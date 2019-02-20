Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance Listen to The Beautiful Ashes and romance genre books new releases on ...
romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance In a world of shadows, anything is possible—except escaping your fate....
romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance Written By: Jeaniene Frost. Narrated By: Tavia Gilbert Publisher: Blac...
romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance Download Full Version The Beautiful Ashes Audio OR Download Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance

5 views

Published on

Listen to The Beautiful Ashes and romance genre books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance genre books FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Travel
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance

  1. 1. romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance Listen to The Beautiful Ashes and romance genre books new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance genre books FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance In a world of shadows, anything is possible—except escaping your fate. ​ Ever since she was a child, Ivy has been gripped by visions of strange realms just beyond her own. But when her sister goes missing, Ivy discovers the truth is far worse—her hallucinations are real, and her sister is trapped in a parallel realm. And the one person who believes her is the dangerously attractive guy who’s bound by an ancient legacy to betray her. ​ Adrian might have turned his back on those who raised him, but that doesn’t mean he can change his fate, no matter how strong a pull he feels toward Ivy. Together they search for the powerful relic that can save her sister, but Adrian knows what Ivy doesn’t: that every step brings Ivy closer to the truth about her own destiny and a war that could doom the world. Sooner or later, it will be Ivy on one side and Adrian on the other—and nothing but ashes in between. ​ “The first book in the Broken Destiny series is a fast-moving tale that refuses to let up until the end—when we realize there’s a long way to go until the world as we know it is safe. Unexpected humor abounds, whether it’s in the dialogue or inventive disguises given to our stalwart, albeit reluctant, heroine. Books don’t get more fun or action-packed than this.”—RT Book Reviews (4 stars)
  3. 3. romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance Written By: Jeaniene Frost. Narrated By: Tavia Gilbert Publisher: Blackstone Audiobooks Date: August 2014 Duration: 8 hours 23 minutes
  4. 4. romance genre books : The Beautiful Ashes | Romance Download Full Version The Beautiful Ashes Audio OR Download Now

×