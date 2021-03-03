The status of glassionomers as a restorative material continues to improve along with their reputation for longevity. They have now been shown to be moderately bioactive so they have a very important role to play in remineralizing tooth structure and helping to heal carious lesions. This comprehensive clinical guide to their uses in operative dentistry has been updated throughout and remains the leader in the field.Graham J Mount AM BDS DDSc FFACDS FICD FADI has spent fifty years in private practice based in Adelaide Australia. Since the formal introduction of glassionomer cements in 1976 Dr Mount has been closely involved with their development in research as well as through clinical trials. His other publications include Preservation and Restoration of Tooth Structure (1998).Comments on the second editionAll the techniques are there superbly illustrated with carefully reproduced colour