ĐỀ TUYỂN SINH LỚP 10 HÀ NỘI 2018 – 2019 Câu I: Cho hai biểu thức 𝐴 = √ 𝑥+4 √ 𝑥−1 𝑣à 𝐵 = 3√ 𝑥+1 𝑥+2√ 𝑥−3 − 2 √ 𝑥+3 𝑣ớ𝑖 𝑥 ≥ ...
Câu III: 1. Giải hệ phương trình: { 4𝑥 − | 𝑦 + 2| = 3 𝑥 + 2| 𝑦 + 2| = 3 2. Trong mặt phẳng tọa độ Oxy, cho đường thẳng (d)...
2. Khi SO = 2R, hãy tính độ dài đoạn thẳng SD theo R và tính số đo 𝐶𝑆𝐷̂. 3. Đường thẳng đi qua điểm A và song song với đườ...
Mà EF ⊥ AD nên EF // PD. Gọi T là giao điểm của EF và BP. Vì ET // PD và E là trung điểm BD => T là trung điểm của BP => T...
ĐỀ TUYỂN SINH MÔN TOÁN LỚP 10 HÀ NỘI 2018 – 2019

ĐỀ TUYỂN SINH MÔN TOÁN LỚP 10 HÀ NỘI 2018 – 2019

ĐỀ TUYỂN SINH MÔN TOÁN LỚP 10 HÀ NỘI 2018 – 2019

  1. 1. ĐỀ TUYỂN SINH LỚP 10 HÀ NỘI 2018 – 2019 Câu I: Cho hai biểu thức 𝐴 = √ 𝑥+4 √ 𝑥−1 𝑣à 𝐵 = 3√ 𝑥+1 𝑥+2√ 𝑥−3 − 2 √ 𝑥+3 𝑣ớ𝑖 𝑥 ≥ 0, 𝑥 ≠ 1. 1. Tính giá trị của biểu thức A khi x = 9. 2. Chứng minh: 𝐵 = 1 √ 𝑥−1 3. Tìm tất cả giá trị của x để 𝐴 𝐵 ≥ 𝑥 4 + 5 Hướng Dẫn 1. Khi 𝑥 = 9 𝑡ℎì 𝐴 = √9+4 √9−1 = 7 2 2. 𝑣ớ𝑖 𝑥 ≥ 0, 𝑥 ≠ 1, thì: 𝐵 = 3√ 𝑥+1 𝑥+2√ 𝑥−3 − 2 √ 𝑥+3 = 3√ 𝑥+1 (√ 𝑥+3)(√ 𝑥−1) − 2(√ 𝑥−1) (√ 𝑥+3)(√ 𝑥−1) = √ 𝑥+3 (√ 𝑥+3)(√ 𝑥−1) = 1 √ 𝑥−1 3. Ta có: 𝐴 𝐵 = √ 𝑥+4 √ 𝑥−1 . (√ 𝑥 − 1) = √ 𝑥 + 4 Do đó: 𝐴 𝐵 ≥ 𝑥 4 + 5  √ 𝑥 + 4 ≥ 𝑥 4 + 5  𝑥 4 − √ 𝑥 + 1 ≤ 0  ( √ 𝑥 2 − 1)2 ≤ 0 → √ 𝑥 2 − 1 = 0 ↔ √ 𝑥 = 2 → 𝑥 = 4 (t/m) Vậy x = 4. Câu II: Giải bài toán sau bằng cách lập phương trình hoặc hệ phương trình: Một mảnh đất hình chữ nhật có chu vi bằng 28m và độ dài đường chéo bằng 10m. Tính chiều dài và chiều rộng của mảnh đất đó theo đơn vị mét? Hướng Dẫn Giải Gọi chiều dài và chiều rộng mảnh đấ lần lượt là a (m) và b (m) (a > b > 0). Ta có bảng sau: Chiều dài Chiều rộng Chu vi Đường chéo a (m) b (m) 2(a + b) √ 𝑎2 + 𝑏2 Suy ra: { 2( 𝑎 + 𝑏) = 28 √𝑎2 + 𝑏2 = 10 ↔ { 𝑎 + 𝑏 = 14 𝑎2 + 𝑏2 = 100 → { 𝑎 = 8 𝑏 = 6
  2. 2. Câu III: 1. Giải hệ phương trình: { 4𝑥 − | 𝑦 + 2| = 3 𝑥 + 2| 𝑦 + 2| = 3 2. Trong mặt phẳng tọa độ Oxy, cho đường thẳng (d): y = (m + 2)x + 3 và parabol: (P): y = x2. a) Chứng minh (d) luôn cắt (P) tại hai điểm phân biệt. b) Tìm tất cả các giá trị của m để đường thẳng (d) luôn cắt (P) tại hai điểm phân biệt có hoành độ là các số nguyên. Hướng Dẫn Giải 1. Đặt |y + 2| = t (𝑡 ≥ 0), hệ trở thành: { 4𝑥 − 𝑡 = 3 𝑥 + 2𝑡 = 3 ↔ { 𝑥 = 1 𝑡 = 1 Với t = 1 => |y + 2| = 1 => y = -1 hoặc y = -3. Vậy các nghiệm (x; y) của hệ phương trình là: (1; -1), (1; -3) 2. a) Phương trình hoành độ giao điểm giữa (d) và (P) là: x2 = (m + 2)x + 3  x2 – (m + 2)x – 3 = 0. (*) Ta có: a = 1 > 0 và ∆= [−( 𝑚 + 2)]2 − 4.