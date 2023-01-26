Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
During the month of August, Boyce Company had the following transactions:
* Revenues of $120,000 were earned and received in cash.
* Bank loans of $18,000 were paid off. * Equipment of $40,000 was purchased with cash.
* Expenses of $73,600 were paid.
* Stockholders purchased additional shares for $44,000 cash.
Refer to the information above. A statement of cash flows for August, would report net cash flows from investing activities of:
A.) ($26,000).
B.) $32,400.
C.) ($40,000).
D.) $46,400.
Solution
Investing activities relates to only investments and fixed assets so, here is only equipment Purchases considers as an investing activity.
So,
Net Cash used in Investing Activities = (40,000)$
Thankyou :)
