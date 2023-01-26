Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

During an experiment in physics lab- you rub a rubber rod with fur- wh.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
During August- Diga Corporation plans to serve 30-000 customers- The c.docx
During August- Diga Corporation plans to serve 30-000 customers- The c.docx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Due to competition Simmons company is forced to lower its target sales.docx
todd651
Due Date snar Points Possible- 8 Grade Category Quiz Description Polic.docx
todd651
During a thin layer chromatography lab with an esterification reaction.docx
todd651
During April- Dryden Companys material purchases amounted to 8-500 pou.docx
todd651
During a Chromic Acid test- the solution will turn green in the presen.docx
todd651
During a lab demonstration- two thermocouples were made by using coppe.docx
todd651
due to an increase in demand the company estimates that sales will inc.docx
todd651
Drag the accounts listed below to the correct section of the accountin.docx
todd651
1 of 1 Ad

During an experiment in physics lab- you rub a rubber rod with fur- wh.docx

Jan. 26, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

During an experiment in physics lab, you rub a rubber rod with fur, which ends up leaving a negative charge on the rubber rod and a positive charge on the fur. To your surprise, you find that the charged rubber rod is able to attract small Styrofoam pellets. Must the pellets be charged? With the equipment you already have, how can you collect more data in support of or in opposition to your conclusion?
Solution
no need of the styrofoam balls intially charged. In this case intially the styrofoam balls are neutral. when a rubber rod which is negative is placed near the styrofoam balls then charge redistribution happens in the balls.
it mean positive charges in the balls moves near to the rubber rod where as the negative charges moves to the other end of the balls so the center of both positive and negative charges are not coincide and leads to attract to the rubber rod.
.

During an experiment in physics lab, you rub a rubber rod with fur, which ends up leaving a negative charge on the rubber rod and a positive charge on the fur. To your surprise, you find that the charged rubber rod is able to attract small Styrofoam pellets. Must the pellets be charged? With the equipment you already have, how can you collect more data in support of or in opposition to your conclusion?
Solution
no need of the styrofoam balls intially charged. In this case intially the styrofoam balls are neutral. when a rubber rod which is negative is placed near the styrofoam balls then charge redistribution happens in the balls.
it mean positive charges in the balls moves near to the rubber rod where as the negative charges moves to the other end of the balls so the center of both positive and negative charges are not coincide and leads to attract to the rubber rod.
.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

During August- Diga Corporation plans to serve 30-000 customers- The c.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During an invasion by an alien empire- flying saucers (here labeled A.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During a solar eclipse- the Moon- Earth- and Sun all lie on the same l.docx
todd651
0 views
2 slides
During a period- Department A finished and transferred 66-000 units to.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During April- the CJG Manufacturing Company had the following operatin.docx
todd651
0 views
2 slides
Durbin Corporation reported net sales of $259-300- cost of goods sold.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During 2013- student D- who is single- was claimed as a dependent by h.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During 2010- the Tinsle Company completed the following transactions r.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from todd651 (20)

Due to competition Simmons company is forced to lower its target sales.docx
todd651
0 views
Due Date snar Points Possible- 8 Grade Category Quiz Description Polic.docx
todd651
0 views
During a thin layer chromatography lab with an esterification reaction.docx
todd651
0 views
During April- Dryden Companys material purchases amounted to 8-500 pou.docx
todd651
0 views
During a Chromic Acid test- the solution will turn green in the presen.docx
todd651
0 views
During a lab demonstration- two thermocouples were made by using coppe.docx
todd651
0 views
due to an increase in demand the company estimates that sales will inc.docx
todd651
0 views
Drag the accounts listed below to the correct section of the accountin.docx
todd651
0 views
Drew Consulting began operations and completed the following transacti.docx
todd651
0 views
Drawing on the notions of moral- amoral- and immoral management introd.docx
todd651
0 views
Dr- Mark Sloan practices dermatology in Seattle- Washington- Sloan tri.docx
todd651
0 views
Drag the appropriate labels to their respective targets with a side c.docx
todd651
0 views
DQuestion 20 Which of the following statements are correct- 1- 2- 3- A.docx
todd651
0 views
DQ #2 Describe a real estate short sale transaction- What are the pote.docx
todd651
0 views
Drag the a telow ts SolutionRevesible - Solid melting infinitsimally s.docx
todd651
0 views
Consider the function f(x- y) - tan-1 (x + 3y)- Write down the equati.docx
todd651
2 views
Consider the interrupt that occurs at the completion of a disk transfe.docx
todd651
2 views
Consider the mapping phi- (M2 times) rightarrow (R times) defined by.docx
todd651
2 views
Consider the following- Point Line (-6- 5) x + y - 9 (a) Write the sl.docx
todd651
2 views
Consider the gas phase reaction NO + O2 NO2 for which -H - -56-10 kJ a.docx
todd651
2 views
Due to competition Simmons company is forced to lower its target sales.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
Due Date snar Points Possible- 8 Grade Category Quiz Description Polic.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During a thin layer chromatography lab with an esterification reaction.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During April- Dryden Companys material purchases amounted to 8-500 pou.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During a Chromic Acid test- the solution will turn green in the presen.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide
During a lab demonstration- two thermocouples were made by using coppe.docx
todd651
0 views
1 slide

