During an invasion by an alien empire, flying saucers (here labeled A and B) fly between two planets, as diagrammed on the right. The planets are at rest with respect to each other. The flying saucers velocities are given with respect to the planets. The longer horizontal dimension of each saucer is referred to as its width. 0.345c 0.828c Saucer B measures the proper length for Saucer A\'s width. O False O True

Solution

False , since saucer B\'s velocity is larger as compared to saucer A, with respect to planet X/Y(since planets are at rest we can take both velocity with respect to one planet, only with reverse direction).

Saucer B will see a contracted length of A.

