Ideal for technologists, neurology residents, and clinical neurophysiology fellows, Practical Guide for Clinical Neurophysiologic Testing: EEG, 2nd Edition , provides comprehensive, up-to-date guidance on electroencephalography technology and interpretation. From key foundational knowledge such as basic electronics and recording techniques, to new videos and new ACNS guidelines, this reference is a highly regarded go-to guide for using this essential neurodiagnostic tool to its fullest potential.Features:Covers the technical aspects of electroneurodiagnosis as well as its clinical applications and diagnostic utilities for various central nervous system disorders.Emphasizes pattern recognition, artifact recognition, technical pitfalls, and the clinical correlates of electroencephalography, including material that assists in recognizing specific artifacts.Reflects the latest ACNS guidelines for EEG pattern nomenclature.Features an all-new chapter on long-term monitoring of acutely ill patients: Continuous Critical Care EEG (CCEEG).Includes a companion website featuring a question bank and approximately 60 videos on topics from artifact to seizures, including 20 new videos exploring patient behavior as it relates to EEG interpretation.Contains an extensive collection of EEG figures to familiarize readers with variables they’re likely to encounter.Your book purchase includes a complimentary download of the enhanced eBook for iOS, Android, PC & Mac.Take advantage of these practical features that will improve your eBook experience:The ability to download the eBook on multiple devices at one time — providing a seamless reading experience online or offlinePowerful search tools and smart navigation cross-links that allow you to search within this book, or across your entire library of VitalSource eBooksMultiple viewing options that enable you to scale images and text to any size without losing page clarity as well as responsive designThe ability to highlight text and add notes with one click

