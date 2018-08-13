Successfully reported this slideshow.
  2. 2. Lethally Blond Audiobook Free | Lethally Blond renting audio books online Whenever a celebrity hurls a phone, crashes a car, or murders a spouse, crime journalist Bailey Weggins is there to cover it for the gossip magazine Buzz. Now the much-hyped television show Morgue has begun shooting in Manhattan, and just as Bailey starts reminiscing about her fling with the show's gorgeous star, Chris Wickersham, he phones her. But Chris isn't calling to rekindle their flame. His friend Tom, who plays a small role on the show, has gone missing, and while nobody seems to be alarmed, Chris can't believe his friend would just take off before the show premieres. Bailey starts to investigate Tom's disappearance as a favor to Chris, and she soon realizes there is more going on than meets the eye. Delving deeper into the glamorous yet crazy world of TV, she finds herself in the middle of a killer story - literally - and also in the line of fire. As the missing person case gets hotter, so does the action between the sheets for Bailey - especially the moment her crush Beau Regan hits town again. When mysterious phone calls turn ominous and it's clear she's being stalked, Bailey becomes determined to solve the case in less time than the length of a Hollywood marriage. Unless she unearths the truth, she could become the inspiration for Morgue's next episode.
  3. 3. Lethally Blond Audiobook Free | Lethally Blond renting audio books online Written By: Kate White. Narrated By: Renee Raudman Publisher: Brilliance Audio Date: May 2007 Duration: 9 hours 35 minutes
