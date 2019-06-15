Introduction to Professional Counseling



Organized around the latest CACREP standards, Introduction to Professional Counseling integrates key theoretical concepts with discussion of the practical aspects of the field. Drawing from their own experiences as counseling practitioners, editors Varunee Faii Sangganjanavanich and Cynthia A. Reynolds explore what it means to develop a professional counseling identity, emphasizing the importance of intentionality and reflection in practice. Numerous case studies and practice exercises in this innovative text further personalize the content for developing 21st century counselors. Introduction to Professional Counseling is part of the Counseling and Professional Identity Series, which targets specific competencies identified by CACREP (Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Programs).

By : Varunee F. Sangganjanavanich

