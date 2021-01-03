CHYTATY\ Destination Anywhere

A breathtaking novel about finding yourself and finding a friend by the award-winning author of Beautiful Broken ThingsSometimes you have to leave your life behind to find your place in the world. . .After five years at secondary school spent bullied and alone, Peyton King starts sixth form college determined that things will be different. Whatever happens, she will make friends at any cost.When she finds the friends she?s always dreamed of, including an actual boyfriend, she?s happier than she?s ever been.But when they let her down in the worst way, Peyton is left no better off than when she started. Now Peyton knows the only chance she has of finding happiness is to look for it somewhere else. With nothing but her sketchpad and a backpack, she buys a one-way ticket and gets on a plane. . .In Destination Anywhere, Sara Barnard explores love, life and friendship in this exquisite tale of the lengths one girl will go to to change her story. .

