Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
During June, Buttrey Corporation incurred $67,000 of direct labor costs and $7,000 of indirect labor costs. The journal entry to record the accrual of these wages would include a: debit to Work in Process of $67,000 credit to Work in Process of $74,000 debit to Work in Process of $74,000 credit to Work in Process of $67,000
Solution
Labour Cost $67,000 is direct and $7,000 indirect.
When we pay wages, Hournal entry will be:
Debit Wages 74000
Credit Cash 74000.
However when we allocate wages, Journal entry will be:
Debit Work in process 67,000
Debit Manufacturing Overhead 7000
Credit Wages 74000.
So Answer is Debit to Work in process for 67,000.
.
During June, Buttrey Corporation incurred $67,000 of direct labor costs and $7,000 of indirect labor costs. The journal entry to record the accrual of these wages would include a: debit to Work in Process of $67,000 credit to Work in Process of $74,000 debit to Work in Process of $74,000 credit to Work in Process of $67,000
Solution
Labour Cost $67,000 is direct and $7,000 indirect.
When we pay wages, Hournal entry will be:
Debit Wages 74000
Credit Cash 74000.
However when we allocate wages, Journal entry will be:
Debit Work in process 67,000
Debit Manufacturing Overhead 7000
Credit Wages 74000.
So Answer is Debit to Work in process for 67,000.
.