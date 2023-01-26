Successfully reported this slideshow.
During the aerobic decay of an animal body- what happens to the follow.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
During the aerobic decay of an animal body- what happens to the follow.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
During the aerobic decay of an animal body, what happens to the following elements originally contained in the organic compounds: C, H, N, S, P, Mg, and Fe? Answer the same question for anaerobic decay?
Solution
Under aerobic conditions, the decomposition of C takes place into CO2, N to NH3 + HNO 3 , then S to H 2 SO 4 , and P to the H 3 PO 4 . on the other hand under anaerobic conditions (not requiring O2) C converts to CH 4 , C 2 H 4 , etc. as well as N goes anaerobic nitrification as well as N to NH 3 + amines; S to H 2 S by anaerobic putrification and P to lower-valent phosphorus compounds. at the same time Fe(III) reduction takes place. Furthermore under anaerobic conditions, the decomposition products tend to stink and are more likely to be toxic.
During the aerobic decay of an animal body, what happens to the following elements originally contained in the organic compounds: C, H, N, S, P, Mg, and Fe? Answer the same question for anaerobic decay?
Solution
Under aerobic conditions, the decomposition of C takes place into CO2, N to NH3 + HNO 3 , then S to H 2 SO 4 , and P to the H 3 PO 4 . on the other hand under anaerobic conditions (not requiring O2) C converts to CH 4 , C 2 H 4 , etc. as well as N goes anaerobic nitrification as well as N to NH 3 + amines; S to H 2 S by anaerobic putrification and P to lower-valent phosphorus compounds. at the same time Fe(III) reduction takes place. Furthermore under anaerobic conditions, the decomposition products tend to stink and are more likely to be toxic.
During the aerobic decay of an animal body- what happens to the follow.docx

  1. 1. During the aerobic decay of an animal body, what happens to the following elements originally contained in the organic compounds: C, H, N, S, P, Mg, and Fe? Answer the same question for anaerobic decay? Solution Under aerobic conditions, the decomposition of C takes place into CO2, N to NH3 + HNO 3 , then S to H 2 SO 4 , and P to the H 3 PO 4 . on the other hand under anaerobic conditions (not requiring O2) C converts to CH 4 , C 2 H 4 , etc. as well as N goes anaerobic nitrification as well as N to NH 3 + amines; S to H 2 S by anaerobic putrification and P to lower-valent phosphorus compounds. at the same time Fe(III) reduction takes place. Furthermore under anaerobic conditions, the decomposition products tend to stink and are more likely to be toxic.

