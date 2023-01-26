During the aerobic decay of an animal body, what happens to the following elements originally contained in the organic compounds: C, H, N, S, P, Mg, and Fe? Answer the same question for anaerobic decay?

Solution

Under aerobic conditions, the decomposition of C takes place into CO2, N to NH3 + HNO 3 , then S to H 2 SO 4 , and P to the H 3 PO 4 . on the other hand under anaerobic conditions (not requiring O2) C converts to CH 4 , C 2 H 4 , etc. as well as N goes anaerobic nitrification as well as N to NH 3 + amines; S to H 2 S by anaerobic putrification and P to lower-valent phosphorus compounds. at the same time Fe(III) reduction takes place. Furthermore under anaerobic conditions, the decomposition products tend to stink and are more likely to be toxic.

