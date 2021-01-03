LIEST/ The Girl with Stars in Her Eyes

-
They say the road to stardom is paved with broken dreams.Growing up, Antonia "Toni" Bennett's guitar was her only companion...until she met Sebastian Quick. Seb was a little older, a lot wiser, and he became Toni's way out, promising they'd escape their small town together. Then Seb turned eighteen and split without looking back.Now, Toni B is all grown up and making a name for herself in Philadelphia's indie rock scene. When a friend suggests she try out for the hottest new band in the country, she decides to take a chance. She's in for a surprise when one of the decision-makers turns out to be none other than Seb. Toni can handle it. No problem. Or it wouldn't be if Seb didn't still hold a piece of her heart, not to mention the key to her future."Axelrod's style...is amazingly inventive, highly visual, and swoon-worthy."--USA Today Happy Ever After for The Calum .
