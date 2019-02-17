Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Listen to If You Only Knew and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhon...
romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Sisterhood in all its drama, hilarity and tears is at the heart of New York...
romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Written By: Kristan Higgins. Narrated By: Amy Rubinate, Xe Sands Publisher:...
romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Download Full Version If You Only Knew Audio OR Get now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance

7 views

Published on

Listen to If You Only Knew and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial

Published in: Mobile
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance

  1. 1. romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Listen to If You Only Knew and romance subgenres new releases on your iPhone iPad or Android. Get any romance subgenres FREE during your Free Trial LINK IN PAGE 4 TO LISTEN OR DOWNLOAD BOOK
  2. 2. romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Sisterhood in all its drama, hilarity and tears is at the heart of New York Times bestselling author Kristan Higgins's thoroughly captivating new novel, featuring the wit and romance that readers have come to expect from the much- loved creator of the Blue Heron series Wedding-dress designer Jenny Tate understands the happily-ever-after business, yet somehow she's still involved in her ex-husband's life. In fact, Owen's new wife may-inexplicably-be Jenny's new best friend. Sensing this, well, relationship isn't helping her move on, Jenny trades the Manhattan skyline for her hometown up the Hudson, where she'll be able to bask in her sister Rachel's picture-perfect family life...and hopefully make one of her own. Her timing couldn't be more perfect, since Rachel will need her younger sister. Her idyllic marriage has just fallen to pieces in spectacular fashion after she discovers her husband sexting with one of his colleagues. Second chances aren't in Rachel's nature, but the desire for an intact family has her rethinking her stance on adultery, much to Jenny's surprise. Rachel points to their parents' "perfect" marriage as a shining example, but to protect her sister, Jenny may have to tarnish that memory-and their relationship
  3. 3. romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Written By: Kristan Higgins. Narrated By: Amy Rubinate, Xe Sands Publisher: Recorded Books Date: August 2015 Duration: 11 hours 26 minutes
  4. 4. romance subgenres : If You Only Knew | Romance Download Full Version If You Only Knew Audio OR Get now

×