During the collision:

A. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because the hook exerts a force on the bar.

B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook

C. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook because only gravity is acting on the system.

D. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved becuase the ball has no angular momentum after the collison.

E. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because this is an elastic collision.

Hook

Solution

B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook

