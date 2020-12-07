Successfully reported this slideshow.
Распоред часова у Раброву РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/2021. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК ...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 5. РАЗРЕДАУ РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. математика математ...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 6. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик и књ...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 7. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Верска настава Ср...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 8. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. физика Физичко ва...
Распоред часова у Клењу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. . Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕ...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМА...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ Ј...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 5. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. математика Енглески...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 6. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. географија Српски ј...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 7. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Техника и технологи...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 8. РАЗРЕДА У Клењу_ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Ликовна култура Не...
Распоред часова у Мустапићу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВР...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Ма...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Математика Српс...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Ма...
Распоред часова у Мишљеновцу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У ___Мишњеновцу______ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр. часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У МИШЉЕНОВЦУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик М...
Распоред часова у Вуковићу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТА...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Мат...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Мат...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Мат...
Распоред часова у Миљевићу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТА...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Енг...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Енг...
РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Енг...
  1. 1. Распоред часова у Раброву РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА 2. EНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА EНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 3. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК СВЕТ ОКО НАС ВАННАСТАВНЕ АКТИВНОСТИ 4. ДИГИТАЛНИ СВЕТ СВЕТ ОКО НАС ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ЧАС ОДЕЉЕНСКОГ СТАРЕШИНЕ 5. ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ДОПУНСКА НАСТАВА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ Одељењски старешина Слађана Милићевић РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/2021. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА 2. МАТЕМАТИКА МАТЕМАТИКА МАТЕМАТИКА МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 3. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК СВЕТ ОКО НАС ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА СВЕТ ОКО НАС МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА 4. ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК СЛОБОДНЕ АКТИВНОСТИ ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ 5. ЧАС ОДЕЉЕНСКОГ СТАРЕШНЕ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ПРОЈЕКТНА НАСТАВА ДОПУНСКА НАСТАВА Одељењски старешина Мирела Савић
  2. 2. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/2021. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 2. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА 3. МАТЕМАТИКА ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА 4. ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА МАТЕМАТИКА СЛОБОДНЕ АКТИВНОСТИ ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ 5. ЧАС ОДЕЉЕНСКОГ СТАРЕШНЕ ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ПРОЈЕКТНА НАСТАВА ДОПУНСКА НАСТАВА Одељењски старешина Мирела Савић РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/2021. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 2. МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА 3. ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА ЧУВАРИ ПРИРОДЕ 4. ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ 5. ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ СЛОБОДНЕ АКТИВНОСТИ ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА ДОПУНСКА НАСТАВА ЧОС Одељењски старешина Драгица Живојиновић
  3. 3. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 5. РАЗРЕДАУ РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. математика математика Енглески језик Немачки језик математика 2. музичко Српски језик биологија математика историја 3. Енглески језик Физичко васпитање географија Ликовна култура Српски језик 4. Музичка култура Немачки језик Српски језик Лиоквна култура Информатика и рачунарство 5. Верска настава Техничка и технологија Српски језик Физичко васпитање Српски језик 6. Техника и технологија Физичко васпитање биологија Одељењски старешина Данијела Станковић
  4. 4. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 6. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик и књижевност Техника и технологија Математика Ликовна култура Историја 2. Енглески језик Техника и технологија Историја Немачки језик Српски језик и књижевност 3. Физика Математика Биологија Физика Математика 4. Верска настава Српски језик и књижевност Српски језик и књижевност Биологија Енглески језик 5. Музичка култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање Физичко и здравствено васпитање Математика Информатика и рачунарство 6. Географија Физичко и здравствено васпитање Географија Немачки језик 7. ЧОС Одељењски старешина Данијела Николић
  5. 5. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 7. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Верска настава Српски језик и књижевност Географија Физика Хемија 2. Физика Физичко и здравствено васпитање Српски језик и књижевност Техника и технологија Српски језик и књижевност 3. Математика Српски језик и књижевност Историја Техника и технологија Енглески језик 4. Енглески језик Математика Хемија Немачки језик Математика 5. Географија Немачки језик Биологија Ликовна култура Историја 6. Музичка култура Биологија Математика Информатика и рачунарство 7. ЧОС Физичко и здравствено васпитање Физичко и здравствено васпитање Одељењски старешина Милица Илић
  6. 6. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 8. РАЗРЕДА У РАБРОВУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. физика Физичко васпитање историја математика Енглески језик 2. Српски језик математика Енглески језик физика хемија 3. Музичка култура Техника и технологија Физичко васпитање Немачки језик Српски језик 4. географија Техника и технологија биологија Физичко васпитање Српски језик 5. математика Српски језик географија биологија математика 6. Верска настава Немачки језик хемија Ликовна култура истроија 7. Информатика и рачунарство Одељењски старешина Данијела Станковић
  7. 7. Распоред часова у Клењу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. . Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА 2. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 3. СВЕТ ОКО НАС МАТЕМАТИКА СВЕТ ОКО НАС МАТЕМАТИКА ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА 4. ПРОЈЕКТНА НАСТАВА МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ 5. ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЧАС ОДЕЉЕЊСКОГ СТАРЕШИНЕ СЛОБОДНЕ АКТИВНОСТИ ДОПУНСКИ РАД Одељењски старешина Милица Илић
  8. 8. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 2. МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИ КА 3. СВЕТ ОКО НАС ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК СВЕТ ОКО НАС ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА 4. ФИЗИЧКО И ЗДРАВСТВЕНО ВАСПИТАЊЕ МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО И ЗДРАВСТВЕНО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО И ЗДРАВСТВЕ НО ВАСПИТАЊЕ 5. ЧАС ОДЕЉЕЊСКОГ СТАРЕШИНЕ ДОПУНСКА НАСТАВА ВАННАСТАВНЕ АКТИВНОСТИ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ПРОЈЕКТНА НАСТАВА Одељењски старешина Јелена Ивић
  9. 9. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА 2. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 3. ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО МАТЕМАТИКА ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО МАТЕМАТИКА ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА 4. ОД ИГРАЧКЕ ДО РАЧУНАРА МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ 5. ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЧАС ОДЕЉЕЊСКОГ СТАРЕШИНЕ СЛОБОДНЕ АКТИВНОСТИ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ДОПУНСКИ РАД Одељењски старешина Милица Илић РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. Год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК 2. МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА СРПСКИ ЈЕЗИК МАТЕМАТИКА 3. ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК ПРИРОДА И ДРУШТВО ЕНГЛЕСКИ ЈЕЗИК ВЕРСКА НАСТАВА 4. ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ МУЗИЧКА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ФИЗИЧКО ВАСПИТАЊЕ 5. ЧАС ОДЕЉЕЊСКОГ СТАРЕШИНЕ ДОПУНСКА НАСТАВА ВАННАСТАВН Е АКТИВНОСТИ ЛИКОВНА КУЛТУРА ОД ИГРАЧКЕ ДО РАЧУНАРА Одељењски старешина Јелена Ивић
  10. 10. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 5. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. математика Енглески језик Музичка култура Српски језик математика 2. Немачки језик Српски језик математика биологија географија 3. Немачки језик математика Техника и технологија биологија Српски језик 4. ликовна култура Физичко васпитање Техника и технологија Енглески језик Верска настава 5. ликовна култура Физичко васпитање Мизичка култура историја Информатика и рачунарство 6. Физичко васпитање Српски језик Српски језик 7. Одељењски старешина Слађана Шпрљан
  11. 11. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 6. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. географија Српски језик математика Енглески језик Српски језик 2. Ликовна култура Немачки језик физика биологија Верска настава 3. Техника и технологија Физичко васпитање Музичка култура математика физика 4. Техника и технологија Енглески језик Српски језик Српски језик Информатика и рачунарство 5. математика историја математика Физичко васпитање географија 6. Немачки језик биологија историја 7. Физичко васпитање Одељењски старешина Урош Живојиновић
  12. 12. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 7. РАЗРЕДА У КЛЕЊУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Техника и технологија математика физика математика физика 2. Техника и технологија Физичко васпитање хемија историја математика 3. географија Немачки језик математика Српски језик географија 4. Немачки језик биологија Музичка култура биологија хемија 5. Српски језик Енглески језик Српски језик Енглески језик Српски језик 6. Ликовна култура историја Физичко васпитање Информатика и рачунарство 7. Физичко васпитање Верска настава Одељењски старешина Марија Милутиновић Гаралејић
  13. 13. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 8. РАЗРЕДА У Клењу_ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Ликовна култура Немачки језик Хемија Историја Верска настава 2. Географија Енглески језик Музичко Енглески језик Физика 3. Математика Српски језик и књижевност Физика Физичко и здравствено васпитање Математика 4. Српски језик и књижевност Историја Математика Математика Српски језик и књижевност 5. Немачки језик Физичко и здравствено васпитање Техника и технологија Српски језик и књижевност Хемија 6. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Техника и технологија Билогија Географија 7. Билогија Физичко и здравствено васпитање Информатика и рачунарство Одељенски старешина Андријана Николић
  14. 14. Распоред часова у Мустапићу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика Енглески језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 3. Музичка култура Свет око нас Физичко васпитање Верска настава Српски језик 4. Енглески језик Физичко васпитање Час одељенског старешине Свет око нас Ликовна култура 5. Слободне активности Допунска настава Дигитални свет Физичко васпитање Одељењски старешина Бојана Златков
  15. 15. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Енглески језик 3. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Свет око нас Ликовна култура Верска настава Математика 4. Час одељењског старешине Физичко и здравствено васпитање Ликовна култура Свет око нас Музичка култура 5. Енглески језик Допунска настава Ваннаставне активности Физичко и здравствено васпитање Пројектна настава Одељењски старешина Маријана Марковић
