/a de la colección e informado el Consejo Editorial, se tomará la decisión de aceptar o desestimar la obra y se comunicarán al autor de manera inmediata los resultados del proceso de evaluación, que serán inapelables. De la misma manera se le notificarán todas las modificaciones y correcciones que, en caso de ser aceptada, deba hacer para elaborar la versión definitiva de la obra, la inclusión de estos cambios será supervisada por la editorial antes de proceder a la edición. 5. PROCESO DE PRODUCCIÓN El autor, una vez incluidas las modificaciones y correcciones propuestas, entregará a la EUG la versión definitiva del texto ajustándose a las normas de estilo de la editorial. El autor o autores firmarán entonces el correspondiente contrato de edición y se iniciará el proceso de producción.
  11. 11. Es toda creación intelectual original de naturaleza artística, literaria o científica, susceptible de ser divulgada o reproducida en cualquier forma. Obra originaria: Es la primigeniamente creada. Obra anónima: Es aquella en la que no se menciona la identidad del autor por voluntad del mismo. Obra seudónima: Es aquella en que el autor utiliza un seudónimo que no lo identifica. No se considera obra seudónima aquella en que el nombre empleado no arroja dudas acerca de la identidad civil del autor. Obra individual: Es la creada por una sola persona natural Obra colectiva: Es la creada por varios autores, bajo la iniciativa y la responsabilidad, de una persona natural o jurídica que la publica con su propio nombre y en la cual las contribuciones de los autores participantes, po su elevado número o por el carácter indirecto de esas contribuciones, se fusionan en la totalidad de la obra de modo que se hace imposible individualizar los diversos aportes e identificar sus respectivos autores.
  12. 12. La protección del derecho de autor abarca únicamente la expresión de un contenido, pero no las ideas. Son obj de protección las obras originales, del campo literario, artístico y científico, cualquiera que sea su forma de expresión, soporte o medio. Entre otras: -Libros, folletos y otros escritos. -Obras dramáticas o dramático-musicales. -Obras coreográficas y las pantomimas. -Composiciones musicales con o sin letra. -Obras musicales y otras grabaciones sonoras. -Obras cinematográficas y otras obras audiovisuales. -Obras de dibujo, pintura, escultura, grabado, litografía. -Historietas gráficas, tebeos o cómics, así como sus ensayos o bocetos. -Obras fotográficas. -Gráficos, mapas y diseños relativos a la geografía, a la topografía o a las ciencias; -Los proyectos, planos, maquetas y diseños de obras arquitectónicas y de ingeniería. -Programas informáticos. -Entrevistas. -Sitios web.

