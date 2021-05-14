Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Things Every Real Estate Specialist Should Have In Their Bag TOBY MCCOSKER
  2. 2. ABOUT THE COMPANY Now, in order to make the everyday lives of every real estate professional easier, we've rounded up 7 essential items they should keep in their bag. This guide will not only aid them in every battle the world throws at them, it will also keep their suitcase organized and clutter- free.
  3. 3. PLANNER AND PEN Believe it or not, even in the age of smartphone calendar apps, scribbling down reminders is still the best way to go. Why? Apparently, jotting down reminders takes less energy and effort than opening multiple windows in your smartphone. And besides, a study has shown that writing can boost your memory and help you remember what you've written.
  4. 4. Through the years, mobile phones have evolved from being an item of leisure into a total necessity. This breakthrough in technology has altered and broadened our means of communications. Today, transactions with potential clients aren't only made through traditional phone calls, it can also be closed through multiple social apps, including emails, Viber, Facebook, Skype, and more. MOBILE PHONE
  5. 5. BUSINESS CARD Despite everything going digital, swapping business cards is one of the practices that remain better when done in the traditional way. Aside from being an effective marketing tool, this habit also shows a lot about a real estate specialist's competence and mindset.
  6. 6. FLASH DRIVE Keep your files safe and secure with the help of this innovative, multipurpose tool. Aside from securing and backing your data up, a flash drive can also come in handy in unpredicted situations. Need a copy of the newly launched condominium's AVP? Is your client looking for a printed copy of the computation sample? Have no fear, your handy flash drive is here!
  7. 7. EXTRA CASH Being in the field of sales, you already know to expect the unexpected. Out of the blue situations are already part of your daily routine. Whether your client wants an espresso or you need to take a cab to the next city, you are entitled to spend extra moolah in order to flourish your investment.

