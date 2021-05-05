Copy Link Here https://greatfull.fileoz.club/B0786TKL7S-Space Police: The Final Fish Finger, an almost funny SciFi space comedy.pdf

Detective Inspector Capstan and Lieutenant Dewbush have somehow managed to prevent the destruction of their home planet by the Mammary Clans. With a much deserved day off they decide to visit the British Museum where the last ever fish finger is the key exhibit. But it's about to be stolen and the evidence leads them to Ganymede a moon orbiting Jupiter where they come facetoface with the mysterious Gorgnome Obadiah.This the second in the brand new Space Police series is a hilariously funny Sci Fi comedy that's just perfect for fans of the humour of Douglas Adams' Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy Terry Pratchett and the Space Team books.