Recently uploaded (20)

3- Three years from now a man will be three times as old as his son wi.docx
glenng10
0 views
Theoretical grammar .pptx
ssuserc32b7f1
0 views
3- The above graph represents a monopolistically competitive firm- Its.docx
glenng10
0 views
3- What is the denaturing agent in each example below- What types of d.docx
glenng10
0 views
3- Two identical obiects are pressed against two different springs (ki.docx
glenng10
0 views
3- The affinity of major cations for soil surfaces typically follows t.docx
glenng10
0 views
3- The manufacturing overhead budget at Mahapatra Corporation is based.docx
glenng10
0 views
Hepatitis C (HCV).pptx
LoveMXupHits
0 views
Selling With Video – Your Guide to the Benefits of Video-Based Training
Aggregage
0 views
3- To determine the amount of Lead in a water sample- a student carrie.docx
glenng10
0 views
highticketai-com-htai-sales (2) (1).pdf
RobertHarvey71
0 views
3- Two point charges of unknown magnitude and sign are a distance d ap.docx
glenng10
0 views
3- Suppose instead of having one depot you had n depots- each with di.docx
glenng10
0 views
3- Suppose that capital-'s and labor-'s shares at -3 and -7 A- What wo.docx
glenng10
0 views
TANK FARM.pptx
AdeRamanSantosa
0 views
waterpollution.ppt
21R11A0539PAPPULABEN
0 views
3- The company estimates that sales will increase by $57-000 during th.docx
glenng10
0 views
The shoes. Alfredo Ramos Prieto. 1C..pptx
AlfredoRamos97
0 views
Chapter 3 -Syntax Analyzer.ppt
FamiDan
0 views
PRESENT PERFECT verbs list unit 4 and grammar explanation.pdf
Ana Raquel Román Ramos
0 views
3- Three years from now a man will be three times as old as his son wi.docx
glenng10
0 views
1 slide
Theoretical grammar .pptx
ssuserc32b7f1
0 views
81 slides
3- The above graph represents a monopolistically competitive firm- Its.docx
glenng10
0 views
1 slide
3- What is the denaturing agent in each example below- What types of d.docx
glenng10
0 views
1 slide
3- Two identical obiects are pressed against two different springs (ki.docx
glenng10
0 views
1 slide
3- The affinity of major cations for soil surfaces typically follows t.docx
glenng10
0 views
1 slide
Advertisement

During an experiment in physics lab- you rub a rubber rod with fur- wh.docx

  1. 1. During an experiment in physics lab, you rub a rubber rod with fur, which ends up leaving a negative charge on the rubber rod and a positive charge on the fur. To your surprise, you find that the charged rubber rod is able to attract small Styrofoam pellets. Must the pellets be charged? With the equipment you already have, how can you collect more data in support of or in opposition to your conclusion? Solution no need of the styrofoam balls intially charged. In this case intially the styrofoam balls are neutral. when a rubber rod which is negative is placed near the styrofoam balls then charge redistribution happens in the balls. it mean positive charges in the balls moves near to the rubber rod where as the negative charges moves to the other end of the balls so the center of both positive and negative charges are not coincide and leads to attract to the rubber rod.

×