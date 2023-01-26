Successfully reported this slideshow.
During the collision- A- The angular momentum of the system is not con.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
During the collision- A- The angular momentum of the system is not con.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
During the collision:
A. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because the hook exerts a force on the bar.
B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook
C. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook because only gravity is acting on the system.
D. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved becuase the ball has no angular momentum after the collison.
E. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because this is an elastic collision.
Hook
Solution
B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook
During the collision:
A. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because the hook exerts a force on the bar.
B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook
C. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook because only gravity is acting on the system.
D. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved becuase the ball has no angular momentum after the collison.
E. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because this is an elastic collision.
Hook
Solution
B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook
During the collision- A- The angular momentum of the system is not con.docx

  1. 1. During the collision: A. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because the hook exerts a force on the bar. B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook C. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook because only gravity is acting on the system. D. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved becuase the ball has no angular momentum after the collison. E. The angular momentum of the system is not conserved because this is an elastic collision. Hook Solution B. The angular momentum of the system is conserved about the hook becuase neither the hook nor gravioty exerts any torque on this system about the hook

×