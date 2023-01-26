Successfully reported this slideshow.
During November- $136-000 in raw materials (all direct materials) were.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
0 likes 0 views
During November- $136-000 in raw materials (all direct materials) were.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
During November, $136.000 in raw materials (all direct materials) were drawn from inventory and used in production. The company^?s predetermined overhead rate was $4 per direct labor-hour, and it paid its direct labor workers $8 per hour. A total of 800 hours of direct labor lime had been expended on the jobs in the beginning Work in Process inventory account. The ending Work in Process inventory account contained $16,000 of direct materials cost The Corporation incurred $96,000 of actual manufacturing overhead cost he month and applied $88.000 in manufacturing overhead cost. The direct materials cost in the November 1 Work in Process inventory accountant totaled:
Solution
$12600
During November- $136-000 in raw materials (all direct materials) were.docx

  1. 1. During November, $136.000 in raw materials (all direct materials) were drawn from inventory and used in production. The company^?s predetermined overhead rate was $4 per direct labor- hour, and it paid its direct labor workers $8 per hour. A total of 800 hours of direct labor lime had been expended on the jobs in the beginning Work in Process inventory account. The ending Work in Process inventory account contained $16,000 of direct materials cost The Corporation incurred $96,000 of actual manufacturing overhead cost he month and applied $88.000 in manufacturing overhead cost. The direct materials cost in the November 1 Work in Process inventory accountant totaled: Solution $12600