  16. 16. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Енглески језик 2. Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик 3. Музичка култура Природа и друштво Физичко и здравствено васпитање Верска настава Математика 4. Енглески језик Физичко и здравствено васпитање Час одељенског старешине Природа и друштво Ликовна култура 5. Слободне активности Допунска настава Пројектна настава Физичко и здравствено васпитање Ликовна култура Одељењски старешина Бојана Златков
  17. 17. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У МУСТАПИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Енглески језик 3. Физичко васпитање Природа и друштво Ликовна култура Верска настава Математика 4. Час одељењског старешине Физичко васпитање Ликовна култура Природа и друштво Музичка култура 5. Енглески језик Допунска настава Слободне активности Физичко васпитање Од играчке до рачунара Одељењски старешина Маријана Марковић
  18. 18. Распоред часова у Мишљеновцу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У ___Мишњеновцу______ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр. часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 2. Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик 3. Свет око нас Дигитални свет Енглески језик Свет око нас Енглески језик 4. Физичко васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко васпитање Слободне активности Музичка култура 5. Час одељенског старешине Допунска настава Верска настава Физичко васпитање РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У ___Мишњеновцу______ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр. часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 3. Свет око нас Пројектна настава Енглески језик Свет око нас Енглески језик 4. Физичко васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко васпитање Слободне активности Музичка култура 5. Час одељенског старешине Ликовна култура Допунска настава Верска настава Физичко васпитање Одељењски старешина Санела Павић
  19. 19. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У МИШЉЕНОВЦУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 3. Природа и друштво Пројектна настава Енглески језик Природа и друштво Енглески језик 4. Физичко васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко васпитање Слободне активности Музичка култура 5. Час одељенског старешине Ликовна култура Допунска настава Верска настава Физичко васпитање Одељењски старешина Санела Павић
  20. 20. Распоред часова у Вуковићу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математка Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 3. Свет око нас Ликовна култура Свет око нас Информатика и рачунарство Музичка култура 4. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Допунска настава Физичко и здравствено васпитање / Едукација Слободне активности Физичко и здравствено васпитање / Едукација 5. Час одељенског старешине Енглески језик Верска настава Енглески језик Одељенски старешина Наташа Марјоковић
  21. 21. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математка Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 3. Свет око нас Ликовна култура Свет око нас Пројектна настава Музичка култура 4. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање / Едукација Слободне активности Физичко и здравствено васпитање / Едукација 5. Час одељенског старешине Допунска настава Енглески језик Верска настава Енглески језик Одељенски старешина Наташа Марјоковић
  22. 22. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математка Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 3. Природа и друштво Ликовна култура Природа и друштво Пројектна настава Музичка култура 4. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање / Едукација Слободне активности Физичко и здравствено васпитање / Едукација 5. Час одељенског старешине Допунска настава Енглески језик Верска настава Енглески језик Одељенски старешина Наташа Марјоковић
  23. 23. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У ВУКОВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Математка Српски језик Математика Српски језик 2. Математика Српски језик Математика Српски језик Математика 3. Природа и друштво Ликовна култура Природа и друштво Народна традиција Музичка култура 4. Физичко васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко васпитање Слободне активности Физичко васпитање 5. Час одељенског старешине Допунска настава Енглески језик Верска настава Енглески језик Одељенски старешина Наташа Марјоковић
  24. 24. Распоред часова у Миљевићу РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 1. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Енглески језик Математика Енглески језик Српски језик 2. Математика Математика Српски језик Математика Математика 3. Свет око нас Српски језик Свет око нас Српски језик Дигитални свет 4. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Музичка култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање 5. Час одељењског старешине Допунска настава Ваннаставне активности Верска настава Одељењски старешина Јованка Јакимов Важи од 01.09.2020. год.
  25. 25. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 2. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Енглески језик Математика Енглески језик Српски језик 2. Математика Математика Српски језик Математика Математика 3. Свет око нас Српски језик Свет око нас Српски језик Пројектна настава 4. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Музичка култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање 5. Час одељењског старешине Допунска настава Ваннаставне активности Ликовна култура Верска настава Одељењски старешина Јованка Јакимов
  26. 26. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 3. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Енглески језик Математика Енглески језик Српски језик 2. Математика Математика Српски језик Математика Математика 3. Природа и друштво Српски језик Природа и друштво Српски језик Пројектна настава 4. Физичко и здравствено васпитање Музичка култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко и здравствено васпитање 5. Час одељењског старешине Допунска настава Ваннаставне активности Ликовна култура Верска настава Одељењски старешина Јованка Јакимов
  27. 27. РАСПОРЕД ЧАСОВА 4. РАЗРЕДА У MИЉЕВИЋУ 2020/21. год. Ред. бр часа ПОНЕДЕЉАК УТОРАК СРЕДА ЧЕТВРТАК ПЕТАК 1. Српски језик Енглески језик Математика Енглески језик Српски језик 2. Математика Математика Српски језик Математика Математика 3. Природа и друштво Српски језик Природа и друштво Српски језик Народна традиција 4. Физичко васпитање Музичка култура Физичко васпитање Ликовна култура Физичко васпитање 5. Час одељењског старешине Допунска настава Ваннаставне активности Ликовна култура Верска настава Одељењски старешина Јованка Јакимов