(−3) = (m + 2)2 + 12 > 0, ∀𝑚 Do đó phương trình (*) luôn có hai nghiệm phân biệt nên (d) luôn cắt (P) tại hai điểm phân biệt. b) Gọi x1; x2 là các nghiệm của (*), thì (d) luôn cắt (P) tại hai điểm phân biệt có hoành độ x1; x2. Theo hệ thức Vi – ét ta có: { 𝑥1 + 𝑥2 = 𝑚 + 2 𝑥1 𝑥2 = −3 Từ x1x2 = -3. Giả sử x1 < x2. Ta xét các trường hợp sau: TH1: { 𝑥1 = −3 𝑥2 = 1 => m = - 4 TH2: { 𝑥1 = −1 𝑥2 = 3 => m = 0 Vậy m = 0 hoặc m = 4. Câu IV: Cho đường tròn (O; R) với dây cung AB không đi qua tâm. Lấy S là một điểm bất kì trên tia đối của tia AB (S khác A). Từ điểm S vẽ hai tiếp tuyến SC, SD với đường tròn (O; R) sao cho điểm C nằm trên cung nhỏ AB (C, D là các tiếp điểm. Gọi H là trung điểm của đoạn thẳng AB. 1. Chứng minh năm điểm C, D, H, O, S cùng thuộc đường tròn đường kính SO.
  3. 3. 2. Khi SO = 2R, hãy tính độ dài đoạn thẳng SD theo R và tính số đo 𝐶𝑆𝐷̂. 3. Đường thẳng đi qua điểm A và song song với đường thẳng SC, cắt đoạn thẳng CD tại điểm K. Chứng minh tứ giác ADHK là tứ giác nội tiếp và đường thẳng BK đi qua trung điểm của đoạn thẳng SC. 4. Gọi E là trung điểm của đoạn thẳng BD và F là hình chiếu vuông góc của điểm E trên đường thẳng AD. Chứng minh rằng, khi điểm S thay đổi trên tia đối của tia AB thì điểm F luôn thuộc một đường tròn cố định. Hướng Dẫn Giải 1. SC, SD là tiếp tuyến của đường tròn (O) nên 𝑆𝐶 ⊥ 𝑂𝐶; SD ⊥ OD => C, D nằm trên đường tròn đường kính SO (1) H là trung điểm của dây cung AB của (O) => OH ⊥ AB hay OH ⊥ SH => H nằm trên đường tròn đường kính SO (2) Từ (1) và (2) suy ra: 5 điểm S, O, C, D, H nằm trên đường tròn đường kính SO. 2. ∆𝑆𝑂𝐷 vuông tại D => SD2 = SO2 – OD2 = 3R2 => SD = 𝑅√3. Cũng suy ra: 𝑠𝑖𝑛𝑂𝑆𝐷̂ = 𝑂𝐷 𝑂𝑆 = 𝑅 2𝑅 = 1 2 => 𝑂𝑆𝐷̂ = 300 => 𝐶𝑆𝐷̂ = 600. 3. Tứ giác SCHD nội tiếp => 𝐴𝐻𝐷̂ = 𝑆𝐻𝐷̂ = 𝑆𝐶𝐷̂ AK // SC => 𝑆𝐶𝐷̂ = 𝐴𝐾𝐷̂ . Do đó: 𝐴𝐻𝐷̂ = 𝐴𝐾𝐷̂ => tứ giác ADHK nội tiếp. Gọi M là giao điểm của BK và SC; N là giao điểm của AK và BC. Vì ADHK nội tiếp nên 𝐴𝐻𝐾̂ = 𝐴𝐷𝐶̂, mà 𝐴𝐷𝐶̂ = 𝐴𝐵𝐶̂ (cùng chắn cung AC) => 𝐴𝐻𝐾̂ = 𝐴𝐵𝐶̂ hai góc này đồng vị => KH // BC mà H là trung điểm của BC => K là trung điểm của AN => AK = KN. Ta có: KN // CM => 𝐾𝑁 𝐶𝑀 = 𝐵𝐾 𝐵𝑀 và AK // SM => 𝐴𝐾 𝑆𝑀 = 𝐵𝐾 𝐵𝑀 Do đó: 𝐾𝑁 𝐶𝑀 = 𝐴𝐾 𝑆𝑀 mà AK = KN nên CM = SM => M là trung điểm của SC. 4. Kẻ đường kính AP của đường tròn (O) => AP cố định => PD ⊥ AD
  4. 4. Mà EF ⊥ AD nên EF // PD. Gọi T là giao điểm của EF và BP. Vì ET // PD và E là trung điểm BD => T là trung điểm của BP => T cố định. Mà 𝐴𝐹𝑇̂ = 900 => F thuộc đường tròn đường kính AT cố định (đpcm). Câu V: Tìm giá trị nhỏ nhất của biểu thức: 𝑃 = √1 − 𝑥 + √1 + 𝑥 + 2√ 𝑥 Hướng Dẫn Giải ĐK: 0 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 1 => 0 ≤ 1 − 𝑥 ≤ 1 Với a, b ≥ 0 ta có: (√ 𝑎 + √ 𝑏)2 = 𝑎 + 𝑏 + 2√ 𝑎𝑏 ≥ 𝑎 + 𝑏 => √ 𝑎 + √ 𝑏 ≥ √ 𝑎 + 𝑏 (*). Dấu “=” xảy ra  a = 0 hoặc b = 0. Áp dụng (*) với a = 1 – x và b = x, ta được: √1 − 𝑥 + √ 𝑥 ≥ 1 (1) Lại do 𝑥 ≥ 0 nên: √1 + 𝑥 + √ 𝑥 ≥ 1 + 0 = 1 (2) Từ (1) và (2) suy ra: 𝑃 ≥ 2. Dấu “=” xảy ra  x = 0 Vậy Pmin = 2 khi x = 0

